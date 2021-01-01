« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3720 on: Today at 07:28:46 am
Wheres the audio? Its gets dodger by the minute.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3721 on: Today at 07:28:47 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:42:28 am
Just a very very quick one on the topic of the actual game

Did anyone notice that James Maddison had become a total c*nt almost overnight?

Which night? Which year?!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3722 on: Today at 07:31:37 am
Looks like we are going to have to go the lawyer route to get the audios. There is no explanation as to why they are being withheld other than utter guilt.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3723 on: Today at 07:32:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:26:13 am
Surprised no one has put together a montage on YouTube of his calls.
Hopefully the club have Atleast mentioned these calls
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3724 on: Today at 07:34:02 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:42:28 am
Just a very very quick one on the topic of the actual game

Did anyone notice that James Maddison had become a total c*nt almost overnight?

Hes always been one, part of the Ibiza wanker group with the likes of Grealish.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3725 on: Today at 07:35:56 am
I see there a few journos pushing the duty of care angle for the Officials.

They are failing to report that the PGMOL threw them under the bus with their own statement.

I fully expect reports of abuse to the Officials this morning.   
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3726 on: Today at 07:35:57 am
Didn't the stadium screen also say offside. Why would that be if they thought it was a goal according to their version of events
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3727 on: Today at 07:36:06 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:08:11 am
Another one anyone remember the Rashford goal being allowed because he was only a little bit offside against us. Again the VAR that day was Darren England.

Un believable that.

Is it too much to ask for impartial officiating? just play to the laws please. thats all we ask.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3728 on: Today at 07:36:12 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:28:46 am
Wheres the audio? Its gets dodger by the minute.

I hope we don't get them. It will make them look more guilty. Everyone hates a cover-up.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3729 on: Today at 07:36:37 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:02:14 am
Guess who the VAR was on that occasion. Yep, Darren England. He also adjudged in that game Gabriels arm wasn't in an unnatural position. Despite it being head height and away from his body. Arsenal then won the game after Thiago was harshly adjudged to have given away a penalty at the end.

Wow unbelievable.

I didn't realise how many of the 'only happens to Liverpool' decisions were down to Paul Tierney and Darren England.  That Arsenal game was one of the worst I've seen, it easily rivals this Spurs one.

That makes this whole thing a lot more simple to me.

If Tierney and England were in any job other than refereeing, they'd be just like all the other fans sticking the boot in with a strong dislike of Liverpool.  In other words the types you find in the Anfield away end singing 'sign on'.  Obviously doesn't help that Howard Webb is off the same ilk.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3730 on: Today at 07:38:26 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm
Chelsea c*nt Jordan. Just your typical pompous London wanker
Always reminds me of that rich plumber feller. The one with a PTFE face job
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3731 on: Today at 07:38:46 am
Steve Nicol saying this happens to everyone and Liverpool should move on. Sure, when they release the audio. Also, why is it taking so long to release the audio?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3732 on: Today at 07:39:32 am
This is starting to play out like one of the typical media shitstorms that we find ourselves involved in.

No matter how right we think we are, the football establishment aided and abetted by the media come together to tell us how wrong we are, which is then amplified by rival fans.

Irrespective of the incident in question, which was frankly ridiculous, what people are failing to grasp is that it was the straw that broke the camels back.

We have been on the receiving end of so many decisions that have affected sporting outcomes, thats it is ridiculous.

I hope theres no backing down from us and that we take a leaf from PGMOLs book and double down by communicating that while this incident was the tipping point, it is one in a long line of inexplicable decisions.

Neville needs banning from Anfield too. Anyone taking their lead from what he says is not to be taken seriously. His credibility is worse than that of PGMOL.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3733 on: Today at 07:40:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:38:46 am
Steve Nicol saying this happens to everyone and Liverpool should move on. Sure, when they release the audio. Also, why is it taking so long to release the audio?
Another ultra thick ex player. Seriously, this lot fucking sicken me. Totally incapable of dealing with nuance and context.

Lets have some examples of who else this(and plenty of other incidents) have happened to Steve, you thick twat.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3734 on: Today at 07:44:56 am
Remember when Klopp mentioned the five subs and was piled on?

Remember when SOS lead the protests for cheaper away tickets?

Remember when Klopp got moaned about the 12.30pm BT game when being in CL and they moved it?

A lot of things we do are right but tribalism gets in the way.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3735 on: Today at 07:45:50 am
They were quick enough to release the Virgil audio
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3736 on: Today at 07:46:08 am
A straw poll of one, an Arsenal supporting mate of mine who I asked if we had a point or did he think we were moaning again (he doesnt like capital letters)

nah i wish we had made more complaints like the goal against brentford etc which were clear errors. and brighton had a few also around that time. i back you and they need to be held to account. its bullshit.

I think most people accept it was a shit decision (multiple) at the weekend but the more intelligent/less tribal can see the bigger picture.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3737 on: Today at 07:46:32 am
Fans or media thinking this is even a 'Liverpool thing' are wrong.

The reason I've given up with football (Other than going to Anfield and before this weekend watching all our games) is that I honestly can't rememeber a single game in the last 5-10 years where I haven't seen something odd being decided by the PGMOL.

They get things 'wrong' in every single game. Every single week. Week in. Week out.

What compounds the issue is that they aren't accountable and the media (Who's job it is to notice 'stuff') don't 'notice anything' regularly.

It's all 'talking points' and 'even if there were issues then they even themselves out at the end of the season'

Except that they never do.

Some clubs regularly get 'positive' decisions and the others tend to get 'negative' decisions. These are influenced by the teams, the location of the game and the officials.

