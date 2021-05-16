« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4440 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm
Now we need to demand our point, don't give a shit what happens to Spurs, they can keep 3 for all I care but we deserve ours.

And who knows what the rest of the audio is like, hopefully the Club has demanded the lot.
UntouchableLuis

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4441 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm
You can hear the fear in the operators voice as well - he knows the VAR won't want to do the correct thing.
stockdam

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4442 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Thats what I dont understand. These checks usually take minutes to do, and they went through that in like 30 seconds.

It appears that VAR quickly and correctly saw that it offside.it was very clear and no need to spend any further time.

The mistake then was that they just said check complete and the referee immediately blew fir the restart and I think it was him saying offside.

The simple protocol that they need to use is that VAR clearly inform the referee what they are checking for ( I assume that the referee knew in this case). VAR then should have clearly said what the check concluded.offside or not offside. Stating check complete doesnt tell the referee what the result was. The referee was then at fault but seemed to be far too quick to restart the game. The referee should have said can you confirm to me that Diaz was offside. VAR would then have said incorrect. Diaz was onsiderepeat onside so you can award the goal.

The failing was that VAR didnt state what their finding was and then the referee failed to ask them to confirm their finding again before restarting.

I dont think anything will be done other than training on what VAR should state and that the referee must ask for clear confirmation.

In this case it was the referees fault. He assumed that check complete meant that VAR agreed that it was offside but they clearly didnt say that. Its also clear why we didnt see the VAR lines as they knew that a major cockup had been made.

Referee is clearly the one at fault. VAR could have been clearer and England seemed to be unaware of what the on-field decision was.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4443 on: Today at 07:01:59 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:45:26 pm
Michael Oliver is immediately, saying stop the game, give the ref the chance to decide but Darren England overrules them all and dismisses all the calls to do anything. Its corruption.

Point of note on the audio: the Oli referenced is to Oli Kohout, VAR Hub Ops Executive, it is not Michael Oliver the designated 4th official
B0151?

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4444 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm
Gotta love how this rings massive alarm bells for the whole VAR operation yet there are rival fans whose reaction is "see, it was just a mistake". Like Liverpool fans expected the audio to say take that you Scouse bastards...
RK7

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4445 on: Today at 07:02:48 pm
I wish I had the will power to just walk away from Football, this isn't the game I fell in love with.
Elmo!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4446 on: Today at 07:03:04 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:01:57 pm
It appears that VAR quickly and correctly saw that it offside.it was very clear and no need to spend any further time.


Found Darren England's RAWK account.
wah00ey

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4447 on: Today at 07:03:06 pm
The full transcript of what the officials said
VAR: Possible offside Diaz

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate

Assistant referee 2: Give it

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay

VAR: Give the kick point, let's go. Kick point please

Referee: Yeah no worries mate

Replay operator: So here we are

Referee: Wait ok

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle

VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That's fine

VAR: Perfect yeah

VAR: 2D line on left boot

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles

VAR: Romero I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Referee: Cheers mate

VAR: Thank you mate

Referee. Well done boys. Good process (game restarts with a free-kick)

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That's wrong Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it's onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He's played him. He's gone offside.

VAR: Oh (expletive)

Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon.

Replay operator: Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside

VAR: Can't do anything

Replay operator: Oli's saying to delay. Oli's saying to delay

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They've restarted the game

VAR: Can't do anything, can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they've restarted. Yeah

VAR: Can't do anything.

Assistant VAR: no

VAR: I can't do anything. I can't do anything.

VAR: [expletive]
SerbianScouser

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4448 on: Today at 07:03:09 pm
If we lose the league by a point, I swear...
wah00ey

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4449 on: Today at 07:03:33 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

OMG!
Circa1892

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4450 on: Today at 07:04:10 pm
He deliberately paused until the free kick was taken.

