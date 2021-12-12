I find it so weird that all these journalists and pundits are to say obviously there is no conspiracy. Especially after what has gone on in Italy and Spain.



I think it is probably correct that there isn't but very worrying that the people who are meant to be looking into this all say the same thing.



The UAE games is a massive red flag that needs investigating.



Conspiracy comes in different forms and the word is used to discredit / villify others that call it out. Even that squires guardian cartoon strip someone else posted earlier in the thread is low key discrediting of how conspiracy works.It isnt people in cloaks making grand judgements.Its normal individuals discretely looking after their own interests.A gang of men that look and sound the same running football matches, going on paid trips to the UAE, then making incomprehensible errors that benefit the people that paid for their trips.Officials having a subtle world in the ear of broadcaster friends to cover up mistakes, at least to prevent short term consequences such as betting markets being suspended or fans protesting.Both examples of people conspiring.Most people dont want to escape their bubble and embrace that the world is unfair and full of vested interests. Its easier to operate in a bubble, thus, they say stuff like I dont think its a conspiracy or theyre just tin foil hat wearers etc. Banal statements that just shove the workload of exposing conspiracy onto others that legitimately call out obvious conspiracy.