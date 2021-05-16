« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4120 on: Today at 02:26:49 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:21:16 pm
Last night in Chelsea game.


You watched Fulham v Chelsea, jeez!


(unless you were just checking it was still a good thing not buying Caicedo for half a billion)


 ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4121 on: Today at 02:27:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:22:15 pm
Theres nowhere near enough evidence at the moment for the club to say that
I know, its all supposition. The incident itself suggests however that there were too many screw ups to be an innocent mistake.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4122 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:23:09 pm
Pearce probably grasping at straws.

Thought he was disliked by the Club.

Can't imagine they'd have said all of that before hearting the audio.  I just want them to take it as far as is needed & then be on the ball from here on in.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4123 on: Today at 02:28:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:22:44 pm

The club giving external conspiracy theorists at other clubs no ammunition there.

Yes, I think it's a good statement. It's very carefully worded which it has to be. They cannot comment on or accuse individuals or groups without evidence that would hold up in court. They are asking for an objective investigation so that this type of incident never happens again. I think that's what most of us want.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4124 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:26:49 pm

You watched Fulham v Chelsea, jeez!


(unless you were just checking it was still a good thing not buying Caicedo for half a billion)


 ;D

Probably done all the laundry on the weekend and therefore couldn't watch the washing machine...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4125 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:24:35 pm
Important how Pearce points out it was PGMOL who threw their officials under the bus with their "significant human error" comment, then started bleating about officials' mental health when we said it was about the process, not the individual m

I was especially pleased about that bit, apart from anything else it was collective set of individuals rather than just one of them, and that account just sounded as though they were trying to get away with any blame attached to the PGMOL itself.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4126 on: Today at 02:28:51 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:27:28 pm
I know, its all supposition. The incident itself suggests however that there were too many screw ups to be an innocent mistake.


Please state to the court your detailed evidence please before the jury makes a judgement and we go on to discuss damages
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4127 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:08:42 pm
the relevant audio footage

Not good enough. We dont want the PGMOL interpretation of relevant. Their actions have forfeited any trust.

I took it to mean that we have the audio from the match. Taking the time to review makes me think its more than 1 minute of Audio.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4128 on: Today at 02:30:43 pm
The club should be asking for the full, unedited 90 minutes of VAR audio.

There's so much more in this game to unpack other than the farcical offside.

We should be asking to hear what was said around Curtis' red card and that ridiculous still shot that they kept on the screen as Hooper approached.

We should also be interested in hearing why we weren't awarded a penalty for the foul on Gomez which was almost identical to the challenge that saw Virgil sent off against Newcastle.

It would be important to hear what, if any, conversations took place regarding players waving imaginary yellow cards which is supposed to be an automatic booking. Particularly when players who've already been carded are doing so.

What were they saying to each other when Salah conceded a free kick for nothing, which denied us a clear goal opportunity?

We should be asking all the above questions and more. Sadly, We'll get 60 or so seconds of audio of the disallowed goal and nothing more.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4129 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:21:27 pm

Where can you get that stuff, by tonight please!
;D Fairly easily here in South Africa  ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4130 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:28:51 pm

Please state to the court your detailed evidence please before the jury makes a judgement and we go on to discuss damages
In time, the truth will out
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4131 on: Today at 02:32:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:17:23 pm
They do though & that's the whole reason why we have kicked off.

The closest I have seen is City's goal against Fulham. Oliver doesn't hear talk between VAR/AVAR. When VAR needed information from Oliver they asked him. Start of the transcript VAR say confirm you're giving the goal Oli? he says yes. At the very end, it's ends with check complete, check complete.


Not check complete goal, not check complete disallow goal.


This is what I'm saying it won't wash, because Hooper has clearly asked for a check on the offside not the goal. This is why he's not dropped from this weekends fixtures. He communicated, England heard whatever he wanted to hear replies check complete. Confirming the decision but somehow thinking that decision was for a goal.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4132 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:30:43 pm
The club should be asking for the full, unedited 90 minutes of VAR audio.

There's so much more in this game to unpack other than the farcical offside.

We should be asking to hear what was said around Curtis' red card and that ridiculous still shot that they kept on the screen as Hooper approached.

We should also be interested in hearing why we weren't awarded a penalty for the foul on Gomez which was almost identical to the challenge that saw Virgil sent off against Newcastle.

It would be important to hear what, if any, conversations took place regarding players waving imaginary yellow cards which is supposed to be an automatic booking. Particularly when players who've already been carded are doing so.

What were they saying to each other when Salah conceded a free kick for nothing, which denied us a clear goal opportunity?

We should be asking all the above questions and more. Sadly, We'll get 60 or so seconds of audio of the disallowed goal and nothing more.

It was never going to be about the whole game though, they made it clear it was about how the VAR procedure failed, rather than everything else in the game.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #4133 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:33:21 pm
It was never going to be about the whole game though, they made it clear it was about how the VAR procedure failed, rather than everything else in the game.


Everton want it expanded to include Bryan Hamilton
