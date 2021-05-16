The full transcript of what the officials said
VAR: Possible offside Diaz
Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate
Assistant referee 2: Give it
VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay
VAR: Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point please
Referee: Yeah no worries mate
Replay operator: So here we are
Referee: Wait ok
Replay operator: Just get a tight angle
VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that
Replay operator: So frame two there?
VAR: That's fine
VAR: Perfect yeah
VAR: 2D line on left boot
Replay operator: Let me just switch angles
VAR: Romero I think it is?
Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?
VAR: Yep
Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.
VAR: And stop.
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.
Referee: Cheers mate
VAR: Thank you mate
Referee. Well done boys. Good process (game restarts with a free-kick)
Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?
Assistant VAR: Yeah
Replay operator: Are you happy with this?
Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That's wrong Daz.
VAR: What?
Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.
Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.
VAR: Oh (expletive)
Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.
VAR: Pardon.
Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside
VAR: Can't do anything
Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay
VAR: Oli?
Fourth official: Yeah
Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.
VAR: They've restarted the game
VAR: Can't do anything, can't do anything.
Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah
VAR: Can't do anything.
Assistant VAR: no
VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything.
VAR: [expletive]