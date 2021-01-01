« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Pistolero

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm
I hope Howard Webb has the same restless night's sleep that I had last night, the unctuous baldy twat....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

4pool

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:19:18 am
Imagine being as bold as to ask for clarification of why a goal was disallowed.

It's interesting since the club put out their statement on the issue that you're running silent. This wasn't your only post on the subject yesterday taking the club to task and calling for them to act, as per your norm.

Now that they have acted....silence.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
It's interesting since the club put out their statement on the issue that you're running silent. This wasn't your only post on the subject yesterday taking the club to task and calling for them to act, as per your norm.

Now that they have acted....silence.

He's not been on all day Pool.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Tonyh8su

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm
Lino: "Did Lovren touch the ball or not?"

Moss: "I dont know"

Lino: "I need to know if he touched it or not. If he didn't touch it then its offside"

Moss: "I've no idea"

Moss" Im giving a penalty"


Fuck me im somehow even more fuming being reminded of this
Samie

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
Moss must've been the most obese top flight ref ever.  How the fuck did this man pass the ref's bleep test?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2565 on: Today at 12:01:12 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
Moss must've been the most obese top flight ref ever.  How the fuck did this man pass the ref's bleep test?

What?! He ate a pie EVERY time the bleep bleeped. No one has even come close to that level since. Truly elite.
TheMan

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2566 on: Today at 12:09:34 am
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.

We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.
aussie_ox

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2567 on: Today at 12:10:21 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
I wonder if there is some interesting room in the seniority of officials at this point.

Normally the ref is the boss. The ONLY time VAR overrule the ref, effectively meaning that THEY are regarded as the top official at that point, is for offside goals.
So if the VAR thinks it is a goal, then their message to the ref is CONFIRMING a goal. Which you could argue means that the goal actually was awarded.
That would then, possibly, give ground for a replay or at least an adjustment of the score to 2-2, as the goal WAS awarded by the official with authority at that moment.

I'm probably reaching but it feels possible.

You're not reaching.  Under VAR protocol the final say on offside is with VAR.  PGMOL have stated that the VAR ruled it was a goal.   Every goal must be checked with VAR for offside.   


We've seen VARs draw lines incorrectly and rule a goal offside when it wasn't but in that case their decision is final even if it was incorrect.   In our case the VAR ruled correctly the goal was onside. They've admitted it!!


There has never been a goal ruled legitimate by a match official in PL history for the team to then not get awarded it.    Going to be interesting to see how the PL approaches this. 


Also the story about miscommunication is a smokescreen.  There can be miscommunication but when the referee is about to restart the game with a free kick for offside there's absolutely no mistake about what's happening.    Surely the VAR having just ruled it was a goal would be shouting down the radio to stop the game and award the goal all previous communication issues aside.

It's a ridiculous explanation that doesn't stack up. 

At that stage Luis Diaz scoring a goal is an indisputable fact.   Interesting to see how the PL approaches this.   
Klopp that!

kasperoff

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2568 on: Today at 12:12:20 am
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm
What is the point in devoting so much time and emotion to this game when the officials can influence the result so much?

My thoughts:



Nicely summerised.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
Last season we could see how vindictive the referees got when we started to question their decisions. Well we've gone full nuclear with that statement. We've basically - rightly - questioned their integrity. We're not getting a penalty decision again this season.

It's going to be a fight to the death here. If we're not going to get a replay - much as I think we should - we're going to settle for the complete destruction of PGMOL and the rotten cabal behind them. We're gathering our pitchforks, and going to twat the fucking shit out of anyone in our way.

Onwards.

We may as well go head-to-head with them. We have nothing to lose anymore. They can't possibly be more impartial towards us at this point. Time to start getting lawyers involved. They've created this situation.
kasperoff

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2569 on: Today at 12:18:22 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Fuck me im somehow even more fuming being reminded of this

Also think back to that Henderson winner against Everton a few years back when Mane was "offside".

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12106220/everton-2-2-liverpool-jordan-henderson-denied-dramatic-last-gasp-winner-by-var-offside-call-in-pulsating-derby
Brian Blessed

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2570 on: Today at 12:21:39 am
If PGMOL are happy for English refs to go and your other countries, Im sure they wont object to the PL bringing in refs from another country for a weekend or two.

