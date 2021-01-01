Fans or media thinking this is even a 'Liverpool thing' are wrong.



The reason I've given up with football (Other than going to Anfield and before this weekend watching all our games) is that I honestly can't rememeber a single game in the last 5-10 years where I haven't seen something odd being decided by the PGMOL.



They get things 'wrong' in every single game. Every single week. Week in. Week out.



What compounds the issue is that they aren't accountable and the media (Who's job it is to notice 'stuff') don't 'notice anything' regularly.



It's all 'talking points' and 'even if there were issues then they even themselves out at the end of the season'



Except that they never do.



Some clubs regularly get 'positive' decisions and the others tend to get 'negative' decisions. These are influenced by the teams, the location of the game and the officials.



All people have wanted (But now I've given up to be honest) is that you don't notice the referee and that games are won by players, tactics and brilliance. Most are not. Most are pretty even and a officiating 'mistake' tends to decide the game. To add insult to injury to football fans, VAR seems to deliberately go out of its way to review, re-review and re-review certain clubs goals so much so that when we score, I don't even bother celebrating - not even at Anfield. We score and I just sit there in silence waiting for VAR to check it and check it again and check it again and check it again and probably disallow it for 'something' - when they eventually decide after a few minutes that they can't find anything wrong with it then they reluctantly give it then what's the point of celebrating it? The moment has been and gone.



PGMOL officials have come out several times admitting that they wouldn't cross certain managers, that certain grounds get certain results and it appears to be clear that they have a vendetta against Liverpool the club or Liverpool the City or Klopp the manager or foreigners in general.



They are at best shite at their jobs and absolutely unprofessional and unable to perform or at worst. Well I think that Spurs game is just the straw that broke the camels back.



The amazing thing for me is the number of oppo fans that still call us LiVARpool and think we get every decision going when we get fucked over every single week and we aren't the only club being fucked over ever week while several other clubs get the 'rub of the green' in pretty much every game.



The league is dead. It should be broken up and given up as a bad job. I'm not sure what the answer is, but imagine being able to go to a game of football, be excited about the players and the manager and the tactics and then seeing two football teams play a game of football when their efforts decided the game and you didn't even notice any of the officials once. Imagine being in the pub afterwards and talking about the goals and the tackles and the strategies on offer.



Hasn't happened in fucking years. Every fucking game all that really caused the end outcome of the game was the officials. Yeah, fine, we have won some fine games IN SPITE of the officials giving everything against us, but even when we win, I come away from watching the game fucking fuming at all the shite we've had to put up with in 90 minutes from these incompetant arseholes.