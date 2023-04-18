« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3000 on: Today at 03:16:23 pm
Looks like VAR protocol wasnt followed for Jones red card hence the appeal.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3001 on: Today at 03:17:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:16:23 pm
Looks like VAR protocol wasnt followed for Jones red card hence the appeal.

In what sense?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3002 on: Today at 03:17:46 pm
Not wishing to sound like a desperate coke-head at an after-party but where are the lines?

Why have they still not released the still of the lines and the audio?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3003 on: Today at 03:17:46 pm
Paul Tierney will be ref for our game this weekend btw. Bet your house on it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3004 on: Today at 03:18:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:11:03 pm
Problem is if that gets put a stop to now then those refs will blame Liverpool for costing them cash and will just take it out on us even more.

You may well be right, but think that's going to happen either way after this fiasco.

We'll get a few weeks now where the refs will be ultra-vigilant in making sure there are no dodgy reds or penalties against us, so they don't give us any more ammunition, and then once the news cycle has moved on to a new controversy, we'll start seeing the decisions swing again.

A majority of the refs don't like Klopp, don't like Liverpool, and don't like being called out. There's no way they aren't going to get payback for the fuss we're creating, even if only through unconscious bias.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3005 on: Today at 03:18:10 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:17:07 pm
In what sense?
the still image onscreen I presume
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3006 on: Today at 03:18:44 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:17:07 pm
In what sense?

There's a link to a tweet in the Curtis Jones thread I think. Basically slow mo shouldn't be used unless it's a factual decision, like did a ball hit a hand or something along those lines.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3007 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 03:18:44 pm
There's a link to a tweet in the Curtis Jones thread I think. Basically slow mo shouldn't be used unless it's a factual decision, like did a ball hit a hand or something along those lines.

Ah righto thanks.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3008 on: Today at 03:21:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:11:05 pm
Zero chance that happens.

Correct, no chance we get anything. That would be unprecedented and sends a dangerous message everytime they make a howler, which is quite often.

This will, however much we hate it, blow over when they next make a bad decision, which will likely be tonight or Tuesday night.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3009 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm
If this game gets replayed... if points are awarded post-game...

It's gunna wreak havoc with the bookies!


But I don't care. I care about Liverpool FC. I care about the fact we were shafted openly out of a title, TWICE!
Sooner or later, we "deserve", right?


It's not gunna happen, but in some alternate version of reality, it does!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3010 on: Today at 03:21:32 pm
There is something seriously seriously dodgy about England's VAR performance in the first half

- intervening on a questionable red when he has a history of never intervening

- claiming he thought the onfield decision was a goal and so he said check complete

I suppose he thought the red and chalking off a goal would be enough to do us, but Hooper then finished did his bit second half and still the team resisted until the very end

It smells of something very very suss (as my kids would say)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3011 on: Today at 03:21:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:11:03 pm
Problem is if that gets put a stop to now then those refs will blame Liverpool for costing them cash and will just take it out on us even more.

Mate, they will take it out on us no matter what.

Klopp tried being shitty a few seasons back - didn't work

We then tried being nice - didn't work

We accepted an apology when Robbo got elbowed in the face and graciously let them sweep it under the carpet - didn't work.

Doesn't seem to matter at this stage and I think the club statement backs that feeling up. They've had enough.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3012 on: Today at 03:22:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:36:51 pm
Cant appeal yellow cards.

Its a separate point but I think you should be able to appeal yellow cards when they lead to a red. But then others would want to appeal them when it leads to someone picking up a fifth and getting a suspension.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3013 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:15:15 pm
They are able to hear the complete conversation in real time.

Is that defo correct? The commentators hear it?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3014 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 03:18:44 pm
There's a link to a tweet in the Curtis Jones thread I think. Basically slow mo shouldn't be used unless it's a factual decision, like did a ball hit a hand or something along those lines.

Indeed.

The VAR acted as presenting the case for the prosecution by loading that particular (& misleading) image. That's not his job. He's there to "assist", not to "condemn".
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3015 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm
Had a little time to calm down now.

Firstly, I am glad that LFC have put out the statement exactly the way they have. Respectful, but to the point. We wont be dropping this and from what I can see, we have a certain amount of support from other teams fans asking for this to be sorted for the best of the game.

There are a few questions I have though.

1. Did I see right earlier in the thread that LFC are going to be fined for the amount of cards we had? Talk about poking a bear with a stick!

2. Do you think THFC will be contacted or asked about their feelings on a replay given what happened? Plenty on here have said we wont get that and I appreciate why, but surely they need to have that conversation? If they think they can do us again with a full team, let them prove it. This is akin to one manager telling his team to allow the opposition to walk one in due to an incorrect call which has happened before.

