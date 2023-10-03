« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 75677 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 03:19:24 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:15:36 pm


This is exactly where I am.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 03:23:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:16:47 pm
Not good enough if thats the route being taken. Yes the process didnt work, but theres a strong argument that certain individuals purposely ensured incorrect decisions were made.
There is, but there probably is a bit of good cop, bad cop on display by us (oh the irony!), Klopp's was quite sensible, then Sunday's statement was much more direct. Now we have a more conciliatory tone being put out.

Of course, if the audio brings new evidence to light then we have a lot more ammunition to go harder.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 03:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:19:24 pm
This is exactly where I am.

Arthur C Clarke said of possible alien species that any advance technology would look indistinguishable from magic to us.

Well if the audio shows that it's one guy shouting 'check complete' and radio silence from everyone else, then any VAR process that incompetent might look indistinguishable from cheating to us.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 03:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 11:50:58 am
Just quoting this to make sure people haven't missed it.
As someone who doesnt know what Webbs miked up show is,  or when it airs, what timescales are we looking at.
Also why the delay. The audio must be complete and un redacted because otherwise it leaves them open to speculation as to what was omitted.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Does anyone believe their story that the officials in Stockley Park weren't aware the goal had been flagged as offside?

Because if we don't believe the story then why are we all tip-toeing around the integrity question.

I simply cannot believe their story. And because of that the only conclusion I can draw is England et al wanted to shaft us (and get away with it). Can any other reasonable conclusion be drawn??

It's bullshit or maybe they were all having a speed wank so missed it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Does anyone believe their story that the officials in Stockley Park weren't aware the goal had been flagged as offside?

Because if we don't believe the story then why are we all tip-toeing around the integrity question.

I simply cannot believe their story. And because of that the only conclusion I can draw is England et al wanted to shaft us (and get away with it). Can any other reasonable conclusion be drawn??

Absolutely not. They are following the game like the rest of us, it's complete bullshit.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 11:31:49 am

Just an update on the delay in releasing the audio. It's taking some time to book the recording studio and get the guys in to re-record. We need to be patient here as it's putting a lot of pressure on Howard and his team.

The beginning scenes of the Death of Stalin just popped into my head.
 :D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Does anyone believe their story that the officials in Stockley Park weren't aware the goal had been flagged as offside?

Because if we don't believe the story then why are we all tip-toeing around the integrity question.

I simply cannot believe their story. And because of that the only conclusion I can draw is England et al wanted to shaft us (and get away with it). Can any other reasonable conclusion be drawn??

Some of the stuff on here, jeez

Darren England has come out of this showing to the world he is an incompetent idiot and probably ruined his career in the process. But you think he did what he did deliberately because it meant he got the chance to 'shaft us'

Man he must really really hate us

And no, I don't believe he's done it for a backhander either, for the same reason, it would need to be a backhander to end all backhanders for someone to do that to themselves.

« Reply #4168 on: Today at 03:34:11 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Absolutely not. They are following the game like the rest of us, it's complete bullshit.

If he did want to shaft us which is the most plausible explanation, rather than the excuse that he didn't know what was going on in the game, neither did his assistant, or the others in the room, which is far more absurd. Then the audio unfortunately won't show anything anyway, will just be him saying check complete and pgmol filling in the blanks with 'reasons'.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:36:22 am
What I dont quite understand about the releasing of the audio is, what are they worried about? We all know its a mistake, so we just need to have clarity around it to help us understand what went wrong. Theres 3 options of what happened, and the audio should help us see which, either:

1. They made a mistake for some reason thats understandable and down to an issue with the situation, process or technology, for instance they were busy reviewing some other incident or the communication broke.

2. They were negligent and were not doing their job through no fault other than their own

3. They made a deliberate choice to rule out a perfectly good goal

The most likely is 2, in my eyes which is clearly a sackable offence. 3 would be a criminal offence.

1 would allow us some learning preventing this from happening in the future.

To not release it feeds conspiracies whether thats corruption or a boys club defending its own, to avoid action coming against their friend. If its corruption itll be seismic, but I dont think that would show up on the audio, if its the second then it calls for even more reform than before.

Im leaning towards it being negligence and the audio not being released because theyre covering their backs and defending their friend. Its not acceptable though. This is a professional setting and an error of this magnitude through sheer ignorance and stupidity cannot be tolerated. We need to have trust in our officials. Having  a culture of covering up mistakes and not having significant consequences for unfathomable errors erodes that trust. How are we supposed to trust that Darren England is fit to act as an official in any capacity going forward? How are we supposed to trust that any of them are fit to do the job when they close ranks and arent transparent in their process?

Personally, I see no reason why the audio for each game shouldnt be available to at least the clubs, and if not the media and the public, as standard.

