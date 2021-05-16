Thats what I dont understand. These checks usually take minutes to do, and they went through that in like 30 seconds.



It appears that VAR quickly and correctly saw that it offside .it was very clear and no need to spend any further time.The mistake then was that they just said check complete and the referee immediately blew fir the restart and I think it was him saying offside.The simple protocol that they need to use is that VAR clearly inform the referee what they are checking for ( I assume that the referee knew in this case). VAR then should have clearly said what the check concluded .offside or not offside. Stating check complete doesnt tell the referee what the result was. The referee was then at fault but seemed to be far too quick to restart the game. The referee should have said can you confirm to me that Diaz was offside. VAR would then have said incorrect. Diaz was onside repeat onside so you can award the goal.The failing was that VAR didnt state what their finding was and then the referee failed to ask them to confirm their finding again before restarting.I dont think anything will be done other than training on what VAR should state and that the referee must ask for clear confirmation.In this case it was the referees fault. He assumed that check complete meant that VAR agreed that it was offside but they clearly didnt say that. Its also clear why we didnt see the VAR lines as they knew that a major cockup had been made.Referee is clearly the one at fault. VAR could have been clearer and England seemed to be unaware of what the on-field decision was.