PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3680 on: Today at 12:10:58 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:08:05 am
What grates me is why does it always have to be us?
Its why the tories keep gettin in, People are fucking idiots
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3681 on: Today at 12:11:32 am
Shall we just listen to it before we think about releasing it, yes.
There you go, well, I don't think that will do us any favours so let's not.
Darren: "So what did you get up to this week Dan"                         Dan: Just had a kebab and a few drinks in the hotel, you?                    Darren: I found a nice little drinking hole, had a few too many, look at this picture and who I met, who'd have thought Richard Keys would still be hanging round there.              Dan: Yeah, I took a few shots as well, see these, you'd never expect to this character hanging round in dodgy bars like this                      Dan: There's something going in the match Darren                                Darren: Oh, right, missed it, looks OK to me, just tell them it's fine                   Dan: OK, just said check over                  Darren: They did a nice tequila sunrise in our hotel           Dan: Not a great fan of cocktails to be honest, prefer scotch, a little pricey over there               Darren: Doing anything tonight Dan?                      Dan: Might stay in and watch Match of the day, get the highlights of this one as we've missed most of it, no point in watching now Jones has gone, Spurs'll win easy now.                Darren: See, looks like Spurs have scored, but I thought Liverpool had one                    Dan: Oops, something not right there, any ideas mate?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Released version as per watergate (apparently someone left the tape by an unforeseen magnet)Darren: "schshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch"                         Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                    Darren: Ichshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch              Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                      Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                              Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch looks OK to me, chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                  Dan: OK, just said check over                  Darren: Tchshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch            Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch              Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                 Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch           Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch               Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3682 on: Today at 12:11:57 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:10:58 am
Its why the tories keep gettin in, People are fucking idiots

Aye, no jokes. Same happening here, Republicans keep getting voted in.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3683 on: Today at 12:12:36 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm
Thats what i love about it all. These refs being oh so fucking sensitive after the event when it bites them on the arse

Like with Robbo with that Lino

Dermot Gallagher 'He was heartbroken after he did it'  :lmao

Fuck off Gallagher you bald fucking eunuch. Cry me a fucking River etc etc

Fucking deal with it ya c*nts and do ya fucking job properly

I'm not sure such a horseshit response as this helps anything.

edit: I'm still seething...disappointed....confused....seething...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3684 on: Today at 12:13:34 am
What's this about a Howard Webb TV show,?

What's it called? A Webb of Deceit?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3685 on: Today at 12:26:24 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:07:29 am
I do feel some are missing the bigger picture here, this no longer about Liverpool and Spurs, this is every other team going "yeah, wtf PGMOL?" Because what team hasn't had a shitty apology from these clowns by now? Liverpool might be leading the charge but there are a whole lot of others going "yeah, go gettem, coach!"

City
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3686 on: Today at 12:27:38 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:13:34 am
What's this about a Howard Webb TV show,?

What's it called? A Webb of Deceit?

Nah MNF with Nev and Carra
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3687 on: Today at 12:28:19 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Tells me they know they are fucked more if audio is released.

Exactly. If Webb and other PGMOL officials are split over releasing it, then surely the material on the tape must be quite embarrassing/damning
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3688 on: Today at 12:30:34 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:08:05 am
What grates me is why does it always have to be us?
Because live in a country full of cowards. It's always this City and this Club that puts its head above the parapet while every other fucker hides away and does nothing.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3689 on: Today at 12:31:15 am
Just imagine a team from London or Manchester had this happen to them and it turned out 3 of the 5 referees in charge were in Boston being paid top dollar to referee. Stinks to high fucking heaven.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:31:48 am
All people are interested in is 'fuck off scousers'

Football fans are the last collection of people on earth that will band together. You've got more chance in Palestine
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3691 on: Today at 12:35:23 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:31:48 am
All people are interested in is 'fuck off scousers'

Football fans are the last collection of people on earth that will band together. You've got more chance in Palestine

They will band together if sky tell them to though, remember the super league and the cry arsing from Neville and all at sky. Next day they were protesting on the streets at grounds like fucking lemmings.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3692 on: Today at 12:36:37 am
What ive never got is why the league / FA is so protective of the refs. Surely they should hold them as accountable as the clubs / players in the league?

