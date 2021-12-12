« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 72386 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:54:24 am
Standing these two down is pretty ominous either way. They are trying to run the narrative here either to look like they are punishing their refs before sending out damning audio or to try and offer more appeasement so they dont have to send it and see if they can get more public backing to not send it at all.

If they dont send the audio that will be another sign of the end of football for me. Theyve already took part of it away over the years but my word that would be some message.

Christ 100 pages !!! They have to send it Andy. I reckon Liverpool would take them to court and sue for one thing. We have lost leagues to a point. Secondly (and probably more importantly for football in general) the smell of deliberate "fixing" (by doing as well as not doing) is in the air. However incompetent and embarrassing it may be for the individuals concerned there has to be a clean breast made of this. Everyone needs to see (listen) to the audio of the whole game and lay it out.
This is our game, not PGMOL nor EPL nor any organisation.

Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Hopefully this will be the incident that finally uncovers the corruption.

Sadly I doubt it, they'll manage to cover it up somehow.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,813
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 12:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:35:27 pm
I find it so weird that all these journalists and pundits are to say obviously there is no conspiracy. Especially after what has gone on in Italy and Spain.

I think it is probably correct that there isn't but very worrying that the people who are meant to be looking into this all say the same thing.

The UAE games is a massive red flag that needs investigating.
Yes mate that's the thing that annoys me too. I'm not a conspiracy theorist in the slightest but if you have the attitude of "it could never happen here" then it means the rules and guidelines won't be strong enough to ensure that it doesn't happen here and there will be closed eyes to any dodgy shit that does happen.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,038
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:13:30 pm
Do betting companies benefit from the randomness of refereeing mistakes?


I wouldn't imagine so. Not intentionally anyway.

There was an image doing the rounds after the game on Saturday from a lad that would have won £9500 had Diaz scored. Of course that lad was up in arms and wanting payouts from whoever.
But the Diaz goal would have been the first thing to happen on his bet. Had it been awarded there's no possible way of guaranteeing everything else would have happened.

Betting companies pay out based on what happens on the pitch, whether the decision is right or wrong.

Plenty of people would have won a bet with Robertson getting carded for example even though he shouldn't have been carded. Plenty would've won a bet on Son scoring first goal, when it should've been Diaz.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm »
101 pages lol, can we get this to 200??
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 12:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:35:27 pm
I find it so weird that all these journalists and pundits are to say obviously there is no conspiracy. Especially after what has gone on in Italy and Spain.

I think it is probably correct that there isn't but very worrying that the people who are meant to be looking into this all say the same thing.

The UAE games is a massive red flag that needs investigating.

Conspiracy comes in different forms and the word is used to discredit / villify others that call it out. Even that squires guardian cartoon strip someone else posted earlier in the thread is low key discrediting of how conspiracy works.

It isnt people in cloaks making grand judgements.

Its normal individuals discretely looking after their own interests.

A gang of men that look and sound the same running football matches, going on paid trips to the UAE, then making incomprehensible errors that benefit the people that paid for their trips.

Officials  having a subtle world in the ear of broadcaster friends to cover up mistakes, at least to prevent short term consequences such as betting markets being suspended or fans protesting.

Both examples of people conspiring.

Most people dont want to escape their bubble and embrace that the world is unfair and full of vested interests. Its easier to operate in a bubble, thus, they say stuff like I dont think its a conspiracy or theyre just tin foil hat wearers etc. Banal statements that just shove the workload of exposing conspiracy onto others that legitimately call out obvious conspiracy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 12:51:33 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:30:38 pm
That's a very good point mate. It kind of reduces the impact of his punishment of being dropped for a couple of games doesn't it?

Aye & it is 1/4 of his yearly wage for 1 days work, his bosses for the day are also the owners of City.

Stinks to high heaven,
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,430
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:42:46 pm
The reason why they are taking forever to release the audio is to cover themselves, they are going through it line by line and coming up with plausible justifications for each utterance. It would be beyond dumb if the officials incriminated themselves on the audio so they will stick to their cock and bull story that the VAR officials thought it was onside.

