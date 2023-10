There has to be a way we can question why the VAR primed the ref to change the yellow card to a red by starting the monitor review with that still image. By the time he gets to that monitor all he’s seeing is that image.



This is also a ref who’s already under the cosh for a huge mistake he made on the opening weekend of the season and there’s no way he’s not going to change his mind when that’s already happened but he’s also been heavily influenced by the VAR ramming that image down his throat. There’s then his own incompetence where he could’ve told the VAR to show him the whole incident at normal speed but of course I then remember who I’m talking about and just start laughing. Like that was really going to happen.



Why is no one in the media pointing out the influencing by holding that still there for so long whilst the VAR talks to the ref??