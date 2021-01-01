Shall we just listen to it before we think about releasing it, yes.

There you go, well, I don't think that will do us any favours so let's not.

Darren: "So what did you get up to this week Dan" Dan: Just had a kebab and a few drinks in the hotel, you? Darren: I found a nice little drinking hole, had a few too many, look at this picture and who I met, who'd have thought Richard Keys would still be hanging round there. Dan: Yeah, I took a few shots as well, see these, you'd never expect to this character hanging round in dodgy bars like this Dan: There's something going in the match Darren Darren: Oh, right, missed it, looks OK to me, just tell them it's fine Dan: OK, just said check over Darren: They did a nice tequila sunrise in our hotel Dan: Not a great fan of cocktails to be honest, prefer scotch, a little pricey over there Darren: Doing anything tonight Dan? Dan: Might stay in and watch Match of the day, get the highlights of this one as we've missed most of it, no point in watching now Jones has gone, Spurs'll win easy now. Darren: See, looks like Spurs have scored, but I thought Liverpool had one Dan: Oops, something not right there, any ideas mate?

Released version as per watergate (apparently someone left the tape by an unforeseen magnet)Darren: "schshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch" Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Darren: Ichshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch looks OK to me, chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Dan: OK, just said check over Darren: Tchshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch