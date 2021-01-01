« previous next »
Was Hooper wearing a wig at that point?
Yup

How could they not notice the goal was disallowed  and not notice the game was restarting through a free-kick?

And how did they not think stopping the game at any point afterwards, whether it was immediately or once Alisson had it his hands or when it went out next for our throw, how did they not thinking stopping it then to correct the decision was in the interests of the game compared to following some obscure protocol?

From an interview with Neil Swarbrick.

Will controversial (red card worthy) celebrations be reviewed by VAR? What if theyre missed?

VAR can look at red card incidents. So if a player went into the crowd and used some kind of sign that would have resulted in a red card had the referee seen it, then the VAR will intervene even if the referee hasnt seen it.

If a goal is scored, well review the goal obviously and if a player moves towards the crowd and starts making inflammatory signs and its not seen by the on-field team, the VAR can intervene and advise the referee because its a red card incident. The first thing the VAR would do is ask the referee if they've seen anything and if the referee says: no, Im not aware of anything, then if its a red card incident the VAR can intervene.


It is the job of the VAR and Assistant VAR to monitor goal celebrations so how could they both miss the fact that Diaz and his teammates stopped celebrating? Diaz immediately looks straight at the linesman and his celebration lasts a couple of seconds. No Liverpool players congratulate him. So how could both VAR's think the onfield decision was a goal.

It's almost like (and wait for it) they don't want us to know what's going on.

*gasps and clutches bossom*
If the referee was aware of a mistake then that takes what happened after the offside goal a lot worse. You would have thought he would have wanted to even things up to cover up the mistake.

It doesn't make sense to me. I think the result was decided before the game. A harsh sending off should have done the trick but we are so good atm it wasn't enough. They went too far this time. Couldn't help themselves

He was aware, we all saw his face when we had the throw in & that is why they're throwing a deaf'un to all requests for the audio.
Why is there a different Ref in the last image mate? ;D

Its taken from a split image. The ref in the pic is Darren England, so its just the article using a stock pic of him.
He was aware, we all saw his face when we had the throw in & that is why they're throwing a deaf'un to all requests for the audio.

Yep, that pause, it was obvious that they knew.  They all knew.
We wont get the audio. It will be corrupted.
and Goldbridge says that Neville must have been told by Sky to reign it back because his post this morning makes literally no sense otherwise
Even in his immediate reaction I reckon he was already subtly trying to muddy the waters, going on about something not being right in recent weeks and something being strange about the angles that the lines are being drawn.

Err, no mate, recent weeks, months or years has fuck all to do with it, this one is completely unprecedented. All the rest youre alluding to had some level of subjectivity. And as for the way the lines are drawn, also irrelevant as in this case as they werent even drawn (nor did they need to be to see he was onside).
