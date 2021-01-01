Going to court / taking legal action over this would be an incredibly counter productive thing to do for the club and a stupid precedent to set so we almost certainly won't do it



The thing is though, it's not an everyday-incident and something (almost) completely new and it needs to be sorted out. It's not a ref getting a decision wrong like a journalist handing in an article with a huge spelling mistake in the headline. It's refs simply not doing their jobs for whatever reason like said journalist not being arsed writing said article, but telling the editor he has finished it and going home leaving basically a blank space in the paper.The football authorities are making a big deal about the integrity of the sport and how refs and their decisions are basically sacred. They hand out bans for players and managers questioning those decisions and for "bringing the game into disrepute". Then you have this case where they basically have admitted themselves that you cannot trust the referees' decisions, because they fucked up something simple like this. I have no idea how refs communicate during games amongst themselves and VAR, but this should be a case of the ref telling VAR "There was a goal, but we think it's offside." VAR doing the check and then replying "It was a good goal, no offside". That's fucking it. It's not rocket-science. Yet, we get a story about VAR making assumptions about what has happened on the pitch and what decisions have been taken and then giving a reply that simply communicates the fact, that he has done what is expected of him without giving the actual outcome of his "analysis". I'm sorry, if that's the way they communicate during games, the whole organisation needs to be dissolved and people put in charge who know what they're doing.We need to keep up pressure and do whatever we can to get the best outcome for us (and football in general), even if it is just more transparency in communication and a proper process being set up for how refs communicate with each other. They also need to bring in some outside (and independent) entity to keep a check on what PGMOL are doing and how they're trying to improve. The big problem is that still too few people seem to realise that change is needed and support for whatever the club are doing will probably be slim. Just look at that c*nt Neville. Live on Sky yesterday we was giving it the "Ohhhh, this is massive... Wow"-outrage because he probably thought this was expected from him. Today he's on Twitter giving it the "Shit happens, move on". And there's loads like him out there. That's why nothing will change. I don't expect that they'll change the outcome of that match like a replay (still think, that would be the right decision though), but I expect major changes in how PGMOL operate and how they are supervised from now on.