3. Given the extremely harsh red cards, surely we should get these rescinded given the utter ineptitude of the on field ref and the bias of the VAR room when displaying the still of the Curtis tackle? Not only have they stitched us up in this game but if these red cards are left to stand it fucks us for the next 3!

4. We have 4 red cards so far, at least 3 of those have been farcical, and all it would appear, designed to harm our chances of progressing this season. This cant be coincidence. Can it? 

5. If, like I hope, there is a full external enquiry into PGMOL and their employees, does the result still stand or will it be nullified to be replayed at the end of the season?

I personally would like to see the cards rescinded, and Spurs approached publicly for a replay given the current situation, or a point a piece and leave the decision up to them. I believe we would have won on Saturday (They could barely contain 9 men let alone 11) so the greedy bastard in me wants the 3 points but we wont be getting them.

I would like the audio from the match and phone/message records prior to and after the game between all those involved with that game released for analysis, and I would absolutely want an investigation, criminal or otherwise into PGMOL, ALL of their refereeing and officials staff and their outside dealings with SA and UAE.

The officials and their stooges went 'studs up' on us this weekend and they deserve a kicking.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3016 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm
I suspect Jones' red will be rescinded just to appease the club. The game won't be replayed and nothing else will happen. We'll just have to suck it up as per.

There'll be some noise about how the PGMOL have brought in new 'protocols for communication' between the VAR people and the officials on the pitch, and that will be that.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3017 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm
This will keep happening anyway. We will get screwed over again in a couple of weeks. It's a waste of time trying to compete in this shite.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3018 on: Today at 03:30:40 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:17:46 pm
Paul Tierney will be ref for our game this weekend btw. Bet your house on it.

It'll be like all our Christmases have come at once.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3019 on: Today at 03:31:02 pm
I dont want to open up a can of worms, but..

I did find it strange that 3 of the officials that were allocated to do our match v Spurs, were also brought over as a group and paid to officiate in a match in the UAE league a few days before. Im sure its purely coincidental..

I was also aware that Michael Oliver has officiated in the Middle East before, so decided to see when. It was actually on 18/04/23, when he refereed Al Nassr v Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, as shown here:

Ref  Michael Oliver
The VAR team for that match was headed by none other than  Darren England ( I cant find any further info on the other VAR officials)

So I wondered who was the referee in the next Liverpool match, which was against Notts forest on 22/04/23.
Strangely enough, it was none other than Newcastle united supporting Michael Oliver, just back from being paid for refereeing in Saudi Arabia. Dont forget we were in the chase for a CL spot with Newcastle.
His assistants for the game v forest are strangely familiar as well. None other than Stuart Burt & Dan Cook (who both officiated in UAE with Oliver during the past week)

Ref: Michael Oliver
Ass  Stuart Burt  also assistant in UAE during the week.
Ass  Dan Cook  also assistant in UAE during the week and spurs on Saturday.

The same names keep cropping up  Oliver, Burt, Cook and England. Why are they officiating in games in Saudi & UAE immediately before Liverpool matches?

Im not aware of any other times Oliver, or any other PL officials were allocated games in the Middle East, but would be interesting to check when, AND to see who they were officiating that following Saturday. Is this just happening to Liverpool? And if so, why is Howard Webb authorizing this? He must know what match they will be doing on the weekend, before he gives them permission?

Of course this could all be pure coincidence
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3020 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm
Don't think statement is about getting replay etc but making sure there is a review, that it's not just a standard brush off, that is why they reject human error, you don't reach your conclusion before you've made your review. Very good post made yesterday that explains why just going for the individual doesn't address problems with the process. They want to sacrifice England, we want a look at the whole process
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
[/size]
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3021 on: Today at 03:31:09 pm
Are we now destined to finish 1-2 points behind city at the top?  Get down the bookies.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3022 on: Today at 03:35:17 pm
I wonder if Man City had have won earlier in the day would that shambles have happened.
There was probably a message to them lads at 5pm that if they don't fuck us over they either wouldn't be paid or they wouldn't get another game in Abu Dhabi.
Absolutely staggering that a state paying referees have a club in their league. who just happened to have lost that same day. 
Sounds bloody ridiculous even saying it but I was close to jacking it all in over the weekend and following GAA.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3023 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm
One point being made by Stu on TLW podcast is why did UAE even bother inviting over a VAR and an assistant VAR.

Yes, we get the idea that getting a well-known ref like Oliver over there to referee a game gives them more credibility/status etc. but who honestly gives a flying eff about who the VAR and assistant VAR are? They would hardly bestow any status/credibility on their league.

