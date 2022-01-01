« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3800 on: Today at 09:55:33 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 09:33:09 am
Also, why is no one talking about the linesman and the offside call to begin with? What the hell was that all about? They are under clear orders to flag only the most obvious offsides, and time after time we see visibly frustrated defending players shouting at the linesmen for not flagging them.

Yet, this time, what was an obvious on-side, he flagged off-side. Why? Most obvious answer of course is the incompetence of the lot.

SNAFU it is, time after time. And so will it remain.

Nah I disagree, he flagged after Diaz had scored, which is in line with their instructions. He thought it was offside and waiting until the move had finished to flag. Poor decision, but an understandable one given how hard it is to judge offsides in the moment. Unlike what happened afterwards, which is completely inexplicable.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3801 on: Today at 09:55:48 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 09:33:09 am
Also, why is no one talking about the linesman and the offside call to begin with? What the hell was that all about? They are under clear orders to flag only the most obvious offsides, and time after time we see visibly frustrated defending players shouting at the linesmen for not flagging them.

Yet, this time, what was an obvious on-side, he flagged off-side. Why? Most obvious answer of course is the incompetence of the lot.

SNAFU it is, time after time. And so will it remain.
I have noticed this linesman before putting his flag up immediately for tight offsides against us. Maybe he is in on it all with his mates Mr England and Mr Tierney.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3802 on: Today at 09:56:23 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 09:33:09 am
Also, why is no one talking about the linesman and the offside call to begin with? What the hell was that all about? They are under clear orders to flag only the most obvious offsides, and time after time we see visibly frustrated defending players shouting at the linesmen for not flagging them.

Yet, this time, what was an obvious on-side, he flagged off-side. Why? Most obvious answer of course is the incompetence of the lot.

SNAFU it is, time after time. And so will it remain. 

Yeah, they test annoyed me in all this. Like you say, it clearly wasnt an obvious offside. At the very most it was borderline. Surely they should keep their flag down in that situation. They know the goal will be checked by VAR as a matter of course (assuming they were actually watching the game!). If it turned out to be offside then VAR would capture it and the goa gets disallowed and no one is criticising the lino. Whats he achieving by interfering and sticking his flag up?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3803 on: Today at 09:57:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:02:30 am
This would be fine if the stats didn't back it up.

Read the Tomkins times articles where decades of games have been collated.

Referees have even admitted stuff over the years. We've also had actual leagues where bias and corruption has been publically exposed.

This season alone I can count twenty bollocks decisions against us and I can't think of many for - the only real one that comes to mind is our penno at Anfield which I thought was a dive.


Even in that one game.

1. Jones sending off
2. Foul on Gomez
3. Pulling the corner back
4. Salah being fouled and pulled up
5. Robbo being fouled and pulled up
6. No red for their two footed from behind challenge
7. Their player on a yellow signalling for a yellow and not getting booked
8. Jota being booked for literally being nowhere near a player and then being immediately sent off seconds later
9. The onside goal not being given
10. SEVEN bookings and TWO sendings off for a club that usually wins the fair play league every year
11. Foul on Gatkpo

There are quite a few others you can add. How many 'badly done to' decisions did Spurs get?

Then you can add the lad not even giving away a FK in the game at Anfield against these after stamping on Diaz ankle and Harry Kane not being sent off for a studs-up through the ankle foul against Robbo at their place.

I can add hundreds of examples. These aren't made up. They happened. They happen every fucking week.

Quote from: carling on Today at 09:05:51 am
If all this is true it should be very easy to pick any side and pull up decisions just as bad as the ones Liverpool get on a regular basis.

You're right they all moan about refs constantly, but it's about close decisions that you always see go either way.  I've tried finding similar stuff that Spurs and United are moaning about and it's mainly close offsides or penalties that are sometimes given, sometimes not.  I'm not complaining too much about the Jones red card for example, because you see them given against other clubs.  The van Dijk and Mac Allister red cards though, the Jota booking.. we're in Liverpool-only territory there, like we are with this offside.  Dodgy offside lines drawn against armpits happen to all clubs, but the Diaz, Saka and Rashford offsides.. again you only see stuff like that against Liverpool.

And if you think Liverpool as a whole is treated the same as other English cities, then I'm not sure you've learned much about the last forty years.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:28:06 am
Barca have been charged in relation to bribing referees so Madrid have a case.

Most teams get shit decisions, Sheff Utd are bottom of the League due to the refereeing in their game v Spurs and the ref telling them "just boot it long then", Wolves are potentially a point worse off due to not getting a stone wall penalty that Hooper and VAR refused to give and Utd are 2 better off, the league is littered with bad decisions that affect most (not all) teams. The problem is, and it can be proven, that we get the shit end of the stick, Tierney hates us and it shows in his refereeing in our games, Hooper did everything he could to ruin our game on Saturday. Mac Allister is I think, unless someone can correct me, the only player to be booked for waving an imaginary yellow, we get the same Manchester based referees constantly.

