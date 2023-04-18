Had a little time to calm down now.



Firstly, I am glad that LFC have put out the statement exactly the way they have. Respectful, but to the point. We wont be dropping this and from what I can see, we have a certain amount of support from other teams fans asking for this to be sorted for the best of the game.



There are a few questions I have though.



1. Did I see right earlier in the thread that LFC are going to be fined for the amount of cards we had? Talk about poking a bear with a stick!



2. Do you think THFC will be contacted or asked about their feelings on a replay given what happened? Plenty on here have said we wont get that and I appreciate why, but surely they need to have that conversation? If they think they can do us again with a full team, let them prove it. This is akin to one manager telling his team to allow the opposition to walk one in due to an incorrect call which has happened before.



3. Given the extremely harsh red cards, surely we should get these rescinded given the utter ineptitude of the on field ref and the bias of the VAR room when displaying the still of the Curtis tackle? Not only have they stitched us up in this game but if these red cards are left to stand it fucks us for the next 3!



4. We have 4 red cards so far, at least 3 of those have been farcical, and all it would appear, designed to harm our chances of progressing this season. This cant be coincidence. Can it?



5. If, like I hope, there is a full external enquiry into PGMOL and their employees, does the result still stand or will it be nullified to be replayed at the end of the season?



I personally would like to see the cards rescinded, and Spurs approached publicly for a replay given the current situation, or a point a piece and leave the decision up to them. I believe we would have won on Saturday (They could barely contain 9 men let alone 11) so the greedy bastard in me wants the 3 points but we wont be getting them.



I would like the audio from the match and phone/message records prior to and after the game between all those involved with that game released for analysis, and I would absolutely want an investigation, criminal or otherwise into PGMOL, ALL of their refereeing and officials staff and their outside dealings with SA and UAE.



The officials and their stooges went 'studs up' on us this weekend and they deserve a kicking.



