« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121] 122   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 83886 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 08:29:44 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:27:20 pm
How about that clip and a trip to the UAE?

Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 08:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:27:41 pm
Wanna bet?
no but if nobody loses their job over this (England) then something is seriously amiss with accountability. His "error" could cost us millions, the very least that should happen is that England is sacked
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,342
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 08:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:30:28 pm
no but if nobody loses their job over this (England) then something is seriously amiss with accountability. His "error" could cost us millions, the very least that should happen is that England is sacked

They answer to nobody, that's the problem. Of course there is something wrong with PGMOL.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.
agreed but he shouldn't be allowed to put himself in that position
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 08:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:29:21 pm
So he doesn't know if a call was offside or not, doesn't know the protocol for confirming or over-ruling an on-field decision, doesn't know who Oli (VAR boss) is, doesn't know that Spurs have been awarded a free kick, doesn't know that there's been a massive fuck up until the free kick has been taken, but he DOES KNOW some obscure VAR protocol around when he can no longer intervene (and even then, he interprets it in the wrong way, just coincidentally). I mean, really? Is it likely that that is the one thing he knows out of all those things?

It's incredibly unlikely as an explanation.

Doubt that is an obscure protocol to people working in VAR, even if it is to us fans.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:31:29 pm
agreed but he shouldn't be allowed to put himself in that position

Exactly... you can't allow even the perception of corruption and that's what happened (I say that as someone who thinks it's 'just' gross negligence')
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 08:31:44 pm »
In the 2nd half, the refs knew they had messed up big time: Went on to penalise us with 5 yellows and a red card, so we could lose with a few goals. Too much tin foil?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 08:32:00 pm »
Does incompetence explain all the numerous suspicious decisions made against us?

Does it explain why var team assigned to us were also enlisted to do var in a game in the Abu Dhabi league on Thursday?

Does it explain us being consistently disadvantaged in the scheduling of fixtures?

Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 08:32:07 pm »
So where does the club go from here? I don't think we want a replay, but the club must have an angle they're going down here. Unless it really is just to highlight change is needed.

Like others, the audio is damning. They are too busy congratulating themselves to realise they got the call wrong. I honestly think they thought it was offside, so the story put out on Saturday and leaked to the press was completely wrong. Even if England keeps his job, I can't see him being on VAR duty for our games for the rest of the season, if ever.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 08:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:31:29 pm
agreed but he shouldn't be allowed to put himself in that position

Oh, I absolutely agree with you on that. What Webb was thinking in allowing referees to ref out there only he bloody knows.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,046
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 08:32:36 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:19:40 pm
The game had already restarted during this discussion and by the rules state he wouldn't  have been able to stop the game anyway however much we think it would have been the best outcome to avoid this mess.
Sorry, but that's bollocks. The by the laws of the game we scored a legitimate goal. It's the traditional way of winning a game of football.

Do the refs or VAR get to choose which laws they want to enforce?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 08:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:31:18 pm
They answer to nobody, that's the problem. Of course there is something wrong with PGMOL.
I hope we, as a club, don't let it go and threaten legal action and the whole sorry shower comes crashing down
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:03:06 pm
The full transcript of what the officials said
VAR: Possible offside Diaz

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate

Assistant referee 2: Give it

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay

VAR: Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point please

Referee: Yeah no worries mate

Replay operator: So here we are

Referee: Wait ok

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle

VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine

VAR: Perfect yeah

VAR: 2D line on left boot

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles

VAR: Romero I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Referee: Cheers mate

VAR: Thank you mate

Referee. Well done boys. Good process (game restarts with a free-kick)

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That's wrong Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

VAR: Oh (expletive)

Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon.

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside

VAR: Can't do anything

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game

VAR: Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah

VAR: Can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: no

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything.

VAR: [expletive]

So at no point does anyone say its a good goal or he is onside. 

Whole thing is amateur hour. But unless PGMOL is disbanded, nothing changes. A closed shop referees old pals club at this level is laughable, which makes the premier league laughable.

