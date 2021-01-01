« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:16:21 pm
The only argument Spurs will have, is that it's not their fault.  They played the game and you only beat what's in front of you.  They won the game at the end of the day.

They're also not their points.

Fuck them & all the other Clubs.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:02:39 pm
Second Captains discussion between Miguel Delaney, Ken Early and Dion Fanning notes this

It was a very good discussion that.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:17:55 pm
No actual direct quotes from anyone willing to put their name on it....it's either weak twats unwilling to put their position on record at best, it's conjecture or outright fucking lies at worst. At any rate I don;t believe a fucking word of it nor do I give a fuck if every media outlet in the country takes the same line.

I opened it in my browser and shut it without reading after seeing that quote. I honestly don't give a flying fuck what anybody outside of our Club has to say, I've been that way for years now.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Because of the referees in games v Spurs, we're not top and Sheff Utd are bottom, this is the influence the cheating "boot the ball long then" c*nts have on the game.

You just had to remind me of that didn't you, ya bastard, as if I'm not wound up enough ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:40:50 pm
Always sticking there noses in nothing to do with them really is it

I think he means 'we' in general, not just Sky?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:59:44 pm

You seem very confident about that. Fact is if they did fuck us over, the match would have to be replayed.

It would be the right thing but just can't see that happening, other clubs would be screaming for their replays too.

This is football remember, with hate filled rivalry, agenda driven media and fickle, thick as shit fans, all of who don't give a shiny shite about 'fairness'.

Most of them were screaming 'void the league' when they knew we were going to beat city. Will never happen in my opinion. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Do we know when the audio will be released? Or is it already?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:08:35 pm
It would be the right thing but just can't see that happening, other clubs would be screaming for their replays too.

This is football remember, with hate filled rivalry, agenda driven media and fickle, thick as shit fans, all of who don't give a shiny shite about 'fairness'.

Most of them were screaming 'void the league' when they knew we were going to beat city. Will never happen in my opinion. 


As someone earlier pointed out, if England is proved to be corrupt some sort of sporting remedy will happen. If it's a case of unbelievable incompetence then he'll get sacked with no sporting remedy.

Liverpool wouldn't be going for it like they are unless they knew there's something really dodgy. It wouldn't be in our interests.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:06:55 pm
I think he means 'we' in general, not just Sky?

ah i get you
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 05:54:28 pm
I'm really wanting to hear that audio. The longer it goes without us hearing it the more I'm buying in to corruption being the issue here rather than incompetence. England possibly stitched Hooper up by getting him to look at the screen regarding Curtis Jones's tackle and freezing the image where contact is being made on Bissouma's shin. The trick of England to get the goal disallowed was another gambit he got to pay off (or so he thought?) Essentially it is conceivable that England is corrupt and Hooper simply incompetent? Food for thought.
there is zero doubt that Hooper is incompetent
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:25:58 pm
It's literally a case of "oh we sucked it up and did nothing about it so how dare they show us up and make a fuss"
"We're cowards, so you should be too."
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:52:36 pm
Gallagher is protecting his mates.

Gallaghers words might exonerate Hooper, but he's not defending England or the other fella, in fact he questions why the AVAR didn't see the lineo had flagged and told England he'd fucked up.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p0k60kYdfbI&amp;t=530s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p0k60kYdfbI&amp;t=530s</a>

8 mins in is where he says Hooper wasn't told, Warnock is fuming at it
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:15:49 pm
there is zero doubt that Hooper is incompetent
As well as corrupt or just incompetent full stop. That is the question.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:51:58 pm
According to Dermot Gallagher on ref watch this morning, Hooper had no idea VAR had fucked up as they said nothing to him

Until all the audio is released Im not believing Gallagher.
The audio is crucial and yet Webb is not sharing it it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:29:48 pm
I don't think we already have a copy, but I am guessing we have an idea of what has been said so we want an official copy to confirm our suspicions.

It'd be funny if Kelly managed to snag us a copy.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:21:40 pm
It'd be funny if Kelly managed to snag us a copy.

