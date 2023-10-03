Some of the stuff on here, jeez



Darren England has come out of this showing to the world he is an incompetent idiot and probably ruined his career in the process. But you think he did what he did deliberately because it meant he got the chance to 'shaft us'



Man he must really really hate us



And no, I don't believe he's done it for a backhander either, for the same reason, it would need to be a backhander to end all backhanders for someone to do that to themselves.







The man will be back refereeing soon, what exactly has he done to himself? If you check his bank account you'll find a legit payment from the uae in it. What exactly has he done to himself except make himself wealthier over the past week.How would you have shafted us differently? Maybe tried to have done it more subtly? It all leads to the same result, you have a nice payment from the uae in your bank account and your back working in a few weeks. A few Liverpool fans are angry with you, so what. Why wouldn't you shaft a team if you knew you'd get away with it.