Logged

Online KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Orcs must die!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:20:28 pm
Is anyone - any premier league team confident in having Darren England refereeing their games or being a linesman or 4th official or VAR again?
Of course. City will be more than happy to have him in charge.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,364
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm »
It's going to look bloody awful for PGMOL any which way now, even if England is sacked. It will look like they've tried to protect him by withholding the audio for days, and that they've only axed him because circumstances left them with no other choice.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,507
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 08:33:54 pm »
At minimum we shouldnt let it go until Darren England and his assistant lose their jobs.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 08:34:15 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:32:07 pm
So where does the club go from here? I don't think we want a replay, but the club must have an angle they're going down here. Unless it really is just to highlight change is needed.

Like others, the audio is damning. They are too busy congratulating themselves to realise they got the call wrong. I honestly think they thought it was offside, so the story put out on Saturday and leaked to the press was completely wrong. Even if England keeps his job, I can't see him being on VAR duty for our games for the rest of the season, if ever.

From what I can see they wanted to get to the bottom of this mess up to see whether more guidelines are needed into the process, with which they plainly are. I guess we will have to wait for their reaction and see.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:25:56 pm
How can you prove it's corruption just from that clip?

I cant, and we won't be able to.

But the explanation makes so little sense that it's hard to read it any other way.

We'll have to suck it up, like all the other shit we're served by PGMOL, but I don't believe a word they say now. It's so so dubious. If a politician went on an all-expenses paid trip to, let's say, Russia, got handsomely paid by Putin for his time, and then came back and immediately "accidentally" released some sensitive information to Russia, or started arguing for Russian positions, we'd be pretty sure what was going on. And here we have England over in UAE, home of our main league rivals, just before this match. And then he makes a series of inexplicable fuck-ups and refuses to remedy them.

Maybe it's all just co-incidence. I find that hard to accept on this occasion.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 08:34:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:19:40 pm
The game had already restarted during this discussion and by the rules state he wouldn't  have been able to stop the game anyway however much we think it would have been the best outcome to avoid this mess.

If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a review except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s).

He would not have been undertaking a review. Merely correcting the application of the previous, legitimate, review.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,793
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.

No it doesn't. But there's always a question of conflicts of interest, what with the connections between Abu Dhabi and Man City, even if it's all above board. In a lot of industries are regulated where that kind of thing isn't allowed, football shouldn't be any different.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 08:35:34 pm »
Anyone understand what Dan Cook is going on about here:-

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

Edit: oh is he back in real time now with the restart?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:13 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 08:35:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:31:44 pm
In the 2nd half, the refs knew they had messed up big time: Went on to penalise us with 5 yellows and a red card, so we could lose with a few goals. Too much tin foil?

This is what really bothers me--the doubling down. You'd think they'd make some kind of an effort to not aggravate the situation. Instead we get another ridiculous red card and a host of other decisions that go against us.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 08:36:05 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.

Who is saying he was paid money. Do you actually think people are suggesting that he got a big bag of cash with a big dollar sign on it to fix our game.

A trip to Abu Dhabi for these guys is a bribe in itself. Maybe they stayed in a luxurious hotel, maybe they were provided with whores, maybe even a nice rolex watch.


All details of these assignments need to be made public.

I mean what on earth are British var officials going to Abu Dhabi for. How was this organised?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:54 pm by darragh85 »
Logged

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:32:36 pm
Sorry, but that's bollocks. The by the laws of the game we scored a legitimate goal. It's the traditional way of winning a game of football.

Do the refs or VAR get to choose which laws they want to enforce?

They could have given us the goal; and either PL or Spurs would have had to investigate/complain. I doubt the league would have wanted more focus on clown central, and I doubt spurs would have done it either..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.

Yet he went and did it anyway.

So an official:

Goes to the officiate in the UAE for a relatively large amount of money in a league funded by a company whose board members includes an owner of Man City.

The same official makes an inexplicable error in a game involving Man Citys biggest rivals of the last decade.

When asked to rectify the error he flat out refuses.



None of this conclusively proves corruption or bribery, but it sure looks like it.

Im fine with people saying its all innocent and giving people the benefit of the doubt, but dont tell me it doesnt at least have the whiff of corruption.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 08:36:34 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 08:20:42 pm
Im starting to think he genuinely thought that somehow (despite of whats actually in front of him) England thought it was offsite and hed made the right decision. He doesnt once say if it was on or offside. Just that hes happy with the check and its complete.

to be honest, it sounds like previous to the incident the VAR and assistant VAR are doing something else, like having some tea or having a chat, the review has come in and got in the way of that and they are happy to get it done as quickly as possible and get back to their tea or chat.

