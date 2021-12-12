« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2680 on: Today at 08:51:02 am
Neville has changed his tune very quickly.

Almost like we were getting too much support over this and and it needs to go back to normal.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2681 on: Today at 08:52:37 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:51:02 am
Neville has changed his tune very quickly.

Almost like we were getting too much support over this and and it needs to go back to normal.

The Champagne Socialist has no spine. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2682 on: Today at 08:55:43 am
You know what is really annoying about that PGMOL statement? Look at it again. Drink it in.



There is no apology. It's just an acknowledgement of the error, a commitment to review it and a promise to contact Liverpool immediately. Apparently 'immediately' isn't as immediate as you might think. So, yeah, LFC are a bit pissed. The fact that people are saying they shouldn't complain and demand action shows that people are not actually interested in making changes, they just want things to go on as before. Fuck that.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2683 on: Today at 08:57:06 am
One of the most maddening things is that people keep referring to the PGMOL statement as an apology when it's absolutely not.  Also, the last sentence is a ploy to make it sound like they've acted quickly, when in reality the statement was released well after the final whistle and everyone had pretty much gone home. Why did it take so long for them to release the statement?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2684 on: Today at 08:57:07 am
We're never gonna get a replay or a dismantling of PGMOL, but we should try to get some heads rolling.
If a team was a as mismanaged as PGMOL, the manager would have been sacked ages ago
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2685 on: Today at 08:58:11 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:51:02 am
Neville has changed his tune very quickly.

Almost like we were getting too much support over this and and it needs to go back to normal.

Yeah, if we were reffed fairly we'd have more league titles, can't have that. He's still sulking over that Garnacho offside and keeps questioning offsides since.

I wonder if the UAE aspect has changed his tune as well. He's all for sportswashers

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2686 on: Today at 08:58:40 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:37 am
The Champagne Socialist has no spine.
I've seen jellyfish with more spine than that clown.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2687 on: Today at 09:05:34 am
Id like to hear the audio too personally. They were quick enough to release it to drag one out players through the mud earlier in the season.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2688 on: Today at 09:07:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:51:02 am
Neville has changed his tune very quickly.

Almost like we were getting too much support over this and and it needs to go back to normal.

Let's not forget he has Monday Night football and podcasts coming up this week, he needs to have the opposite opinion to his mate Carragher otherwise there is no viral clips.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2689 on: Today at 09:08:30 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:05:34 am
Id like to hear the audio too personally. They were quick enough to release it to drag one out players through the mud earlier in the season.

What audio is that ?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2690 on: Today at 09:09:07 am
What really matters is our statement. It says, in no uncertain terms, that we do not believe a single word out of their mouths. And until they prove and explain everything that happened - we are not going to give up or stop.
Hell or fucking high water. We seem to have called their bluff and are pretty certain they are covering more stuff up. Due to the nature of the mistake, they had to blame it on 'incompetence' - but considering that this is their opening position (which would normally never happen) - you can bet your life on more shit being hidden. They went all in in the first round, hoping we back down. Neville and other twats changing their record - only confirms this.

So bring it on you lying twats, step out into the light.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2691 on: Today at 09:11:22 am
Basically, they expect the club to swallow the explanation that no one in the VAR booth was watching the game and missed the ref clearly raising his flag. Is that the explanation we are supposed to accept, shrug and get on with our day with?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2692 on: Today at 09:15:38 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:11:22 am
Basically, they expect the club to swallow the explanation that no one in the VAR booth was watching the game and missed the ref clearly raising his flag. Is that the explanation we are supposed to accept, shrug and get on with our day with?
This is the point that annoys me, there is an arrogance to the PGMOL that is annoying. 'We made a mistake, we will review it' seems to be the sum total of their response. The tribalism of the fans is also already on display, apparently Liverpool are wrong for getting angry.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2693 on: Today at 09:29:17 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:11:22 am
Basically, they expect the club to swallow the explanation that no one in the VAR booth was watching the game and missed the ref clearly raising his flag. Is that the explanation we are supposed to accept, shrug and get on with our day with?

Exactly.

If thats the official line then clearly the current set up isnt fit for purpose and needs a complete overhaul in terms of personnel and the rules about what goes on/cameras/audio on at all times etc.

Or its a lie to cover for some other error/explanation.

Has to be one or the other. So lets keep pushing it until something breaks.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2694 on: Today at 09:31:52 am
Ref's have to be mic'ed up.