As Andy days though, the refs are ruining the game. When we have a break, like on Saturday and Hooper pulls it back for a free kick for us, denying us the advantage (Taylor does this all the time too), when Tierney allows 90 minutes of time wasting then warns the keeper in stoppage time, it sucks the fun out of the game. We're watching corruption unfold in front of us.
I can assure the three of you that all of what you're saying is a mirror image of what other fans are saying about their own clubs. You have countless examples that you remember, errors made by the same ref, as do they. We go on about certain incidents in the past, as do they. They remember the big decisions that went our way, we remember the big decisions they got. Again, none of what you feel or what you can list is strange or uncommon, quite the opposite. Everyone feels the same way. Maybe it's more obvious to me because I have my own local club in Sweden that I love and support, and it's the exact same thing. It's the exact same thing everywhere.

Then there are of course examples of corruption, and when they're proven they are, but we're not there and us saying the same thing over and over that fans for centuries have said over and over won't change that. It's just tedious and it will absolutely kill your love for the game. Something that you should hold far dearer than so.

The chances that we of all clubs have it right (with absolutely no proof of corruption to back it up, contrary to Real Madrid perhaps), is certainly far slimmer than that we're the same as any fanbase of any club. We think the refs have it in for us, and give our rivals an easy ride. And it'll stay that way forever, and you can live with it quite easily, if you instead of convincing yourself the game is corrupt, try to convince yourself it's just a perfectly normal feeling for a passionate fan. And then you can focus on something else, perhaps the sport itself, for instance.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3804 on: Today at 09:57:46 am
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 08:59:56 am
Has that audio been released yet?
For goodness sakes, Bob. Give them chance.

It takes quite a while to get your story straight, you know.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3805 on: Today at 09:59:29 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:32:14 am
I really do feel the officials have pushed our players to breaking point this season. We will often get a couple of fortuitous decisions in a game, but that's usually in a match where the opposition, by and large, have had very much the rub of the green - where our players get cautioned for incidents that the opposition walk away from, and strings of niggly fouls against us go unpunished.

Maybe it just got to the point where our feelings boiled over against Spurs, but it was justified in my view. I've said before that I believe there is an anti-Liverpool bias in the game, and by that I mean the city itself, rather than the club. Getting digs in on Scousers seems to be one of the few permissible prejudices left that the whole country can get behind, and it can manifest itself most easily on the football pitch. And there's no differentiating between local and non local LFC fans. 

I think the officials went in too hard and obvious this time, and the club has finally erupted over it.  We're one of the cleanest teams in the country, yet Salah is routinely labelled as a diver. Feels this season officials are hell bent to portray us as a dirty team, which is the opposite of what we are. Our players are routinely pole axed by the opposition and receive next to no protection. It's no wonder feelings boiled over.

We've all seen far worse let go. Like he who fannies about and dives around booting the ball into Jones repeatedly when he was on the ground. How he only got a yellow for that, fuck knows. (just as an example.)

I often go back to Brentford at home last season. The crowd booed the national anthem before the game. There's no doubt to me that the ref on the day got in a sulk and decided he wasn't giving us anything. It was ridiculously one sided refereeing. If Brentford went down at all they got a free kick. The players, the Kop and the crowd erupted that day over it, but as we won the game in the end it wasn't a big story but after the game all the fans were talking about was the refereeing performance.

That level of bias we've put up with in a few games already this season. The fans are used to it, the senior players are used to it. The likes of Mac (who put the post on his social media about 12 men) must wonder what the fuck he's walked into here.

Maybe losing Henderson and Milner has exacerbated it because respected senior English players who do get on at the ref can make a difference. Now there's nobody who can reign them in on our team.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3806 on: Today at 10:01:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:56:23 am
Yeah, they test annoyed me in all this. Like you say, it clearly wasnt an obvious offside. At the very most it was borderline. Surely they should keep their flag down in that situation. They know the goal will be checked by VAR as a matter of course (assuming they were actually watching the game!). If it turned out to be offside then VAR would capture it and the goa gets disallowed and no one is criticising the lino. Whats he achieving by interfering and sticking his flag up?

This doesn't really make sense, why have linesmen at all then? He didn't flag until the goal was scored. It's not his fault the VAR decided to communicate in riddles afterwards.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3807 on: Today at 10:02:38 am
Maybe theres proper corruption involved, with bribes and collusion, but its not necessary to understand the behaviour of PGMOL. The refs have a long tradition of being largely mancs, about half now. None from London. Theres also a long history of liverpool hating, going back to before Webb was active.

To me it just seems like a subculture of like minded men, resulting in a strong bias against us.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3808 on: Today at 10:02:44 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:52:09 am
I apologise for posting this data again but this was the smoking gun for me. I was the same I thought I was being one-eyed, not noticing similar poor decisions for other teams while concentrating only on those that effect Liverpool



There is no explanation for this other than the referees are biased against Liverpool and for Manchester United. In data there will always be outliers, clusters, variations from the mean. But, over this number of games, for one club to be so positively affected and another so negatively affected, there is only conclusion to be made.

And as further proof, when Jurgen complained about this, the number of penalties given to United dropped. I haven't seen any analysis done including data after this happened, but I'd suggest we've definitely not seen an increase in our share of penalties received.

So let me get this clear. Man United get 30% more penalties than Man City but haven't won a single title in that period. Couldn't the officials given them even more to ensure they won the league. Is that what your table is suggesting?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