It sounds like the ONLY person who is actually paying attention to the game, is the VAR operator.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 08:37:07 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:26:02 pm
Would like to hear the audio of when spurs scored 2 minutes after we had an onside goal disallowed by mistake.

This is why this mess up is so costly. If that goal is awarded, Spurs don't score their goal two minutes later. They simply don't.
We could have potentially gone in at HT 2-0 up.
In fact quite easily 3-0 up if they looked at the foul on Gomez in the penalty box.

This is not just us losing a goal, but Spurs getting a goal that wouldn't have happened had our goal been awarded by VAR OR awarded by delaying the game at the throw in, telling the referee (we need the audio for that) that we have a problem, and can you talk to the 2 coaches immediately.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 08:37:08 pm »
Remarkable coincidence that they release the audio just before the CL games start.

The club should demand the whole games audio
Logged

Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:34:41 pm
If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a review except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s).

He would not have been undertaking a review. Merely correcting the application of the previous, legitimate, review.

Exactly. This stinks to high heavens, including Jota red card, Gomez penalty non-check, 
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,940
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.

He has previous he lost all the cameras so couldn't rule out Saka's offside goal and decided that Gabriel's outstretched head high arm was in a natural position in the same game against Arsenal. Then magically invented a new rule that allowed Rashfords goal for United against us because he was only a little bit offside.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 08:38:34 pm »
Sorry haven't read all the pages, but who was Oli and if he was in charge why were they ignoring what he told them to do?
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 08:38:43 pm »
Sums it up that the only people with any common sense are the VAR operator and 'Oli' who aren't bloody refs.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 08:40:08 pm »
Can we request audio from previous games in light of this?
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 08:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:38:34 pm
Sorry haven't read all the pages, but who was Oli and if he was in charge why were they ignoring what he told them to do?

'Oli Kohout - VAR Hub Operations Executive at PGMOL'

Assume the VAR ref has the ultimate authority.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 08:40:16 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 08:27:52 pm
This is a great point. Maybe a good lawyer can get us a replay after all?

I don't want a replay or anything like that. A decision to do that just opens up a whole can of worms, as people will then ask what the threshold for that is. It'd be a giant clusterfuck.

I think what this has proven is that refs are not competent in doing VAR. Trained technicians should do it.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:35:34 pm
Anyone understand what Dan Cook is going on about here:-

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

He clearly has the brains of a chicken so I doubt he understands himself. 

Its cruel really, putting someone so clearly inadequate in a role of responsibility.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,018
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 08:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:38:34 pm
Sorry haven't read all the pages, but who was Oli and if he was in charge why were they ignoring what he told them to do?

the Oli referenced is to Oli Kohout, VAR Hub Ops Executive, it is not Michael Oliver the designated 4th official
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,032
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 08:41:03 pm »
Quote from: dramared on Today at 08:27:21 pm
Obeying the rules in that circumstance in such a calm manner, not for me.

Never like to see a man lose his job,

but its either
1. corruption
or
2. gross negliance

either way this man must be sacked and cannot be involved in elite football ever again.

And if it was Englands decision to present the still image of the jones incident rather than video angles, slow and realtime then there is no doubt in my mind.
That is not a normal presentation to a ref.

Take your pick
They just happened to get just about EVERYTHING "wrong" that is crucial to the fairness and OUTCOME of a game.
And if people still don't think it's corruption....


...AFFECTING JUST ONE TEAM!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 08:41:19 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 08:40:10 pm
'Oli Kohout - VAR Hub Operations Executive at PGMOL'

Assume the VAR ref has the ultimate authority.

Olis title sure makes it sound like hes in charge or should be able to make an executive decision.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,046
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4838 on: Today at 08:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 08:36:07 pm
They could have given us the goal; and either PL or Spurs would have had to investigate/complain. I doubt the league would have wanted more focus on clown central, and I doubt spurs would have done it either..
Football is a sport. The ref could have stopped the game. Got the the managers and captains together and explained the situation and asked for their co-operation to fix the problem. It's not unheard of to let a team walk the ball in to the net.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4839 on: Today at 08:42:28 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:41:19 pm
Olis title sure makes it sound like hes in charge or should be able to make an executive decision.

I got that off his linkedin - he probably made the title up himself ;D

https://uk.linkedin.com/in/oli-kohout-2001a2102
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121] 122   Go Up
« previous next »
 