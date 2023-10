Red cards completely alter the pattern of a game though. It's extremely difficult playing a Premier League game with a numerical disadvantage and drastically affects results.



If you sending someone off for violent or dangerous play, it should be duly warranted, not a 50/50.



I'm not saying that red cards don't influence the game or that in case of a 50/50 decision it's okay to give a red card. What I'm saying is that Jones' red card is seen very differently by different people. You get former pros saying, it's 100 percent a red card, you get former pros saying, if you've ever played football it's not a red card. That's what I mean. It's not necessarily a clear cut decision. The three decisions I've mentioned my post are clear cut however, the goal was NOT offside, the red card for Mac Allister was NOT a red card and the whole area of the pitch SHOULD be covered by VAR. Those are three instances where we have suffered from clear fuck ups in the span of less than one and a half seasons. That simply CANNOT be allowed to happen. And that's what we we should be fighting against not decisions that could go either way depending on the person making the decision.