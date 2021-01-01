How could they not notice the goal was disallowed and not notice the game was restarting through a free-kick?



And how did they not think stopping the game at any point afterwards, whether it was immediately or once Alisson had it his hands or when it went out next for our throw, how did they not thinking stopping it then to correct the decision was in the interests of the game compared to following some obscure protocol?



From an interview with Neil Swarbrick.Will controversial (red card worthy) celebrations be reviewed by VAR? What if theyre missed?VAR can look at red card incidents. So if a player went into the crowd and used some kind of sign that would have resulted in a red card had the referee seen it, then the VAR will intervene even if the referee hasnt seen it.If a goal is scored, well review the goal obviously and if a player moves towards the crowd and starts making inflammatory signs and its not seen by the on-field team, the VAR can intervene and advise the referee because its a red card incident. The first thing the VAR would do is ask the referee if they've seen anything and if the referee says: no, Im not aware of anything, then if its a red card incident the VAR can intervene.It is the job of the VAR and Assistant VAR to monitor goal celebrations so how could they both miss the fact that Diaz and his teammates stopped celebrating? Diaz immediately looks straight at the linesman and his celebration lasts a couple of seconds. No Liverpool players congratulate him. So how could both VAR's think the onfield decision was a goal.