He or one of his family had a bet on this for sure.
oojason

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4451 on: Today at 07:04:17 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:37:29 pm
Is there a transcript anywhere

My ancient OS won't play it

 :D


'Listen to VAR audio from disallowed Liverpool goal in Spurs defeat | Listen here 🔊' - a 2 minute video, now on Sky Sports PL youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4wG-5Zc6hww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4wG-5Zc6hww</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/4wG-5Zc6hww
Barefoot Doctor

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4452 on: Today at 07:04:41 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:54:02 pm
Of course the speed is an issue, because England doesn't even know what the decision on the field was. How can he then go on and say "Check complete", when depending on the decision on the field this could mean either the goal was good or the player was offside. He only realises what the decision on the pitch was when the replay operator tells him ages after play has restarted again. And then he goes "Can't do anything" instead of just talking to the whole bunch about what just happened and maybe come up with a solution with "Olli" and the actual ref.

But why should he need more time to know the on-field decision? From the audio we hear the assistant ref say he's pulling it back for offside... therefore he has been told what the on-field decision is. He could also, you know, watch the game because I did and saw that Diaz had been flagged straight away.

So for me it's not an issue of rushing things, it's an issue of incompetence. The speed at which they went through the VAR process seemed right to me, certainly considering it wasn't a marginal offside. Obviously it might have been different if they took more time, the point is they shouldn't have needed more time to get the right decision and communicate with each other.
stockdam

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4453 on: Today at 07:04:54 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:01:55 pm
You can hear the fear in the operators voice as well - he knows the VAR won't want to do the correct thing.

What was the correct thing? I dont think they can do anything once the referee has restarted the game. Maybe well see a revision of the rules so that VAR can tell the referee to pause the game. It would look bad to pause the game but it would be much better than letting play continue. I dont know what would happen if Spurs had scored immediately and then VAR tells the referee to pause the game.
Jean Girard

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4454 on: Today at 07:05:01 pm
So they are either complete and utter fucking no brain, empty headed idiots with no business being near football ever again. Or they are fixing the game whether in bias or more nefarious reasons in plain sight. Fucking hell, pretty damning to be honest.

I refuse to believe they are this stupid to be honest.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4455 on: Today at 07:05:08 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why does he say Off ?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4456 on: Today at 07:05:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:08 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why does he say Off ?

Think it's the referee who says off (as part of restarting the game) not the VAR.
KevLFC

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4457 on: Today at 07:05:54 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:00:29 pm
Will be interesting to see what the club do next.

You can't do much, maybe sue them? Replays would be a dangerous game. People do get things wrong but we could go through every game this season and decide to replay them based on shocking calls.
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4458 on: Today at 07:05:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:08 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why does he say Off ?
A very good question.
Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4459 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm
The pig Webb released that to try and save his own skin. Darren England will be shot into the sun for this.
Brain Potter

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4460 on: Today at 07:06:16 pm
These 2 clowns should be dismissed immediately. Theres honest mistakes but this is pure negligence.
eddymunster

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4461 on: Today at 07:06:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:01:59 pm
Point of note on the audio: the Oli referenced is to Oli Kohout, VAR Hub Ops Executive, it is not Michael Oliver the designated 4th official

Arrogant refs aren't going to listen to some non ref video pleb are they? Who does he think he is correcting such experienced referees?
I've been a good boy

Re: PL: Spurs 2
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 07:01:09 pm
They talk like coppers! They probably applied and couldn't get in, so they get their little bit if power on a football field instead.
That's all it is. Failed police officers who wanted to get into a position of authority without working hard for it.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 07:06:32 pm »
Great, just need to haul Howard Webb up in front of..........oh hang on
Online RedBec1993

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 07:06:51 pm »
Thats worse than I expected, thats truly awful!

Michael Oliver is the only one that comes out of that with any sort of credit.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:05:54 pm
You can't do much, maybe sue them? Replays would be a dangerous game. People do get things wrong but we could go through every game this season and decide to replay them based on shocking calls.
This is arguably the worst VAR call of all time, this stuff doesnt happen every week.
Online JackWard33

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:08 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why does he say Off ?

