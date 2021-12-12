Sorry mate but don't agree at all and no way that could ever happen, it would open a massive can of worms and we are not the only ones that have been shafted by VAR. (albeit I agree it is exceptionally bad in our case)



The hope is that they get taken apart by the PL and a new set up is put in place with an open access for foreign refs also. Although that will never likely happen either.



Bottom line is that a groveling apology, England sacked and some other things will not suffice, it will just be the same gang in charge and who will do as they please still.



I don't think it's a massive can of worms at all, unless you work at PGMOL.If you suddenly have a glut of clubs claiming this and that and wanting amendments, replays etc, then that will just expose how shit and not fit for purpose PGMOL is. It should destroy them, which can only be a good thing. More likely, they'll be so terrified of that scenario happening that they'll actually knuckle down and try to do their job properly.Scrub the win from Spurs and declare a draw. We don't have the schedule to play a 39th game, and it would probably have to be behind closed doors to get it done in a timely manner. Spurs can't really complain, because it's very obvious they only won by the skin of their teeth and the mistakes made are undeniable.EDIT: I don't give a fuck what other clubs think. Nobody is forcing them to dispute decisions if they don't want to, so the sport can function just fine. We're looking to be in a title race though, and we know what dropping two fucking points can do when we're up against a state-run club.