There is also the possibility that they fired out their story about what happened, and after listening to the audio, that story is a complete and utter load of lies
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: DG on Today at 09:57:03 am
I can assure the three of you that all of what you're saying is a mirror image of what other fans are saying about their own clubs. You have countless examples that you remember, errors made by the same ref, as do they. We go on about certain incidents in the past, as do they. They remember the big decisions that went our way, we remember the big decisions they got. Again, none of what you feel or what you can list is strange or uncommon, quite the opposite. Everyone feels the same way. Maybe it's more obvious to me because I have my own local club in Sweden that I love and support, and it's the exact same thing. It's the exact same thing everywhere.

Then there are of course examples of corruption, and when they're proven they are, but we're not there and us saying the same thing over and over that fans for centuries have said over and over won't change that. It's just tedious and it will absolutely kill your love for the game. Something that you should hold far dearer than so.

The chances that we of all clubs have it right (with absolutely no proof of corruption to back it up, contrary to Real Madrid perhaps), is certainly far slimmer than that we're the same as any fanbase of any club. We think the refs have it in for us, and give our rivals an easy ride. And it'll stay that way forever, and you can live with it quite easily, if you instead of convincing yourself the game is corrupt, try to convince yourself it's just a perfectly normal feeling for a passionate fan. And then you can focus on something else, perhaps the sport itself, for instance.

Great post - unfortunately the people you're trying to influence made their decision a long time ago and aren't capable at looking at any of these situations through anything other than a tribal lense so it will fall on deaf ears... but its still a good post and the heart of the matter when it comes to the relentless 'corruption' shouts
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:11:07 pm
Here's what James Pearce has been told by the club:

Do they want a replay?

No. Liverpool fully accept the outcome of Saturdays game. They lost 2-1 following Joel Matips own goal deep into stoppage time having been reduced to nine men following red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota. Thats not going to change. Despite all the noise on social media, theres been no demand for the match to be replayed and there wont be one.

So, what do they want?

Liverpool want a transparent investigation into the procedural failings so lessons are learned going forward.

Their immediate priorities are to establish what form the review will take, who will oversee it and what role the Premier League will play in it. The audio should provide a clearer understanding into how and why Diazs goal was disallowed.

They want to know why the decision was taken so quickly and why there was no intervention when the mix-up quickly became apparent.

Is their anger directed at Darren England?

No. In their statement, Liverpool attempted to move the focus away from the VAR himself and they werent happy with PGMOL blaming significant human error.

Liverpool insist its about their focus is on the process rather than the individual. The laws of the game were not applied and the correct outcome wasnt reached due to a failure of VAR protocols.

Liverpool insist it would be massively unfair to simply pin the blame on England, who wrongly believed the goal had been awarded on the field and told Hooper check complete after drawing the lines and confirming Diaz was onside.

What about the referees trip to the UAE?

England, Cook and Saturdays fourth official Michael Oliver were all on duty in the United Arab Emirates just 48 hours before Liverpool faced Tottenham.

Liverpool believe that work engagements in the build-up to Saturdays game should be scrutinised as part of the review amid concerns over the impact of fatigue on officials due to the long-haul travel and whether that affected their preparation.

The trio only returned to London on Friday after an eight-hour flight following Sharjahs match against Al-Ain, a lucrative trip which was approved by the Football Association.

Its common practice for English referees to officiate in UEFA competitions in midweek and then return to Premier League duty the following weekend, but this was further afield.

Theres also a potential conflict of interest if referees are doing freelance work in countries with close ties to Premier League clubs  Manchester Citys owner, Sheikh Mansour, is the vice president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, although City insist they are not state-owned.

But Liverpools focus is on the impact of so much travel so close to Saturdays game and whether that impaired judgement.

Does Liverpools frustration stem from previous run-ins with officials?

Liverpool insist their response has been shaped solely by Saturdays incident and they havent brought anything else into it.

There was full alignment behind the scenes when it came to drafting and submitting Sundays statement, with Jurgen Klopp and the owners in agreement that the club needed to make a stand given that it was an unprecedented situation. PGMOL chief Howard Webb has contacted senior figures at Liverpool since Saturday to apologise for the mistakes that they made.

What about all the other teams who have suffered at the hands of VAR errors?

Liverpool insist this isnt just about them. They arent asking for special treatment. They believe a fully transparent review which leads to improvements in the VAR process will benefit all clubs and help ensure a similar situation doesnt happen again.
F* proud of our club!
Really proud! Well done! My heart swells whenever I read it this.

I was beginning to worry that this effort may get lost in a furor from other clubs, but we've done well to keep the bigger picture in mind.

