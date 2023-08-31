What ive never got is why the league / FA is so protective of the refs. Surely they should hold them as accountable as the clubs / players in the league?



Its bizarre



For me there are two reasons for that. One, I think it's hard to get (good) referees especially these days when every decision gets replayed during and after games often in slow motion, so every little mistake gets blown up and is discussed ad nauseum. Add to that the factor of social media where you can become a villain overnight and have your face plastered all over the internet. Just like with politics, I don't think a lot of smart people want to get involved in something like that. The league is probably happy that they have an organisation, that deals with all the recruiting and training of refs. Don't really think accountability comes into play here, because they know that they would have a hard time doing a good job themselves.Second, I think a lot of it is down to how refs have been seen in football forever. They were basically treated as gods. They didn't make mistakes and whatever decision they made on the field stood. In a way, that's how it needs to be, if you don't want to have limitless arguing on the pitch and even afterwards about the result. Therefore, the league and also the FAs and other football organisations will back their refs to the hilt. However, technology has made this concept kind of outdated in recent decades. We now have the possibility to really see all those wrong decisions (especially for offside, which is pretty hard to get right on the pitch a lot of the time). Football authorities (and football in general) need time to adapt to that kind of change, just like changes in society don't happen overnight. VAR in my view was one step towards that change, but as has been shown the mindset of refs (and football authorities) needs to change as well. We've heard Mike Dean (or whoever it was) saying, he didn't want to send one of his colleagues to the monitor, because that felt like telling him he had fucked up (and therefore giving him a bad rating). Looking at football's past you can see why he might have been thinking this way. The change that needs to be happpening is that people need to realise and acknowledge that refs are human and that they can make mistakes. As a result VAR shouldn't be seen as this system to monitor a refs performance, but more as a means to help them get the right decision. Refs and linos don't need to be perfect, but they need to get the right decisions no matter whether they do it on their own or with help from the 4th ref or VAR.Having said all that, there is nothing wrong with football authorities being protective of their refs. It's what you should expect from organisations like that, just like Klopp is protective of his players and he won't stand there and tell the press that van Dijk had an absolute shite game and is a miserable twat in the dressing room. He'll protect his players in public and talk to them frankly when they're in the dressing room. The problem is that the league and the FA are doing the first part, but don't seem to be doing the second part (helped by the fact, that refs are basically their own organisation). What should be done is protecting the refs in public, while making sure internally that they keep on improving and that issues are sorted out. Sadly, that's not happening.