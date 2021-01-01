« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 45680 times)

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:50:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:25:30 am
In response to Ireland being robbed by Thierry Henry's handball back in 2009.

[/
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:25:30 am
In response to Ireland being robbed by Thierry Henry's handball back in 2009.

This was prior to var though.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:52:16 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 01:50:33 am
This was prior to var though.

Exactly, VAR would've seen it ruled out or maybe I'd be better saying, it should've seen it rued out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,110
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:58:44 am »
From a sporting integrity perspective, we need to get back to all games kicking off at the same time.

City lose and then the dark arts take over, if it wasnt so obvious it would be laughable.

Get the Super League discussion back in play.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 02:08:02 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:58:44 am
From a sporting integrity perspective, we need to get back to all games kicking off at the same time.

City lose and then the dark arts take over, if it wasnt so obvious it would be laughable.

Get the Super League discussion back in play.

More tinfoil hat wearing madness.

Quote
But [I'm] pretty sure whoever did that, made that decision, didn't do it on purpose. - Jurgen Klopp

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,110
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:13:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:08:02 am
More tinfoil hat wearing madness.



Ha ha.

If you honestly think that is Jurgens view in private then youre nuts mate.  He was CYA.

I guarantee you he was 100% involved in the statement the club put out.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:54 am by exiledintheUSA »
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 02:17:27 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:13:05 am
Ha ha.

If you honestly think that is Jurgens view in private then youre nuts mate.  He was CYA.

I guarantee you he was 100% involved in the statement the club put out.

Still think you're call on the dark art being at play is pure fantasy.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,110
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:19:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:17:27 am
Still think you're call on the dark art being at play is pure fantasy.

Its all good mate. Youre entitled to your own opinion, its just getting way to.hmmm.convenient, maybe.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,361
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:25:04 am »
They are going to give us our point back, Its that simple.  You watch.  Goals gonna stand. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:35:56 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:25:04 am
They are going to give us our point back, Its that simple.  You watch.  Goals gonna stand.

Are Wolves going to get theirs back for the game against Man United?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:38:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:31:41 am
What would charge them with?

Refs could refuse to officiate matches unless given certain protections.

You can just replace ALL of them and retrain those that will follow protocol. It's not rocket science. Why are you so afraid of this scenario? If this happens, than it would be the best chance to cleanse this corrupt system once and for all.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:44:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:35:56 am
Are Wolves going to get theirs back for the game against Man United?

We'll concentrate on fighting our battle, like transfers I don't give a flying fuck about other sides.

Let them do them and we'll fight on our own like we've always had to do.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 03:01:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:35:56 am
Are Wolves going to get theirs back for the game against Man United?

Whereas I dont believe for a second they will just hand Liverpool a more than deserved point, what happened here is very different to MANY other fuckups that has happened, this is pretty much unprecedented. 

Unless I am very much mistaken, the Wolves VAR review happened as it should, sure, doesnt make it right as it was a clear penalty, but it wasnt a case of a VAR referee completely fucking it up cos he thought something else had happened on the pitch.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,990
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 03:23:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:01:47 am
Whereas I dont believe for a second they will just hand Liverpool a more than deserved point, what happened here is very different to MANY other fuckups that has happened, this is pretty much unprecedented. 

Unless I am very much mistaken, the Wolves VAR review happened as it should, sure, doesnt make it right as it was a clear penalty, but it wasnt a case of a VAR referee completely fucking it up cos he thought something else had happened on the pitch.
The other thing on which we have standing, is that the acknowledgment was positive- ie: the goal was awarded(irrespective of what the VAR was mistakenly looking for).
If it was awarded, then it means, the score needs to be adjusted.

And if Spurs objects, then let us replay.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,361
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 03:30:04 am »
They need a fucking adjustment.

That's right.  ;D Thats what im sayin'

2-2 was the actual score of the game.

plucky 11 man spurs got a big break at the very death to steal a draw at home to 9 men.   
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 03:33:31 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:50:31 am
Sounds like you need him to. But this is the shit I've been going on about, why even bring them up ? 