It really is unbelievable that such an error could be made and not remedied. Completely and totally unbelievable but it is very very difficult to find proof that they deliberately shafted us. Nonetheless the cover story is a fairytale.

Yeah probably this. I'd say they've spent the last couple of days sitting down with lawyers and PR people to try and define a response to make them look as good as possible. It will be a coordinated effort to round the wagons.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,433
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 11:31:49 am

Just an update on the delay in releasing the audio. It's taking some time to book the recording studio and get the guys in to re-record. We need to be patient here as it's putting a lot of pressure on Howard and his team.
Im sure Capon Debaser can have Webb, England and the boys mocked up in the studio ala Take That in no time.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:49:59 pm
Yes mate that's the thing that annoys me too. I'm not a conspiracy theorist in the slightest but if you have the attitude of "it could never happen here" then it means the rules and guidelines won't be strong enough to ensure that it doesn't happen here and there will be closed eyes to any dodgy shit that does happen.
If this is the attitude then it is much more likely to happen. Especially given the money involved in the Premier League compare to other leagues. I hate conspiracy theories but we just need journalists to do their jobs rather than being mouth pieces for clubs and leagues.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 12:53:30 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:47:34 pm
Absolutely, the club at the very least should have the entire games audio provided to them.
Mad Gary Neville gets it but Liverpool don't.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,979
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 12:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:53:30 pm
Mad Gary Neville gets it but Liverpool don't.

He hasnt got it.

Sky have *apparently* been asking for it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:45:03 pm
So we're only getting the goal?

What about all the other baffling decisions? The period between the goal and half time?

We need it for the full game but the most important timeline is between the moment the dickhead raises his flag and when the Ref looked like he has seen a G-G-G-Ghost.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 12:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:53:30 pm
Mad Gary Neville gets it but Liverpool don't.

Gary Neville thinks hes Prime Minister of football, like Goldbridge said. Hes bent and utterly arrogant.

Is it not blindingly obvious that he tries to influence games and VAR when hes on comms? VAR are clearly working in tandem with major broadcasters to limit blowback on hard decisions. Needs to stop.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,021
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:28:41 am
@MiguelDelaney

PGMOL are giving the audio to Liverpool. It will be reviewed before its made public, but that will also happen - and may well be before Webbs Micd Up Show
Come ooon!
Hand it over already!


"PGMOL have decided to ahnd over the audio..", "PGMOL will be handing over the audio...", "PGMOL in two about handing over the audio..", "PGMOL pondering it's decision to hand over the audio...", "PGMOL readying itself to release the audio", "PGMOL are giving the audio.."


WHAT.FUCKING.NEXT!?

HAND IT OVER, DIPSHITS!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 12:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:55:47 pm
He hasnt got it.

Sky have *apparently* been asking for it.

They have it during the game. Although not sure if thats throughout or just during VAR checks.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 01:00:20 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:43:09 pm
Reading between the lines, it would seem the incompetence is one thing, but there is no way they also followed procedure of the drawing the lines in the var centre. England did not do it, he lazily/arrogantly did it by eyesight.

That is where the var" failed to intervene" line comes from. They fed the the miscommunition to the press which they can't deny as neville heard it and said it on tv and believed that admission would be enough, but in fact there lurked two grand cock ups.

What will fuck them is that they also hid the fact that they did not do the lines and that will be the damning thing on the audio the failure to actually check the goal with lines. They have also attempted to brush that under the carpet whilst giving plausible admission in the interpretation of the the line "failed to intervene ".

Snakes in a trading estate.

Someone posted a video of one of the offsides where the audio has been released previously in this thread yesterday. The VAR and his assistant were in constant conversation while placing the lines, talking about which player they were putting it against, were the crosshairs in the correct position etc. There's clearly a lot of back and forth between the two VAR officials when placing the lines, not just saying check complete. They were also in constant contact with the referee saying it was a tight one etc.

I find it very hard to believe the entire conversation was "check complete".
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:58:56 pm
Come ooon!
Hand it over already!


