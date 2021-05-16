The club should be asking for the full, unedited 90 minutes of VAR audio.



There's so much more in this game to unpack other than the farcical offside.



We should be asking to hear what was said around Curtis' red card and that ridiculous still shot that they kept on the screen as Hooper approached.



We should also be interested in hearing why we weren't awarded a penalty for the foul on Gomez which was almost identical to the challenge that saw Virgil sent off against Newcastle.



It would be important to hear what, if any, conversations took place regarding players waving imaginary yellow cards which is supposed to be an automatic booking. Particularly when players who've already been carded are doing so.



What were they saying to each other when Salah conceded a free kick for nothing, which denied us a clear goal opportunity?



We should be asking all the above questions and more. Sadly, We'll get 60 or so seconds of audio of the disallowed goal and nothing more.