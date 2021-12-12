« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 56265 times)

Online TheMan

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
A replay is possible if audio proves malfeasance

My concern though is they probably aren't dumb enough to incriminate themselves on audio.

The audio will probably not back up their cock and bull story that they thought it was a goal.

Instead, it will be unusually quiet with England just telling Hooper that the check is complete and to carry on with the play. In other words, the audio will be open to interpretation. The end result though is we got shafted by England.
Offline lfc_col

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:10:43 pm


Why doesn't he name them then behave just stirring the pot
Online Draex

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:09:51 pm
What the fuck?

"A number of officials at other Premier League clubs are expressing increased disgruntlement about the controversy, with a growing feeling that Liverpool should just accept that mistakes happen to get on with it like everyone else has.

While there was initial sympathy for the Anfield club about the scale of the error, the strength of the subsequent statement perturbed other executives.

Among the reasons for that were a feeling that it could open a can of worms that sees every decision disputed in a way that sport cant function, a suspicion that this could see referees pressured, and the basic idea that it is what it is.

Other clubs have been privately stating that they have lost points and millions of pounds in prize money due to refereeing decisions, but they have accepted thats just the nature of the game.

None of this has yet led to significant backlash or open debate, but it is a sentiment that has been growing."

Cheaty and Beheading FC you mean.
Online eddymunster

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:10:43 pm


If thats the sentiment from the other clubs then they can politely fuck off too  :)
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:12:10 pm
Cheaty and Beheading FC you mean.

And Chelsea and Everton and Man Utd and Spurs
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 05:14:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:07:24 pm
This from Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/1Wf6AbuPGS

Good, if it's annoying them then we are definitely on the right track.
Online Red Beret

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 05:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:06:25 pm
Sorry mate but don't agree at all and no way that could ever happen, it would open a massive can of worms and we are not the only ones that have been shafted by VAR. (albeit I agree it is exceptionally bad in our case)

The hope is that they get taken apart by the PL and a new set up is put in place with an open access for foreign refs also. Although that will never likely happen either.

Bottom line is that a groveling apology, England sacked and some other things will not suffice, it will just be the same gang in charge and who will do as they please still.

I don't think it's a massive can of worms at all, unless you work at PGMOL.

If you suddenly have a glut of clubs claiming this and that and wanting amendments, replays etc, then that will just expose how shit and not fit for purpose PGMOL is. It should destroy them, which can only be a good thing. More likely, they'll be so terrified of that scenario happening that they'll actually knuckle down and try to do their job properly.

Scrub the win from Spurs and declare a draw. We don't have the schedule to play a 39th game, and it would probably have to be behind closed doors to get it done in a timely manner. Spurs can't really complain, because it's very obvious they only won by the skin of their teeth and the mistakes made are undeniable.

EDIT: I don't give a fuck what other clubs think. Nobody is forcing them to dispute decisions if they don't want to, so the sport can function just fine. We're looking to be in a title race though, and we know what dropping two fucking points can do when we're up against a state-run club.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:09 pm by Red Beret »
Online Kalito

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:01:37 pm
Atkinson was always the referee you'd dread us getting as well (pre-the Tierney stuff). Would always try and screw us. The likes of Atkinson and Webb setting the agenda.
I've had this bastard marked ever since that League Cup match away against Reading in 2007 where he didn't give Torres one single FK (he was fucking battered literally from pillar to post by them with no protection by the Ref).

With all of that shit going, Torres bagged a hattrick.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 05:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:15:10 pm
I don't think it's a massive can of worms at all, unless you work at PGMOL.

If you suddenly have a glut of clubs claiming this and that and wanting amendments, replays etc, then that will just expose how shit and not fit for purpose PGMOL is. It should destroy them, which can only be a good thing. More likely, they'll be so terrified of that scenario happening that they'll actually knuckle down and try to do their job properly.

Scrub the win from Spurs and declare a draw. We don't have the schedule to play a 39th game, and it would probably have to be behind closed doors to get it done in a timely manner. Spurs can't really complain, because it's very obvious they only won by the skin of their teeth and the mistakes made are undeniable.

The only argument Spurs will have, is that it's not their fault.  They played the game and you only beat what's in front of you.  They won the game at the end of the day.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 05:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:12 pm
Ferguson played them like a fiddle for decades (Webb and Riley as much as anyone). They're all hugely corruptible at worst, weak as piss at best.

