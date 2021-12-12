What really matters is our statement. It says, in no uncertain terms, that we do not believe a single word out of their mouths. And until they prove and explain everything that happened - we are not going to give up or stop.

Hell or fucking high water. We seem to have called their bluff and are pretty certain they are covering more stuff up. Due to the nature of the mistake, they had to blame it on 'incompetence' - but considering that this is their opening position (which would normally never happen) - you can bet your life on more shit being hidden. They went all in in the first round, hoping we back down. Neville and other twats changing their record - only confirms this.



So bring it on you lying twats, step out into the light.