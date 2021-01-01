It is positive that we can work through the logic on here as to why this balls up is different to other VAR mistakes. It means the likes of Neville can shout all he wants that Liverpool are wrong to challenge - but there is a clear part of this that shouldnt get glossed over The added UAE trip in background adds to the pressure (heres hoping Ian Hislop comes along soon to remind Neville). There are serious questions to be answered.

I dont imagine replay or point allocated are easily doable - would be happy with Webbs resignation as an acceptable outcome.