

I think you genuinely believe what you write Knight but how can you not see what is so clear to most others. Saturday was not a first for us, it was the last straw. I'm struggling now to retain any interest in the game at all and I've followed Liverpool since '77.



I have no problem with us losing or being poor. We take that on the chin. This is different.



That whole game on Saturday from first to last was scandalous. How can anyone believe that what Darren England did was make a communication error. Very easily fixed with a word in Hooper's ear. The whistle had already been blown - so what, just blow it again. There is no protocol or precedent to cover this so they're making it up!!!



We are being completely shafted by PL and PGMOL.



What I need now to regain interest in this sport is a fair playing field for all. I really don't that's going to happen.



This.Also been watching us since the late 70's. I've long since stopped watching all other football & pre/post match guff but I always watch every minute of every one of our games. I schedule my diary around our games, as I'm sure many others on here do. I've sat through every minute of some tediously boring matches involving us, sat through some absolutely piss poor performances. But I've watched every minute (bar the odd urgent piss break!). On Saturday, I walked out the room & sat in my tiny little office/box room. I just can't watch the blatant bias (or possibly worse!) that is now going on. My kids were still watching the game & I could vaguely hear what was going on but I just couldn't sit through it anymore. It's sickening & truly heartbreaking cos I love watching us & I don't know how I'll wean myself off. But it's almost impossible to watch now. The freeze frame & lack of angles shown for the Jones red card was eye-poppingly bad & I was screaming at the screen but the Diaz "offside"...... I still can't find the words