IMO it's for no other reason that to start the circular argument again.

I'm happy with the statement, now I want them to keep it up whenever we get fucked over, take that weight off the Boos and the players, do you agree ?

Agree with you.

But I found it interesting after going through 15-20 pages of posts about the situation and the Clubs response there was all quiet in certain quarters.

And we don't need circular arguments.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 03:33:32 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:23:58 am
The other thing on which we have standing, is that the acknowledgment was positive- ie: the goal was awarded(irrespective of what the VAR was mistakenly looking for).
If it was awarded, then it means, the score needs to be adjusted.

And if Spurs objects, then let us replay.

exactly, thats the most important part really! This is why this being compared to other situations of a team being hard done by (like the Wolves one), doesnt really work. This is a truly different situation to any that have heppened in this league through VAR. 

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 03:44:46 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:33:31 am
Agree with you.

But I found it interesting after going through 15-20 pages of posts about the situation and the Clubs response there was all quiet in certain quarters.

And we don't need circular arguments.

It's funny & both sides seem to do it  ;D

I got his login wrong though, I read it as AM, so my bad.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 04:58:07 am »
The bastards have been after us for weeks. The McCallister and Van dijk red cards were suspect imo. Add the Jones and jota red cards and the disallowed goal and it looks fucking grim.

Lets not forget the linesman chinning Robertson last season either. Respect for the officials? don't make me laugh.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:11 am by lindylou100 »
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 05:08:48 am »
Just reached office. Depressed as fuck. Bloody hell.

This does affect my mood in office more than I thought.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 05:13:20 am »
+ Liverpool Echo: "Liverpool could be fined after VAR controversy despite PGMOL chief Howard Webb apology"

PGMOL chief Howard Webb contacted Liverpool to apologise for the officiating error that led to Luis Diaz's goal incorrectly being disallowed against Tottenham Hotspur, but the Reds could still be fined by the FA after being issued with eight yellow and red cards.

Yet Liverpool's misery might not end there following their 'ill-discipline' in the capital. Jurgen Klopp's side saw Curtis Jones controversially shown a straight red card for a foul on Yves Bissouma in the first half in North London following VAR intervention, while Diogo Jota was dismissed for two bookable offences in quick-succession after the break.

Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Virgil van Dijk were also all cautioned, along with assistant manager Peter Krawietz. The FA punishes clubs who accrue more than five bookings in a game, with the Reds susceptible to being issued with a fine as a result.

A £25,000 fine is the common punishment for any side that accumulates six or more cards in a single match. By the letter of the law, Liverpool will be punished as a result.

- https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-var-howard-webb-apology-27821103
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 05:53:51 am »
I'm still fuming and don't think I'll forget about this for a while. What a fucking embarrassment this league and its referees are.  :no
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 06:00:47 am »
It is positive that we can work through the logic on here as to why this balls up is different to other VAR mistakes. It means the likes of Neville can shout all he wants that Liverpool are wrong to challenge - but there is a clear part of this that shouldnt get glossed over  The added UAE trip in background adds to the pressure (heres hoping Ian Hislop comes along soon to remind Neville). There are serious questions to be answered.
I dont imagine replay or point allocated are easily doable - would be happy with Webbs resignation as an acceptable outcome.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,145
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 06:29:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
Moss must've been the most obese top flight ref ever.  How the fuck did this man pass the ref's bleep test?

Passed it every time he started reversing.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 06:32:16 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm
https://x.com/tim_vickery/status/1708596168840655050?s=46&t=95EjRN8xcc7Hxylp9n9Y7w

silly statement from Liverpool
what options do they want to explore?  Does this include replaying the final of the 2019 Champions League because of the wrongly awarded hand ball penalty at the start of the game?

Tim Vickery, the absolute clown.

Spurs fan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 