That's... how you take your responsibility as a big club seriously!
Well done, to all involved!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm »
You know things have gone terribly wrong when Garth Crooks is agreeing with you. First time I've heard the man talking sense in a generation.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:38:16 pm
You know things have gone terribly wrong when Garth Crooks is agreeing with you. First time I've heard the man talking sense in a generation.

What's he said?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm »
Let's turn up the heat, please

Thank you.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 03:32:37 pm
Some of the stuff on here, jeez

Darren England has come out of this showing to the world he is an incompetent idiot and probably ruined his career in the process. But you think he did what he did deliberately because it meant he got the chance to 'shaft us'

Man he must really really hate us

And no, I don't believe he's done it for a backhander either, for the same reason, it would need to be a backhander to end all backhanders for someone to do that to themselves.




The man will be back refereeing soon, what exactly has he done to himself? If you check his bank account you'll find a legit payment from the uae in it. What exactly has he done to himself except make himself wealthier over the past week.

How would you have shafted us differently? Maybe tried to have done it more subtly? It all leads to the same result, you have a nice payment from the uae in your bank account and your back working in a few weeks. A few Liverpool fans are angry with you, so what. Why wouldn't you shaft a team if you knew you'd get away with it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »
How long until we get to hear the audio or the findings at least, does anyone reckon?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 03:45:06 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Does anyone believe their story that the officials in Stockley Park weren't aware the goal had been flagged as offside?

Because if we don't believe the story then why are we all tip-toeing around the integrity question.

I simply cannot believe their story. And because of that the only conclusion I can draw is England et al wanted to shaft us (and get away with it). Can any other reasonable conclusion be drawn??

I posted a couple of videos last night, one from 4 years ago with Carra and Neville at Stockley Park one with the fully refurbished place for this year. In the first Anthony Taylor showed them how they have the game on the main screen and then a 4 way split screen that runs on a 3 second delay so they can review things. Now they have a fully kitted out facility with multiple big screens

So no, they in no way did not know as they are watching the game LIVE and also from a delay.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:36:16 pm
Great post - unfortunately the people you're trying to influence made their decision a long time ago and aren't capable at looking at any of these situations through anything other than a tribal lense so it will fall on deaf ears... but its still a good post and the heart of the matter when it comes to the relentless 'corruption' shouts

Ahh emotions and football, probably best not to comment on things you dont understand  :P

anyway, back on topic, just spent a few mins looking at that Tim Vickerys twotter timeline, the mans had quite the 24 hours, hes lost his head completely over all this! 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:38:16 pm
You know things have gone terribly wrong when Garth Crooks is agreeing with you. First time I've heard the man talking sense in a generation.
And Hairy Hands over in Qatar. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 03:47:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:57:14 pm
And Glen Johnson pops out of the middle of the circle?
Fun times! ;D

What did he say again? "Our friend Suarez is a friend to all humanity.." or some sh like that.. ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 03:48:15 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:00:23 pm
Does anyone believe their story that the officials in Stockley Park weren't aware the goal had been flagged as offside?

Because if we don't believe the story then why are we all tip-toeing around the integrity question.

I simply cannot believe their story. And because of that the only conclusion I can draw is England et al wanted to shaft us (and get away with it). Can any other reasonable conclusion be drawn??

Nope. From the Premier League Website
"Every Premier League match will have a VAR, Assistant VAR (AVAR) and a Replay Operator"
3 of them didn't realise that no one in red was celebrating, the Spurs fans were, the score was 0-0 and the game was set up to restart with a free kick to Spurs? That just doesn't happen does it

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 03:32:37 pm
Some of the stuff on here, jeez

Darren England has come out of this showing to the world he is an incompetent idiot and probably ruined his career in the process. But you think he did what he did deliberately because it meant he got the chance to 'shaft us'

Man he must really really hate us

And no, I don't believe he's done it for a backhander either, for the same reason, it would need to be a backhander to end all backhanders for someone to do that to themselves.


City owners paid them between £15,000-£20,000 for 1 days work and only got back into the country on Fridays night.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 03:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 03:32:37 pm
Some of the stuff on here, jeez

Darren England has come out of this showing to the world he is an incompetent idiot and probably ruined his career in the process. But you think he did what he did deliberately because it meant he got the chance to 'shaft us'

Man he must really really hate us

And no, I don't believe he's done it for a backhander either, for the same reason, it would need to be a backhander to end all backhanders for someone to do that to themselves.


Liverpool matches refereed by Darren England last year


Brighton 3 Liverpool 0
Palace 0 Liverpool 0
Southampton 4 Liverpool 4




Michael Oliver


Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2
Liverpool 1 Leeds 2
Liverpool 3 Forest 2
Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0


Simon Hooper
Man City 4 Liverpool 1
Liverpool 3 Southampton 1
Liverpool 2 Everton 0




Its a gang

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:46:27 pm
Ahh emotions and football, probably best not to comment on things you dont understand  :P


Oh zing.
Ironically I always seem to provoke an emotional response from you....
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 03:52:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:38:08 pm
F* proud of our club!
Really proud! Well done! My heart swells whenever I read it this.