"Oh wow the UAE league really means business, see how they have Dan Cook on assistant VAR"

The implication being that there must be some alternative and nefarious purpose for inviting the VAR and assistant VAR over (a few days before they were due to be VAR and assistant VAR at a Liverpool game).
.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34' Son 36' Gakpo 45+4' og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3024 on: Today at 03:35:59 pm
Phase two has begun, racist messages against Udogie cited - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66984698

(No I don't think it's acceptable and the idiots responsible deserve to be found and banned but I wonder whether the concern os actually the abuse or 'bad, bad, Liverpool Fans)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3025 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:17:46 pm
Not wishing to sound like a desperate coke-head at an after-party but where are the lines?

Why have they still not released the still of the lines and the audio?

It doesn't matter about the lines, VAR, ie England, determined Luis was onside and said Check complete according to Che Neville- its PGMOL saying that there was a miscommunication between Hooper and Stockley Park and that Stockley Park thought Hooper had given a goal and were just confirming it and they never noticed the goal had been disallowed.

They'll want to fully review the audio to see how bad it is before they accidentally delete it hand it over
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3026 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:46:28 am
Cant see this going too far. The can of worms crowd will see to that. "You cant ask for an investigation every time a decision doesn't go your way, move on, they have apologised and are looking into it".

I know there is also a lot of momentum for sorting it out. But I think the easiest thing for the PGMOL, FA and Premier league  (Which will be the can of worms crowd) is to brush it under the carpet and perhaps announce some half arsed initiative to improve things and that will be it.

The corruption thing, yeah, there are motives, especially if they are also reffing in the UAE for big money. That will be down to clubs to get legal advice. Don't know if they will do that because they will be accusing Abu Dhabi (Again) of cheating and there will be the top lawyers threat on the clubs.

We might be more willing to forget it if it was a one off but we've been getting screwed for ages now by these officials (and several other baffling decisions in that game that all went against us).

It's also about the appalling standard in all Premier League games.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3027 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:35:11 am
Anyone watching Ref Watch on Sky Sports News.

Completely dismissed the fact sporting integrity has been undermined.

Clearly just trying to undermine the statement we put out and make it look like we're being dramatic

Seeds are being planted so the refs can double down on us and then that's a warning for nobody else to speak out or we'll fuck you over too.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3028 on: Today at 03:38:56 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 03:35:59 pm
Phase two has begun, racist messages against Udogie cited - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66984698

(No I don't think it's acceptable and the idiots responsible deserve to be found and banned but I wonder whether the concern os actually the abuse or 'bad, bad, Liverpool Fans)

What do you mean 'phase two'?  Any dickhead racially abusing someone should get punished, it's completely independent of the offside call and really has nothing to do with it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3029 on: Today at 03:39:09 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 03:18:44 pm
There's a link to a tweet in the Curtis Jones thread I think. Basically slow mo shouldn't be used unless it's a factual decision, like did a ball hit a hand or something along those lines.

The still image that was put up for the ref coming over was worse than the slow mo. Prob made his mind up before the slow mo
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3030 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:35:36 pm
One point being made by Stu on TLW podcast is why did UAE even bother inviting over a VAR and an assistant VAR.

Yes, we get the idea that getting a well-known ref like Oliver over there to referee a game gives them more credibility/status etc. but who honestly gives a flying eff about who the VAR and assistant VAR? They would hardly bestow any status/credibility on their league.

"Oh wow the Saudi league really means business, see how they have Dan Cook on assistant VAR"

The implication being that there must be some alternative and nefarious purpose for inviting the VAR and assistant VAR over (a few days before they were due to be VAR and assistant VAR at a Liverpool game).
.

Darren England is a FIFA approved referee and Dan Cook is an assistant ref, when refs are appointed for UEFA games, its always a team from the same country, so I can see why if the want Saudi Arabia FC supporting ref Oliver to ref a game, they'll want other PL referees as a part of the team. Them being selected to be the VAR team on the Spurs v Liverpool game will have not had any influence on this....
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3031 on: Today at 03:42:43 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:39:09 pm
The still image that was put up for the ref coming over was worse than the slow mo. Prob made his mind up before the slow mo

Deffo - once you've seen that still, your mind is made up its a red
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3032 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:38:56 pm
What do you mean 'phase two'?  Any dickhead racially abusing someone should get punished, it's completely independent of the offside call and really has nothing to do with it.

I could be getting over-sensitive (probably am) but I just note that this is getting raised at the same time as we are trying to get answers on the VAR and audio.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3033 on: Today at 03:43:31 pm
Dear me, I've had a Chelsea fan and a Manc fan saying we were robbed on Saturday.  Still fucking fuming.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3034 on: Today at 03:43:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:03:52 pm
I don't think so. Only a straight red can be appealed, not 2 yellows I think.
This is true, but what a stupid fucking rule.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #3035 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:17:46 pm
Paul Tierney will be ref for our game this weekend btw. Bet your house on it.

James Milner scoring loads of pens against us would suck  ;D Though think Pedro took em the other day but dunno if Milner was playing