Sky havent got it according to Carragher.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 04:40:06 pm
I think the only reason the audio hasn't been released is that it exposes England/Cook/Hooper etc.

It also fails to substantiate their initial excuse that VAR thought it was a goal (which defies all logic).

This could really explode if it turns out VAR willfully and deliberately refused to award us a goal (and obviously thought they could get away with it).

But with the delays in responding to our statement and failure to provide the audio then I believe that this is a possibility.

And all hell will break loose if it turns out that that did happen. All bets are off.

It does not even need to be that incriminating. If they lied about anything, it destroys their integrity, and a referee without integrity is worthless.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:21:40 pm
It'd be funny if Kelly managed to snag us a copy.

I am not sure she could, but it would be funny.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:18:59 pm
Gallaghers words might exonerate Hooper, but he's not defending England or the other fella, in fact he questions why the AVAR didn't see the lineo had flagged and told England he'd fucked up.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p0k60kYdfbI&amp;t=530s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p0k60kYdfbI&amp;t=530s</a>

8 mins in is where he says Hooper wasn't told, Warnock is fuming at it

How does Gallagher know this?
Has Webb WhatsApped him the audio file?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
PGMOl clearly trying to cover for the referees with lies like they always do and they are used to getting away with it without anyone challenging them but now their excuses are just exposing how this organization works.


- Why they didn't provide pictures to broadcasters with the lines like they always do ? broadcasters were waiting for it but nothing.If they actually draw the lines like the PGMOl said then why they didn't show it ?

" In the first two seasons of VAR, the Premier League displayed the whole process of the VAR determining the offside call to broadcasters, who could share with viewers.

For 2021/22, all that will be shared with viewers is the final image confirming the decision of offside or not"


- The PGMOL said the VAR thought the goal was given. Lets assume this is true which isn't then why didn't the VAR assistant or the fourth offical say anything? 100% they saw the goal flagged offside like everyone did.

- The PGMOl said the referee only was told at half time about the mistake. Literally it takes them 2 seconds to inform him they meant it's onside. So them saying VAR and his assistant thought it was given doesn't add up.


Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:20:15 pm
Until all the audio is released Im not believing Gallagher.
The audio is crucial and yet Webb is not sharing it it.
It would be interesting to see what was said that made Hooper's eyes pop out and beads of sweat appear on his forehead just after the restart.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
"Lack of focus and judgement"... yeah along a hefty pay to officiate games at UAE.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
It just shows the intensity of feeling this has created, when we are on 82 pages since Saturday, and the thread for our CL Final win against Spurs is still only on 63 pages.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:48:35 pm
Hooper on Saturday must have already been informed of the error with Diaz. He then issues a yellow to Jones. VAR steps in. Imagine you are Hooper in that moment.
VAR is, under the Webb regime only for really clear and obvious errors. VAR have stepped in. He has already decided that he has made an error before he goes to the screen. Result? Changes it to red.
By then he is probably thinking he will be not getting any nice jollies to he UAE any time soon, and after having been thrown under the bus by Webb, almost immediately after tghe Wolves game, he knows Webb will have no qualms about dropping him in it again. He is now desperate to try and put in a perfect performance and starts throwing cards around, but in his eagerness to impress, starts missing basic things like players waving cards and falling to the floor. I bet he wanted the floor to open up and swallow him.
The furore has been focussed on the officials, yet the fault is squarely on Webb who, with his egotistical arrogance, has put the whole VAR  process into disarray and disfunction

Jones got sent off first before Diaz goal
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Our request for the audio is clearly a very open way of saying we dont believe them.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:12:01 pm
As someone earlier pointed out, if England is proved to be corrupt some sort of sporting remedy will happen. If it's a case of unbelievable incompetence then he'll get sacked with no sporting remedy.

Liverpool wouldn't be going for it like they are unless they knew there's something really dodgy. It wouldn't be in our interests.

Sounds to me like the club suspect that either the game was fixed or England was trying to fix it.

That's why we won't accept a simple human error mistake. Or at least why we shouldn't.