I was beginning to worry that this effort may get lost in a furor from other clubs, but we've done well to keep the bigger picture in mind.

That's... how you take your responsibility as a big club seriously!
Well done, to all involved!

Yup & hopefully this is how we go on in future, no more shit & the Boss will be tell anybody fishing for sound-bytes that the Club will be making a statement in due course.

That's all I've ever wanted & I've been banging that drum for a couple of years now.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
I'm not convinced Pearce has the whole story. It makes sense for us to play it down in the media and placate the potential backlash for us standing up for ourselves. People don't have to know everything we're looking for at this point.

We've already threatened to take it further; PGMOL are probably bricking it and looking for assurances we're not after public humiliation. That may depend on what we find out though.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:38:08 pm
F* proud of our club!
Really proud! Well done! My heart swells whenever I read it this.

I was beginning to worry that this effort may get lost in a furor from other clubs, but we've done well to keep the bigger picture in mind.

That's... how you take your responsibility as a big club seriously!
Well done, to all involved!

Damn right! Nobody in their right mind will fuck with Liverpool FC again. The big swinging cahonas on us!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:03 pm
It was awarded on the pitch after the final whistle.

I read somewhere that the protocol Gallagher and others  quoted, to say they couldnt pull it back is not as they say.
It basically says that once the VAR review is completed and agreed they cant then stop the game and go back and have another VAR check.
The crucial fact here was that it wasnt an agreed decision. They never agreed the decision. Hereford the game should have been stopped and the goal awarded.
Its yet another bit of legerdemain by Gallagher to cover the incompetent arses of Hollywood Howard* and his all star dickheads

*Squires nails him with that.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:50:54 pm

Liverpool matches refereed by Darren England last year


Brighton 3 Liverpool 0
Palace 0 Liverpool 0
Southampton 4 Liverpool 4




Michael Oliver


Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2
Liverpool 1 Leeds 2
Liverpool 3 Forest 2
Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0


Simon Hooper
Man City 4 Liverpool 1
Liverpool 3 Southampton 1
Liverpool 2 Everton 0




Its a gang



We've been shafted by plenty of bad decisions, some coming in those games - the Saka offside, the handball penalty shout in the same game, the debut and swansong of a new, more lenient interpretation of the offside rule introduced for Rashford's goal at OT, Rodri avoiding a second booking at City, etc ... but we were also pretty bad for large parts of last season and lost games without any foul play being involved, because we deserved to lose them.

I doubt anyone watching us get deservedly hammered by Brighton thought we were particularly hard done by there.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 04:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:50:54 pm

Liverpool matches refereed by Darren England last year


Brighton 3 Liverpool 0
Palace 0 Liverpool 0
Southampton 4 Liverpool 4




Michael Oliver


Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2
Liverpool 1 Leeds 2
Liverpool 3 Forest 2
Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0


Simon Hooper
Man City 4 Liverpool 1
Liverpool 3 Southampton 1
Liverpool 2 Everton 0




Its a gang

Doesnt help that we were shite in most of those games though.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 04:06:00 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:48:15 pm
Nope. From the Premier League Website
"Every Premier League match will have a VAR, Assistant VAR (AVAR) and a Replay Operator"
3 of them didn't realise that no one in red was celebrating, the Spurs fans were, the score was 0-0 and the game was set up to restart with a free kick to Spurs? That just doesn't happen does it



Not really a part of the equation. The Replay Operator is an employee of Hawkeye and their only job is to show the section of video the VAR official asks to see and draw the line for offsides if required, they have no say on what is decided. I'm assuming they're told by their employer not to comment on any aspect of the decisions made by the officials.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 04:06:45 pm »
Manchester's finest baldie twat is the ref on Sunday too.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 04:07:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:06:00 pm
Not really a part of the equation. The Replay Operator is an employee of Hawkeye and their only job is to show the section of video the VAR official asks to see and draw the line for offsides if required, they have no say on what is decided. I'm assuming they're told by their employer not to comment on any aspect of the decisions made by the officials.

So there is a possibility that the replay operator is technically competent?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:00:50 pm
The length of time theyve taken to delay release is extremely suspicious and calls into question its authenticity.

This delay is sufficient time for audio experts to doctor footage. Dont think it would happen? If the vested interests are strong enough, dont doubt for a second that theyd try it. Scum.

South Yorkshire police stole the tapes from a locked room at Hillsborough.
Anything is possible
