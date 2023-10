The IFAB rules on VAR state play cannot be brought back in a case like this. Rule 10 says: "If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a 'review' except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s)."



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12975159/liverpool-ask-pgmol-to-release-audio-of-var-decision-to-disallow-luis-diazs-goal-at-tottenham



not valid or applicable. the review had already taken place. He simply got the result of the review wrong. Hes not initiating a new action hes correctly applying the one that already took place.edit: they are hanging the basis of their entire case why they carried on on this concept and if thats the wording that Sky is selling for them then they are fucked. there is no review to undertake. they are not starting new proceedings thay have a factual ruling and need to implement it correctly. no ambiguity or subjectivity whatsoever.