And Mark Clattenburg admitted he wouldn't have given us 3 penalties at Old Trafford had Ferguson still been in charge, among other things.

Quote
I am the only referee to give three penalties to the opposition at Old Trafford, and that was for Liverpool, of all teams, in 2014.
But David Moyes was manager  I'm not sure that would have happened when Fergie was there!

Quote
"﻿Mr. Ferguson told me to only add two minutes stoppage time - I added six and Manchester City won 6-1. He told me that if I did that again, I'd be finished."
F﻿ormer Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg goes into some of his remarkable interactions with the legendary ex-Manchester United boss on the latest episode of the Sacked in the Morning podcast.
"﻿My first time at Old Trafford, I was probably his hero as that was the game when Pedro Mendes of Spurs scored over the goalline but I didn't give the goal," says Clattenburg.
"﻿That was probably a good start to my relationship with him but he used to try to intimidate all the time. He'd send his players in one by one to give you dogs' abuse.
"﻿First Rio [Ferdinand] would come in, then someone else and I knew it was just a tactic. I started saying to them: 'Tell your boss to stop it!'"

Quote
Oh God, I have just sent off Fergie. Im shaking. I was still a young referee at 32 and trying to make my way in the Premier League. You had to be sure you were right if you were crossing Alex Ferguson.
There was a policewoman outside the United dressing room.
Can you make sure Sir Alex does not come back out into the playing area for the second half? I asked her.
Me? she said. Why me? Im not doing it.
Youre the police!
She was trembling just as much as me and didnt know what to do. But that was the power of the man. Even the police were terrified of him.

Quote
Clattenburg then admitted that referees were biased towards Manchester United, particularly in Sir Fergusons era at Old Trafford.
He is wrong to suggest there is an aura around United that sees them given favourable decisions. There used to be when Fergie was there, but that has eased massively since he left, said Clattenburg.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:05:45 pm
We will have ways to verify it- and since it serves as a record, there will be processes in place to make sure it's verified audio... and protocol on how it aught to be handled.That's one way, yes.
There are others and it will be too obvious if it's faked. The only other recourse is to claim they don't have it... and that my man, opens yet another shitestorm.

They are shafted - six ways to Sundee.

How stupid are they though? I said once the VAR audio came in (under Webb) that it would at least stop the blatant cheating (like the Rodri handball) because there would be an audio trail and they'd have to justify it.

Did they just think they could just send out some audio of decisions they got right and fob anyone off who requested others? Darren England has been far too blatantly corrupt here.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 05:16:54 pm »
So we had to ask for the audio.
Di we ask for the audio to be released when VVD was under the microscope.

Im convinced Webb will do a SYP special and it will be corrupted/lost/or was never recorded.
Ive seen enough SYP Statements where they have blatantly created an alternative reality despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm »
I'm tellin yas... there is way more to this than seems apparent...

If "other clubs" act like this- preferring to keep it all a secret, that is alarming.
Online rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:06:12 pm
Here you go, this years Rugby League Challenge Cup final


go to 1hr 33min 30 seconds


Crucial moment, the Video Ref (Liam Moore) is audible to the BBC audience and takes 3 min 30 seconds to ensure he gets it right.


Every word and step is carefully explained and justified.


This is how it should be done.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pSi-2lBBNs



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4pSi-2lBBNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4pSi-2lBBNs</a>




Perfect example of it being used as it should be any way the PL should have taken advice from Rugby
Online Titi Camara

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:09:51 pm
What the fuck?

"A number of officials at other Premier League clubs are expressing increased disgruntlement about the controversy, with a growing feeling that Liverpool should just accept that mistakes happen to get on with it like everyone else has.

While there was initial sympathy for the Anfield club about the scale of the error, the strength of the subsequent statement perturbed other executives.

Among the reasons for that were a feeling that it could open a can of worms that sees every decision disputed in a way that sport cant function, a suspicion that this could see referees pressured, and the basic idea that it is what it is.

Other clubs have been privately stating that they have lost points and millions of pounds in prize money due to refereeing decisions, but they have accepted thats just the nature of the game.

None of this has yet led to significant backlash or open debate, but it is a sentiment that has been growing."
No actual direct quotes from anyone willing to put their name on it....it's either weak twats unwilling to put their position on record at best, it's conjecture or outright fucking lies at worst. At any rate I don;t believe a fucking word of it nor do I give a fuck if every media outlet in the country takes the same line.