"PGMOL have decided to ahnd over the audio..", "PGMOL will be handing over the audio...", "PGMOL in two about handing over the audio..", "PGMOL pondering it's decision to hand over the audio...", "PGMOL readying itself to release the audio", "PGMOL are giving the audio.."


WHAT.FUCKING.NEXT!?

HAND IT OVER, DIPSHITS!

The length of time theyve taken to delay release is extremely suspicious and calls into question its authenticity.

This delay is sufficient time for audio experts to doctor footage. Dont think it would happen? If the vested interests are strong enough, dont doubt for a second that theyd try it. Scum.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,719
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:38:08 pm
Henry Winter @henrywinter

PGMOL will release audio between VAR and ref of disallowed Luis Diaz #TOTLIV goal once its review has gone to #LFC. Howard Webbs monthly Micd Up show will air the audio but PGMOL not ruling out releasing the audio before. Good. Fans deserve to hear what on earth went on.

so its just audio following the goal? Itll be so underwhelming  ::)

The audio that needs to be heard is what the fuck they talked about the moment the half time whistle went, when they could actually have a conversation.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 01:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:55:47 pm
He hasnt got it.

Sky have *apparently* been asking for it.
Jaquie Oatley said all commentators have the VAR played to them as it all happens.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,979
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:01:19 pm
Jaquie Oatley said all commentators have the VAR played to them as it all happens.

Played to them but its not a recorded version.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:00:20 pm
Someone posted a video of one of the offsides where the audio has been released previously in this thread yesterday. The VAR and his assistant were in constant conversation while placing the lines, talking about which player they were putting it against, were the crosshairs in the correct position etc. There's clearly a lot of back and forth between the two VAR officials when placing the lines, not just saying check complete. They were also in constant contact with the referee saying it was a tight one etc.

I find it very hard to believe the entire conversation was "check complete".

Which is why Hooper doesnt get off scot-free. He has an integral role in the communication process that gets the decision right, making sure the VAR are checking and understand everything about the incicdent.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,979
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 01:03:11 pm »
We have the audio.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 365
  • Self Amortizing
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:00:20 pm
Someone posted a video of one of the offsides where the audio has been released previously in this thread yesterday. The VAR and his assistant were in constant conversation while placing the lines, talking about which player they were putting it against, were the crosshairs in the correct position etc. There's clearly a lot of back and forth between the two VAR officials when placing the lines, not just saying check complete. They were also in constant contact with the referee saying it was a tight one etc.

I find it very hard to believe the entire conversation was "check complete".

Quote from: Greg86 on Yesterday at 08:59:11 pm
Example of an offside check

Even listening to this just shows that the given excuse is bullshit, unless we're to believe the "significant human error" is that VAR failed to follow process, or listen at all.

I posted it, not sure others have as well. There's a significant amount of conversation which starts with the Assistant Ref calling that he's delaying then he says "offside" and raises his flag.

There's then conversation between the two VAR officials, and the technical officer about which player they're checking, and they then confirm back to the ref the decision in full.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,435
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: nico 8 on Today at 12:43:12 pm
Totally agree. It needs pointing out.
I wish to reference the British and Ireland Lions tour to South Africa IN 2021. The officiating in the first test was so poor and clearly indicative of the referee not treating both teams equally prompting the SA coaching staff to set out 26 instances where SA were treated differently (not just incorrect calls but also duration of playing advantage, offside calls not called by the lineman when clearly off but given the other way). There was a huge uproar- bringing the game into disrepute and questioning the integrity of the ref leading to a ban for Rassie Erasmus. SA would not have won the series but for that video. The 2nd and 3rd test was evenly blown.
A club has to be able to engage the refs (happy to be done behind closed doors) where they seek explanations from the referee. It happens in rugby where teams require clarity.
I remember this well.

Rassie knew they would nail him under the 'rules' but simply had to ensure that there was enough of a stink that it couldn't be waved away.

He took one for the team - the club is doing the same with the statement that was put out - now it needs to be followed with a blow by blow analysis of all the the dodgy goings-on in that game.
These putrid cheats need dragging into the light.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 