All people have wanted (But now I've given up to be honest) is that you don't notice the referee and that games are won by players, tactics and brilliance. Most are not. Most are pretty even and a officiating 'mistake' tends to decide the game. To add insult to injury to football fans, VAR seems to deliberately go out of its way to review, re-review and re-review certain clubs goals so much so that when we score, I don't even bother celebrating - not even at Anfield. We score and I just sit there in silence waiting for VAR to check it and check it again and check it again and check it again and probably disallow it for 'something' - when they eventually decide after a few minutes that they can't find anything wrong with it then they reluctantly give it then what's the point of celebrating it? The moment has been and gone.

PGMOL officials have come out several times admitting that they wouldn't cross certain managers, that certain grounds get certain results and it appears to be clear that they have a vendetta against Liverpool the club or Liverpool the City or Klopp the manager or foreigners in general.

They are at best shite at their jobs and absolutely unprofessional and unable to perform or at worst. Well I think that Spurs game is just the straw that broke the camels back.

The amazing thing for me is the number of oppo fans that still call us LiVARpool and think we get every decision going when we get fucked over every single week and we aren't the only club being fucked over ever week while several other clubs get the 'rub of the green' in pretty much every game.

The league is dead. It should be broken up and given up as a bad job. I'm not sure what the answer is, but imagine being able to go to a game of football, be excited about the players and the manager and the tactics and then seeing two football teams play a game of football when their efforts decided the game and you didn't even notice any of the officials once. Imagine being in the pub afterwards and talking about the goals and the tackles and the strategies on offer.

Hasn't happened in fucking years. Every fucking game all that really caused the end outcome of the game was the officials. Yeah, fine, we have won some fine games IN SPITE of the officials giving everything against us, but even when we win, I come away from watching the game fucking fuming at all the shite we've had to put up with in 90 minutes from these incompetant arseholes.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3738 on: Today at 07:48:33 am
To be fair if I was put in charge of VAR of Everton or Manchester United games, with the best will in the world I couldn't be impartial.  I'd try my best but I don't think it would be possible.  I don't actually imagine England or Tierney wake up thinking they're going to deliberately shaft us.

It's like how Neville try to be fair when talking about Liverpool, and in calmer moments he does a passable job (when he's not toeing the Sky party line).  But in the heat of the moment and especially when Liverpool are doing well, he just can't hide how much he hates us.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3739 on: Today at 07:52:02 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:38:26 am
Always reminds me of that rich plumber feller. The one with a PTFE face job

Pimlico Plumber or something? Looks like the fella from Confessions of a Window Cleaner - never saw the film, just the poster outside the Gaumont.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3740 on: Today at 07:57:35 am
If it didn't embarrass them they'd share the audio. Simple as that. Same with the Mac Allister card audio. They used different examples to protect their own.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3741 on: Today at 08:00:46 am
What's taking so long? Is the VAR still at the pub so they can't doctor the audio before sending it?

In all honesty, I can't wait for Thursday and I guess I am in the minority. I just want Football back without this noise that is just making me angrier each passing hour since the FT whistle, the club has stood up and I have full faith that they will deal with the situation to the best of their abilities and reach.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3742 on: Today at 08:04:04 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:57:35 am
If it didn't embarrass them they'd share the audio. Simple as that. Same with the Mac Allister card audio. They used different examples to protect their own.

Exactly.

We never heard the Mac audio.

They released the VVD audio but they still didnt cover them in glory. It genuinely seemed like blokes down the pub making it up.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3743 on: Today at 08:05:39 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:35:23 am
They will band together if sky tell them to though, remember the super league and the cry arsing from Neville and all at sky. Next day they were protesting on the streets at grounds like fucking lemmings.

We should join the ESL, make it happen and collapse the PL. I fucking hate this league.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3744 on: Today at 08:12:02 am
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:00:46 am
What's taking so long? Is the VAR still at the pub so they can't doctor the audio before sending it?

In all honesty, I can't wait for Thursday and I guess I am in the minority. I just want Football back without this noise that is just making me angrier each passing hour since the FT whistle, the club has stood up and I have full faith that they will deal with the situation to the best of their abilities and reach.

Don't think you're in a minority. It's a pleasure watching this team. The shite surrounding us in the league is horrible though.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3745 on: Today at 08:14:50 am
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:00:46 am
What's taking so long? Is the VAR still at the pub so they can't doctor the audio before sending it?

In all honesty, I can't wait for Thursday and I guess I am in the minority. I just want Football back without this noise that is just making me angrier each passing hour since the FT whistle, the club has stood up and I have full faith that they will deal with the situation to the best of their abilities and reach.

They don't want to be exposed for the obvious cheating corrupt bastards that they are. Probably transferring the money to the Cayman Islands accounts first.

They're bent, there is corruption going on here, 3 fucking days and the audio is still being withheld, it stinks.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3746 on: Today at 08:22:45 am
The longer the silence continues, apart from the incomprehensible explanation PGMOL have given, the more space there is for alternative theories to fill the void. I'm at the stage where an individual referee trying to fix the result is possibly the most likely scenario. It doesn't require grand conspiracies for an individual with sinister motives to achieve what happened on the weekend and it's entirely more likely than this idea that they just didn't bother to say goal. I think this might be the ultimate finding.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3747 on: Today at 08:24:02 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:12:02 am
Don't think you're in a minority. It's a pleasure watching this team. The shite surrounding us in the league is horrible though.

I agree. Cannot wait for us to move on, on the pitch. Off the pitch, the fight should continue until we get actual answers, but on it, let's get back to watching this brilliant team.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3748 on: Today at 08:28:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:50:49 am
Remember when VVD got sent off because he kicked the ball after kicking the player? Good timesgood times.
this time though the defender didn't play the ball at all, they awarded a corner but it came off Gomez, the defender just kicked him