It's the referee that says off - you can hear him then blow the whistle

Honestly people are just looking for something sinister when if you listen to the audio its just total panic and incompetence
Online Greg86

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 07:07:01 pm »
Having listened to it a couple of times, and contrasted it with the Newcastle one, the lack of communication and clarity in this instance is astounding.

It makes Darren England look fucking horrific, he's either that incompetent that he needs to be sacked and never referee a game of football ever again, or he's fixing the match. There's no in between there.

The club will surely be aggressively seeking clarity as to why there's no defined protocol about the following:

1) The On-field team informing VAR clearly of the on field decision - Goal / No Goal + reason why.
2) The need to not rush the VAR check and confirm between VAR and AVAR the decision.
3) The VAR team clearly informing the on-field team of the decision - "It was onside, you should award a goal" or "It was offside, correctly disallowed"

There's either not a set protocol for communication, or there is and Darren England has fucked it either because he's complete gash or because he's fixing the match.
Online Elmo!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 07:07:01 pm »
It seems to me the refs are operating without any sense of freedom. They are in charge and will inevitably have to deal with things they can't legislate for - thing the beach ball, or dogs running onto the pitch, bad weather etc. They need to operate in an environment where they know they can apply common sense when the "protocols" obviously aren't suitable.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:00:29 pm
Will be interesting to see what the club do next.

Club will have to take legal advice i'd say. England has clearly ignored the 4th officials request to halt the game, England who was in UAE 48hrs earlier. It's an absolute scandal.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:04:54 pm
What was the correct thing? I dont think they can do anything once the referee has restarted the game. Maybe well see a revision of the rules so that VAR can tell the referee to pause the game. It would look bad to pause the game but it would be much better than letting play continue. I dont know what would happen if Spurs had scored immediately and then VAR tells the referee to pause the game.

Maybe to award a goal that's clearly onside? That seems correct to me.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 07:06:17 pm
Arrogant refs aren't going to listen to some non ref video pleb are they? Who does he think he is correcting such experienced referees?

Hes the only one who comes out of it with any credit.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:05:54 pm
You can't do much, maybe sue them? Replays would be a dangerous game. People do get things wrong but we could go through every game this season and decide to replay them based on shocking calls.

If the Burger is to be believed, it doesn't seem like we're doing anything outside of showcasing their incompetence and hoping it improves the state of refereeing.
Offline QC

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 07:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:08 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why does he say Off ?

I dont think the subtitle apportion the off to England either - thats a bit fishy
Online d.arn

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 06:54:30 pm




Took me a while to understand how to post images...

But to me, that's pretty clear the VAR knows what he's checking.Assistant is very clear, and VAR confirms.  :no
Online eddymunster

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:06:51 pm
Thats worse than I expected, thats truly awful!

Michael Oliver is the only one that comes out of that with any sort of credit.

Pretty sure that's the VAR operator not Michael Oliver saying delay, delay
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 07:08:00 pm »
That is grounds for a replay & I don't give a shit what anyone else thinks.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 07:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:08 pm
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why does he say Off ?
Yeah I thought that was weird.

Honestly, I'm so fucked off its incredible. I'm actually seeing a fair amount of support for us building from other clubs.

Question is, where is this going? What do we want? What can we realistically expect?
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4478 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:06:59 pm
It's the referee that says off - you can hear him then blow the whistle

Honestly people are just looking for something sinister when if you listen to the audio its just total panic and incompetence

England says it as per the transcript.
Online Elmo!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4479 on: Today at 07:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:07:02 pm
Club will have to take legal advice i'd say. England has clearly ignored the 4th officials request to halt the game, England who was in UAE 48hrs earlier. It's an absolute scandal.

It wasn't the 4th official, it was the VAR centre boss (name has been posted earlier in the thread).