Its bizarre
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3693 on: Today at 12:42:28 am
Just a very very quick one on the topic of the actual game

Did anyone notice that James Maddison had become a total c*nt almost overnight?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3694 on: Today at 12:52:57 am
I was half expecting Hooper, England and Cook to get in Garth Crooks team of the week.
No Liverpool players made it but Bissouma managed to get in.
Apparently OK after that leg breaking tackle.
Fair play to Garth though, he said it was not a red
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3695 on: Today at 01:02:36 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:52:57 am
I was half expecting Hooper, England and Cook to get in Garth Crooks team of the week.
No Liverpool players made it but Bissouma managed to get in.
Apparently OK after that leg breaking tackle.
Fair play to Garth though, he said it was not a red


I can't tell you how much I detest that disgusting ork
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3696 on: Today at 01:05:54 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:36:37 am
What ive never got is why the league / FA is so protective of the refs. Surely they should hold them as accountable as the clubs / players in the league?

Its bizarre

For me there are two reasons for that. One, I think it's hard to get (good) referees especially these days when every decision gets replayed during and after games often in slow motion, so every little mistake gets blown up and is discussed ad nauseum. Add to that the factor of social media where you can become a villain overnight and have your face plastered all over the internet. Just like with politics, I don't think a lot of smart people want to get involved in something like that. The league is probably happy that they have an organisation, that deals with all the recruiting and training of refs. Don't really think accountability comes into play here, because they know that they would have a hard time doing a good job themselves.

Second, I think a lot of it is down to how refs have been seen in football forever. They were basically treated as gods. They didn't make mistakes and whatever decision they made on the field stood. In a way, that's how it needs to be, if you don't want to have limitless arguing on the pitch and even afterwards about the result. Therefore, the league and also the FAs and other football organisations will back their refs to the hilt. However, technology has made this concept kind of outdated in recent decades. We now have the possibility to really see all those wrong decisions (especially for offside, which is pretty hard to get right on the pitch a lot of the time). Football authorities (and football in general) need time to adapt to that kind of change, just like changes in society don't happen overnight. VAR in my view was one step towards that change, but as has been shown the mindset of refs (and football authorities) needs to change as well. We've heard Mike Dean (or whoever it was) saying, he didn't want to send one of his colleagues to the monitor, because that felt like telling him he had fucked up (and therefore giving him a bad rating). Looking at football's past you can see why he might have been thinking this way. The change that needs to be happpening is that people need to realise and acknowledge that refs are human and that they can make mistakes. As a result VAR shouldn't be seen as this system to monitor a refs performance, but more as a means to help them get the right decision. Refs and linos don't need to be perfect, but they need to get the right decisions no matter whether they do it on their own or with help from the 4th ref or VAR.

Having said all that, there is nothing wrong with football authorities being protective of their refs. It's what you should expect from organisations like that, just like Klopp is protective of his players and he won't stand there and tell the press that van Dijk had an absolute shite game and is a miserable twat in the dressing room. He'll protect his players in public and talk to them frankly when they're in the dressing room. The problem is that the league and the FA are doing the first part, but don't seem to be doing the second part (helped by the fact, that refs are basically their own organisation). What should be done is protecting the refs in public, while making sure internally that they keep on improving and that issues are sorted out. Sadly, that's not happening.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3697 on: Today at 01:36:50 am
Reading the reaction from everyone else on this has me fuming.  No idea why i do it to myself.  Tribalism always wins in football. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3698 on: Today at 02:52:53 am
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Absolutely.

Just don't think its in any way realistic to think we would get a replay out of this regardless of any audio, genuine or otherwise.

Besides. A replay would still have an element of randomness even though obviously we're a much better side than them. I'd prefer points.
More I think about it. More I want the replay now.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3699 on: Today at 03:21:29 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:36:37 am
What ive never got is why the league / FA is so protective of the refs. Surely they should hold them as accountable as the clubs / players in the league?

Its bizarre

Maybe the answer is here
https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2023/08/31/132475d9-6ce7-48f3-b168-0d9f234c995a/PL_Handbook_2023-24_DIGITAL_29.08.23.pdf

I am too lazy to read it

