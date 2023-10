I’d say if we focus on trying to get a replay or a draw it’s the wrong avenue.



Our escalation should be about their incompetence, their corruption, their conflict of interests in reffing in a country where the owner owns our direct rival, the fact they and their methods are not fit for purpose.



Getting proper change is worth so so many more points over a season.



I really don't think we're going for that. It's only on here that people are asking for replays or points awarded - it'll never happen in a million years, and the club will know that. The statement was (wisely) framed only around the mistakes on Saturday, but it's clearly a culmination of it all being too much now.I'd say we're calling for heads on spikes for such ridiculous incompetence, not the usual shitbag two game demotion. Real consequences for enormous, game-ruining errors. I'd also be amazed if we're not asking questions in private about the trips that refs are making to UAE.