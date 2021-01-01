« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 65158 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 12:10:24 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
https://youtu.be/RL57eUREtXE?feature=shared

Are my eyes deceiving me?
Are there no lines drawn at 1:15 here?
Is there an invisible player or just one that only you can see that is playing Salah onside?
Freeze the video at 1:15. I count 10 outfield Chelsea players. Where is the one that you say is behind him and playing him onside?

That looks clear there. The feeds I was watching didn't look anything like that and I've watched the original back just now - no lines at the time.

Will need to work out how to share a generalised video on here from that.

The angle is completely different. If I'd seen that one, I'd have no complaints.
Logged
Meh

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,936
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:08:05 am
What grates me is why does it always have to be us?
Its why the tories keep gettin in, People are fucking idiots
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
Shall we just listen to it before we think about releasing it, yes.
There you go, well, I don't think that will do us any favours so let's not.
Darren: "So what did you get up to this week Dan"                         Dan: Just had a kebab and a few drinks in the hotel, you?                    Darren: I found a nice little drinking hole, had a few too many, look at this picture and who I met, who'd have thought Richard Keys would still be hanging round there.              Dan: Yeah, I took a few shots as well, see these, you'd never expect to this character hanging round in dodgy bars like this                      Dan: There's something going in the match Darren                                Darren: Oh, right, missed it, looks OK to me, just tell them it's fine                   Dan: OK, just said check over                  Darren: They did a nice tequila sunrise in our hotel           Dan: Not a great fan of cocktails to be honest, prefer scotch, a little pricey over there               Darren: Doing anything tonight Dan?                      Dan: Might stay in and watch Match of the day, get the highlights of this one as we've missed most of it, no point in watching now Jones has gone, Spurs'll win easy now.                Darren: See, looks like Spurs have scored, but I thought Liverpool had one                    Dan: Oops, something not right there, any ideas mate?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Released version as per watergate (apparently someone left the tape by an unforeseen magnet)Darren: "schshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch"                         Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                    Darren: Ichshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch              Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                      Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                              Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch looks OK to me, chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                  Dan: OK, just said check over                  Darren: Tchshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch            Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch              Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch                 Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch           Darren: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch               Dan: chshshchchchchchchsheehehehchchxhchch
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:20 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,327
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 12:11:57 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:10:58 am
Its why the tories keep gettin in, People are fucking idiots

Aye, no jokes. Same happening here, Republicans keep getting voted in.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 12:12:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm
Thats what i love about it all. These refs being oh so fucking sensitive after the event when it bites them on the arse

Like with Robbo with that Lino

Dermot Gallagher 'He was heartbroken after he did it'  :lmao

Fuck off Gallagher you bald fucking eunuch. Cry me a fucking River etc etc

Fucking deal with it ya c*nts and do ya fucking job properly

I'm not sure such a horseshit response as this helps anything.

edit: I'm still seething...disappointed....confused....seething...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:25 am by Barrow Shaun »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
What's this about a Howard Webb TV show,?

What's it called? A Webb of Deceit?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,098
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 12:26:24 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:07:29 am
I do feel some are missing the bigger picture here, this no longer about Liverpool and Spurs, this is every other team going "yeah, wtf PGMOL?" Because what team hasn't had a shitty apology from these clowns by now? Liverpool might be leading the charge but there are a whole lot of others going "yeah, go gettem, coach!"

City
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • Six times...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 12:27:38 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:13:34 am
What's this about a Howard Webb TV show,?

What's it called? A Webb of Deceit?

Nah MNF with Nev and Carra
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,365
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 12:28:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Tells me they know they are fucked more if audio is released.

Exactly. If Webb and other PGMOL officials are split over releasing it, then surely the material on the tape must be quite embarrassing/damning
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,022
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 12:30:34 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:08:05 am
What grates me is why does it always have to be us?
Because live in a country full of cowards. It's always this City and this Club that puts its head above the parapet while every other fucker hides away and does nothing.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,845
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:31:15 am »
Just imagine a team from London or Manchester had this happen to them and it turned out 3 of the 5 referees in charge were in Boston being paid top dollar to referee. Stinks to high fucking heaven.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,098
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 12:31:48 am »
All people are interested in is 'fuck off scousers'

Football fans are the last collection of people on earth that will band together. You've got more chance in Palestine
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 12:35:23 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:31:48 am
All people are interested in is 'fuck off scousers'

Football fans are the last collection of people on earth that will band together. You've got more chance in Palestine

They will band together if sky tell them to though, remember the super league and the cry arsing from Neville and all at sky. Next day they were protesting on the streets at grounds like fucking lemmings.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,936
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 12:36:37 am »
What ive never got is why the league / FA is so protective of the refs. Surely they should hold them as accountable as the clubs / players in the league?

Its bizarre
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,098
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 12:42:28 am »
Just a very very quick one on the topic of the actual game

Did anyone notice that James Maddison had become a total c*nt almost overnight?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 12:52:57 am »
I was half expecting Hooper, England and Cook to get in Garth Crooks team of the week.
No Liverpool players made it but Bissouma managed to get in.
Apparently OK after that leg breaking tackle.
Fair play to Garth though, he said it was not a red
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 