The offside in isolation and maybe but England manipulated that red card for Jones as well. I don't buy the Hooper is just incompetent line, when he gave Spurs absolutely everything.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:30:28 pm
Our request for the audio is clearly a very open way of saying we dont believe them.

If could also mean we've been told something different to what the PGMOL have claimed as well, so they will need the audio for confirmation.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:32:04 pm
Sounds to me like the club suspect that either the game was fixed or England was trying to fix it.

That's why we won't accept a simple human error mistake. Or at least why we shouldn't.

The offside in isolation and maybe but England manipulated that red card for Jones as well. I don't buy the Hooper is just incompetent line, when he gave Spurs absolutely everything.

I think that is a bit of a guess to be honest.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:23:41 pm
How does Gallagher know this?
Has Webb WhatsApped him the audio file?


He says he's been speaking to people who know, somehow Warnock had been told that England thought a goal had been given and Gallagher says that's 100% the case, its an absolute shit show
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
I highly doubt audio will be released as its incriminating. PGMOL thought the statement from Saturday will put an end to it, uncomfortable and a bit of heat for a few days and it'll die a natural death.

I reckon they lied and Liverpools statement has backed them into a corner and now they're shitting it
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:34:50 pm
I highly doubt audio will be released as its incriminating. PGMOL thought the statement from Saturday will put an end to it, uncomfortable and a bit of hear for a few days and it'll die a natural death.

I reckon they lied and Liverpools statement has backed them into a corner and now they're shitting it

The PL own and fund PGMOL, if they DON'T force PGMOL to release the audio, then they can be accused of covering up potential corruption - they need to tread very carefully here. It sounds like the club will not let this lie.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:34:50 pm
I highly doubt audio will be released as its incriminating. PGMOL thought the statement from Saturday will put an end to it, uncomfortable and a bit of heat for a few days and it'll die a natural death.

I reckon they lied and Liverpools statement has backed them into a corner and now they're shitting it

They can't not release it in the end, as the integrity of referees generally will be on the line if they don't and it will escalate further.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:23:41 pm
How does Gallagher know this?
Has Webb WhatsApped him the audio file?


This is Dermot 'Manchester United tattoo on his arm' Gallagher?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:34:50 pm
I highly doubt audio will be released as its incriminating. PGMOL thought the statement from Saturday will put an end to it, uncomfortable and a bit of heat for a few days and it'll die a natural death.

I reckon they lied and Liverpools statement has backed them into a corner and now they're shitting it
If they don't release that audio then there will be even more questions going on. They must have something to hide. If they've done nothing wrong then they've got nothing to fear.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
They are considering their next move. They exist to fkn serve football. Not the other way around. C*nts.
It was bad enough Tierney ignoring to look at Macs red card. But this is unreal. The organisation should be wrapped up. It is failing and corrupt.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:22:03 pm
IIRC it is VAR that informs those running the live TV feed and they indicate in grounds via the big screens inside the Stadium what is happening.

If England was checking the goal and believed the onfield decision was a goal then you would get this.

 

Not




So if VAR thought the onfield decision was a goal why was the graphic 'Checking disallowed goal'

The graphics are coming out of VOR as far as VAR checks are concerned. Anything else that had nothing to do with VAR is done by club/stadium production team.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:24:43 pm
So that suggests they are lying ?

Yes.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:53:46 pm
That's not remotely true, we have plenty to lose as a club and as fans -  if this goes too far it'll be a case of careful what you wish for down the road

We need to try and get systems more transparent and professionalised without giving even more power to the law makers and further ruining the sport in a quest for perfection

I hope this doesn't become a Liverpool vs the league situation and that we enlist as many other clubs as possible to get the situation improved

What do we have to lose. Please tell us?

They're in the wrong. We're within our rights. The only way we lose is if they look to punish us unfairly and illegally.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:32:41 pm
If could also mean we've been told something different to what the PGMOL have claimed as well, so they will need the audio for confirmation.

Wouldn't surprise me if Simon Hooper said to the manager or the players VAR said it's offside. English referees aren't that bright.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:42:26 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if Simon Hooper said to the manager or the players VAR said it's offside. English referees aren't that bright.

Who knows? It could be a number of things.
