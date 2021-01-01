

PGMOl clearly trying to cover for the referees with lies like they always do and they are used to getting away with it without anyone challenging them but now their excuses are just exposing how this organization works.





- Why they didn't provide pictures to broadcasters with the lines like they always do ? broadcasters were waiting for it but nothing.If they actually draw the lines like the PGMOl said then why they didn't show it ?



" In the first two seasons of VAR, the Premier League displayed the whole process of the VAR determining the offside call to broadcasters, who could share with viewers.



For 2021/22, all that will be shared with viewers is the final image confirming the decision of offside or not"





- The PGMOL said the VAR thought the goal was given. Lets assume this is true which isn't then why didn't the VAR assistant or the fourth offical say anything? 100% they saw the goal flagged offside like everyone did.



- The PGMOl said the referee only was told at half time about the mistake. Literally it takes them 2 seconds to inform him they meant it's onside. So them saying VAR and his assistant thought it was given doesn't add up.





