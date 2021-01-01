« previous next »
K-Lo

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3920 on: Today at 11:24:43 am
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:05:49 am
Exactly, penalties are pretty rare as it is so you cant just draw conclusions like this and say everyone should typically expect X penalties for every Y touches in the box.

What about the type of touches? Are players running fast with the ball, dribbling, shooting, passing it around, crossing it, is there an increased chance of handball? No two scenarios are the same. Some of it is pure luck - handballs for example can be pretty random. This isnt an exact science where every attack is the same. There can be games where there are no close calls in the box at all and absolutely no chance of a penalty as the opposition have simply defended well - you cant cry corruption when there isnt even a decision to be made.

There are issues with PGMOL but this isnt the hill to die on.

It's one hill in an entire mountain range of bias and corruption. The penalty issue is huge. Penalties decide matches. They can decide seasons. The anomaly to me looks very significant. United are favoured and its there in black and white.

Paisley79

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3921 on: Today at 11:26:12 am
Quote from: K-Lo on Today at 11:18:04 am

I think you genuinely believe what you write Knight but how can you not see what is so clear to most others. Saturday was not a first for us, it was the last straw. I'm struggling now to retain any interest in the game at all and I've followed Liverpool since '77.

I have no problem with us losing or being poor. We take that on the chin. This is different.

That whole game on Saturday from first to last was scandalous. How can anyone believe that what Darren England did was make a communication error. Very easily fixed with a word in Hooper's ear. The whistle had already been blown - so what, just blow it again. There is no protocol or precedent to cover this so they're making it up!!!

We are being completely shafted by PL and PGMOL.

What I need now to regain interest in this sport is a fair playing field for all. I really don't that's going to happen.

This.

Also been watching us since the late 70's. I've long since stopped watching all other football & pre/post match guff but I always watch every minute of every one of our games. I schedule my diary around our games, as I'm sure many others on here do. I've sat through every minute of some tediously boring matches involving us, sat through some absolutely piss poor performances. But I've watched every minute (bar the odd urgent piss break!). On Saturday, I walked out the room & sat in my tiny little office/box room. I just can't watch the blatant bias (or possibly worse!) that is now going on. My kids were still watching the game & I could vaguely hear what was going on but I just couldn't sit through it anymore. It's sickening & truly heartbreaking cos I love watching us & I don't know how I'll wean myself off. But it's almost impossible to watch now. The freeze frame & lack of angles shown for the Jones red card was eye-poppingly bad & I was screaming at the screen but the Diaz "offside"...... I still can't find the words
Dim Glas

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3922 on: Today at 11:26:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:20:57 am
That's incredible to bring in mental health issues jst to deflect from the failings of the PGMOL.
Whoever AlexKayJelski is should be ashamed of themselves.

As far as I can tell, the 'mob' (also a c*nt for using this term) is not out to get one person, it's the whole organisation and system that needs an overhaul.

yep, its disgusting.

Its ok though for Joel Matip to have to go through what happened at the end of that game, where he was clearly devastated, after he and his teammates had played the game of their lives to be robbed like that. Or for Curtis Jones to go through that, and despite having done nothing wrong, likely spent the rest of the game beating himself up.

But yeah lets play the mental health card to protect incompetent people who cant do their job.. That journo of course is a Spurs journo for The Pathetic, so hes using that angle out of bitterness because he knows his team won a game unjustly and wont ever be allowed to forget it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3923 on: Today at 11:26:32 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:09:06 am
Because people are different! Does everybody have to be exactly the same, all of a sudden? I mean its not something I would do, but its not wrong either. Also, it needs to be remembered that those who go on twitter will be mixing with many other different fans, so it's natural you will hear what others think.

We know what they think, we've been hearing it for 40+yrs, we hear it in every ground, even when we're not playing.

And we heard it all throughout our fight for justice, with both words and silence.
jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3924 on: Today at 11:28:26 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:26:32 am
We know what they think, we've been hearing it for 40+yrs, we hear it in every ground, even when we're not playing.

And we heard it all throughout our fight for justice, with both words and silence.

Except not every person is like that, as you well know, but here you go putting the same shit on everyone. It's as poisonous as politics now.
Ray K

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3925 on: Today at 11:28:41 am
@MiguelDelaney

PGMOL are giving the audio to Liverpool. It will be reviewed before its made public, but that will also happen - and may well be before Webbs Micd Up Show
BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3926 on: Today at 11:29:02 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:07:05 am
Has the chief executive of UEFA came out and said it's a poorer competition without Liverpool in it?

Do you think it's acceptable for the chief executive of the Premier League to be making a statement that Manchester United struggling is damaging their brand?

I'd be more concerned if following him saying it they won the PL. It was nearly 4 years before they were runner-up trailing by 19 points.
Zimagic

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3927 on: Today at 11:29:17 am
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 11:22:43 am
Just saw ESPN run something along the lines of Liverpool gained the second highest amoubt of points from VAR last season on social media. First of all, that doesnt really say anything, its not like VAR is always wrong. Also, the hidden message is obviously to get the hypocrites conversation going to distract from the real issue at hand and the bigger picture.

I find the "beneficiaries of VAR" angle baffling. They are using it as a stick when in reality it's a flag: If LFC are getting the most (or second to most) benefit from the application of VAR, it's because the onfield decisions are incorrect. Refferee the games impartially and that rate will shoot down.
K-Lo

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3928 on: Today at 11:31:49 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:20:48 am
Tick tock


Just an update on the delay in releasing the audio. It's taking some time to book the recording studio and get the guys in to re-record. We need to be patient here as it's putting a lot of pressure on Howard and his team.
End Product

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3929 on: Today at 11:32:00 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:07:29 am
Surprise surprise journalists circling the wagons to defend the refs . Give it a day or two more and we'll be the bad guys in all this

 "Mob" as well....Last time I saw football fans described like that was from Bernard Ingham 


Alex Kay-Jelsk
@AlexKayJelski
Editor-in-chief, The Athletic Football
I hope PGMOL take the Liverpool offside incident v seriously.

I also hope they don't release the audio. Because they have a duty of care to look after their employee.

Bringing him more abuse in order to satisfy the mob doesn't sit right with me from a mental health POV.

Well then why has audio been presented in the past where pgmol have admitted mistakes?

  I don't remember a large group of people intent on civil disobedience and violence in the aftermath of that.

With one hand Alex presents mental health,  and then insults the quite reasonable question of transparency, with the term "mob " , as a journalist surely he has an understanding of what that word means and  the Ingram history and the offense it would cause to this supporter group in particular.




Dim Glas

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3930 on: Today at 11:33:01 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:28:41 am
@MiguelDelaney

PGMOL are giving the audio to Liverpool. It will be reviewed before its made public, but that will also happen - and may well be before Webbs Micd Up Show

As in Liverpool will review it?

cos surely the dickheads at PGMOL have actually listened to the sodding thing since Saturday  ::)
Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3931 on: Today at 11:33:30 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:28:41 am
@MiguelDelaney

PGMOL are giving the audio to Liverpool. It will be reviewed before its made public, but that will also happen - and may well be before Webbs Micd Up Show

So it's taken 3 whole days for them to edit it. 
