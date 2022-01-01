This would be fine if the stats didn't back it up.



Read the Tomkins times articles where decades of games have been collated.



Referees have even admitted stuff over the years. We've also had actual leagues where bias and corruption has been publically exposed.



This season alone I can count twenty bollocks decisions against us and I can't think of many for - the only real one that comes to mind is our penno at Anfield which I thought was a dive.





Even in that one game.



1. Jones sending off

2. Foul on Gomez

3. Pulling the corner back

4. Salah being fouled and pulled up

5. Robbo being fouled and pulled up

6. No red for their two footed from behind challenge

7. Their player on a yellow signalling for a yellow and not getting booked

8. Jota being booked for literally being nowhere near a player and then being immediately sent off seconds later

9. The onside goal not being given

10. SEVEN bookings and TWO sendings off for a club that usually wins the fair play league every year

11. Foul on Gatkpo



There are quite a few others you can add. How many 'badly done to' decisions did Spurs get?



Then you can add the lad not even giving away a FK in the game at Anfield against these after stamping on Diaz ankle and Harry Kane not being sent off for a studs-up through the ankle foul against Robbo at their place.



I can add hundreds of examples. These aren't made up. They happened. They happen every fucking week.



If all this is true it should be very easy to pick any side and pull up decisions just as bad as the ones Liverpool get on a regular basis.



You're right they all moan about refs constantly, but it's about close decisions that you always see go either way. I've tried finding similar stuff that Spurs and United are moaning about and it's mainly close offsides or penalties that are sometimes given, sometimes not. I'm not complaining too much about the Jones red card for example, because you see them given against other clubs. The van Dijk and Mac Allister red cards though, the Jota booking.. we're in Liverpool-only territory there, like we are with this offside. Dodgy offside lines drawn against armpits happen to all clubs, but the Diaz, Saka and Rashford offsides.. again you only see stuff like that against Liverpool.



And if you think Liverpool as a whole is treated the same as other English cities, then I'm not sure you've learned much about the last forty years.



Barca have been charged in relation to bribing referees so Madrid have a case.



Most teams get shit decisions, Sheff Utd are bottom of the League due to the refereeing in their game v Spurs and the ref telling them "just boot it long then", Wolves are potentially a point worse off due to not getting a stone wall penalty that Hooper and VAR refused to give and Utd are 2 better off, the league is littered with bad decisions that affect most (not all) teams. The problem is, and it can be proven, that we get the shit end of the stick, Tierney hates us and it shows in his refereeing in our games, Hooper did everything he could to ruin our game on Saturday. Mac Allister is I think, unless someone can correct me, the only player to be booked for waving an imaginary yellow, we get the same Manchester based referees constantly.



As Andy days though, the refs are ruining the game. When we have a break, like on Saturday and Hooper pulls it back for a free kick for us, denying us the advantage (Taylor does this all the time too), when Tierney allows 90 minutes of time wasting then warns the keeper in stoppage time, it sucks the fun out of the game. We're watching corruption unfold in front of us.



I can assure the three of you that all of what you're saying is a mirror image of what other fans are saying about their own clubs. You have countless examples that you remember, errors made by the same ref, as do they. We go on about certain incidents in the past, as do they. They remember the big decisions that went our way, we remember the big decisions they got. Again, none of what you feel or what you can list is strange or uncommon, quite the opposite. Everyone feels the same way. Maybe it's more obvious to me because I have my own local club in Sweden that I love and support, and it's the exact same thing. It's the exact same thing everywhere.Then there are of course examples of corruption, and when they're proven they are, but we're not there and us saying the same thing over and over that fans for centuries have said over and over won't change that. It's just tedious and it will absolutely kill your love for the game. Something that you should hold far dearer than so.The chances that we of all clubs have it right (with absolutely no proof of corruption to back it up, contrary to Real Madrid perhaps), is certainly far slimmer than that we're the same as any fanbase of any club. We think the refs have it in for us, and give our rivals an easy ride. And it'll stay that way forever, and you can live with it quite easily, if you instead of convincing yourself the game is corrupt, try to convince yourself it's just a perfectly normal feeling for a passionate fan. And then you can focus on something else, perhaps the sport itself, for instance.