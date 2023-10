https://twitter.com/NewcastleFansTV/status/1658178559897133058



The RO makes a procedural suggestion here which leads to the correct call.



The reason our VAR check was different was because crosshairs weren't needed after the line was drawn from the defender which is why it was so quick.



Obviously there should be a safety net such that the decision is relayed along with the complete call so either the protocol needs to be updated or it simply wasn't followed here by the VAR, the AVAR didn't add clarification and the referee didn't ask for confirmation.



Notice how the Assistant Referee in this clip as soon as Joelinton is clean through repeatedly says "I'm delaying the flag" i.e., I'm going to call it offside. This has happened on every offside clip I've seen, yet presumably we are meant to believe it didn't happen for our goal? Or that the VAR heard it yet still inconceivably didn't realise the goal had been disallowed.