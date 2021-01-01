« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 44985 times)

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:50:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:25:30 am
In response to Ireland being robbed by Thierry Henry's handball back in 2009.

[/
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:25:30 am
In response to Ireland being robbed by Thierry Henry's handball back in 2009.

This was prior to var though.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:52:16 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 01:50:33 am
This was prior to var though.

Exactly, VAR would've seen it ruled out or maybe I'd be better saying, it should've seen it rued out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,110
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:58:44 am »
From a sporting integrity perspective, we need to get back to all games kicking off at the same time.

City lose and then the dark arts take over, if it wasnt so obvious it would be laughable.

Get the Super League discussion back in play.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 02:08:02 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:58:44 am
From a sporting integrity perspective, we need to get back to all games kicking off at the same time.

City lose and then the dark arts take over, if it wasnt so obvious it would be laughable.

Get the Super League discussion back in play.

More tinfoil hat wearing madness.

Quote
But [I'm] pretty sure whoever did that, made that decision, didn't do it on purpose. - Jurgen Klopp

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,110
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:13:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:08:02 am
More tinfoil hat wearing madness.



Ha ha.

If you honestly think that is Jurgens view in private then youre nuts mate.  He was CYA.

I guarantee you he was 100% involved in the statement the club put out.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:54 am by exiledintheUSA »
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 02:17:27 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:13:05 am
Ha ha.

If you honestly think that is Jurgens view in private then youre nuts mate.  He was CYA.

I guarantee you he was 100% involved in the statement the club put out.

Still think you're call on the dark art being at play is pure fantasy.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,110
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:19:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:17:27 am
Still think you're call on the dark art being at play is pure fantasy.

Its all good mate. Youre entitled to your own opinion, its just getting way to.hmmm.convenient, maybe.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:25:04 am »
They are going to give us our point back, Its that simple.  You watch.  Goals gonna stand. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:35:56 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:25:04 am
They are going to give us our point back, Its that simple.  You watch.  Goals gonna stand.

Are Wolves going to get theirs back for the game against Man United?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:38:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:31:41 am
What would charge them with?

Refs could refuse to officiate matches unless given certain protections.

You can just replace ALL of them and retrain those that will follow protocol. It's not rocket science. Why are you so afraid of this scenario? If this happens, than it would be the best chance to cleanse this corrupt system once and for all.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:44:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:35:56 am
Are Wolves going to get theirs back for the game against Man United?

We'll concentrate on fighting our battle, like transfers I don't give a flying fuck about other sides.

Let them do them and we'll fight on our own like we've always had to do.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,705
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 03:01:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:35:56 am
Are Wolves going to get theirs back for the game against Man United?

Whereas I dont believe for a second they will just hand Liverpool a more than deserved point, what happened here is very different to MANY other fuckups that has happened, this is pretty much unprecedented. 

Unless I am very much mistaken, the Wolves VAR review happened as it should, sure, doesnt make it right as it was a clear penalty, but it wasnt a case of a VAR referee completely fucking it up cos he thought something else had happened on the pitch.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,990
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 03:23:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:01:47 am
Whereas I dont believe for a second they will just hand Liverpool a more than deserved point, what happened here is very different to MANY other fuckups that has happened, this is pretty much unprecedented. 

Unless I am very much mistaken, the Wolves VAR review happened as it should, sure, doesnt make it right as it was a clear penalty, but it wasnt a case of a VAR referee completely fucking it up cos he thought something else had happened on the pitch.
The other thing on which we have standing, is that the acknowledgment was positive- ie: the goal was awarded(irrespective of what the VAR was mistakenly looking for).
If it was awarded, then it means, the score needs to be adjusted.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 