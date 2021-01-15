How can you prove it's corruption just from that clip?



I cant, and we won't be able to.But the explanation makes so little sense that it's hard to read it any other way.We'll have to suck it up, like all the other shit we're served by PGMOL, but I don't believe a word they say now. It's so so dubious. If a politician went on an all-expenses paid trip to, let's say, Russia, got handsomely paid by Putin for his time, and then came back and immediately "accidentally" released some sensitive information to Russia, or started arguing for Russian positions, we'd be pretty sure what was going on. And here we have England over in UAE, home of our main league rivals, just before this match. And then he makes a series of inexplicable fuck-ups and refuses to remedy them.Maybe it's all just co-incidence. I find that hard to accept on this occasion.