I know the answer.
blert596

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2571 on: Today at 12:22:13 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Fuck me im somehow even more fuming being reminded of this

You're welcome  ;D
JackWard33

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2572 on: Today at 12:22:16 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:12:20 am

We may as well go head-to-head with them. We have nothing to lose anymore. They can't possibly be more impartial towards us at this point. Time to start getting lawyers involved. They've created this situation.

Going to court / taking legal action over this would be an incredibly counter productive thing to do for the club and a stupid precedent to set so we almost certainly won't do it
kasperoff

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2573 on: Today at 12:24:54 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:16 am
Going to court / taking legal action over this would be an incredibly counter productive thing to do for the club and a stupid precedent to set so we almost certainly won't do it

Why?
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2574 on: Today at 12:25:20 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:09:34 am
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.

We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.
c*nts! Not even hiding their vindictive corruption.
Power corrupts, as they say.

Now we'll see how deep this goes and who else, AND WHAT CLUBS, have been involved down the years!

Apart from normal legal channels, I wonder if we can also approach CAS.
BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2575 on: Today at 12:31:41 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:24:54 am
Why?

What would charge them with?

Refs could refuse to officiate matches unless given certain protections.
shank94

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2576 on: Today at 12:31:44 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:09:34 am
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.


Part of the problem if you notice an issue and do nothing about it. Neville of all people should know this considering he is at the very least vocal about important issues unlike most pundits. Embarrassing.
SpionBob

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2577 on: Today at 12:34:09 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
I don't think it will ever be replayed. Imagine if we played Man Utd and in some strange event they scored in the first minute but VAR wrongly disallowed the goal. We win 3-0, we go home from the match happy we won because those at the match wouldn't really know what happened. You get in and you find the match has to be replayed due to a massive error by VAR, you be rightly be pissed off and even more so if we lost the re match
To be fair, this var cock up is totally unprecedented. This is a situation where the var officials gave a goal but apparently the ref didnt due to a miscommunication issue. This was not a mistake of misdrawing the lines or failing to spot another offside in the same passage of play or a foul. This was a total miscommunication of the correct decision. Hence there could be grounds for litigation and replays and point reallocations. Just my view.
Risto

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2578 on: Today at 12:34:30 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:21:39 am
If PGMOL are happy for English refs to go and your other countries, Im sure they wont object to the PL bringing in refs from another country for a weekend or two.

I know the answer.

But that means that PGMOL won't have any influence (over the results) unless they can somehow get hold of these competent refs and corrupt them before they officiate the games. They are used to the power, so no way can they not have their usual influence on games. They would have to re-double their efforts to make things more exciting again once they return, especially as Klopp and Liverpool are making things very difficult for them at the moment.
Kalito

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2579 on: Today at 12:36:10 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:44:42 pm
That is one thing that vexes me about Howard Webb's appearances in the media. It's good that he fronts up but there's little point if the likes of Neville and Carragher soft soap him. I'd love them to challenge him on various matters, say like the differences between Jones's challenge yesterday and Skipp's challenge on Diaz last season, which he was only booked for.
LOL! Mate, he didn't even get a FK for that - the c*nt ref called FK for the foul (tug) before the Skipp 'tackle' on Luis Diaz.

Tierney was on VAR and when checking the motherfucker did not deem it a dangerous tackle, as the ball skimmed off Skipp's boot before planting his foot almost breaking Diaz's leg, and therefore no booking.  :no
Anthony

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 12:36:56 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:09:34 am
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.

We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.

Correct! Remember that despite the statement made and promises of a full investigation we still haven't yet seen the graphic with the lines that the BBC "understands was done correctly" or the audio to back up the PGMOL's version of events...
Online stoa

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 12:45:53 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:16 am
Going to court / taking legal action over this would be an incredibly counter productive thing to do for the club and a stupid precedent to set so we almost certainly won't do it

The thing is though, it's not an everyday-incident and something (almost) completely new and it needs to be sorted out. It's not a ref getting a decision wrong like a journalist handing in an article with a huge spelling mistake in the headline. It's refs simply not doing their jobs for whatever reason like said journalist not being arsed writing said article, but telling the editor he has finished it and going home leaving basically a blank space in the paper.

The football authorities are making a big deal about the integrity of the sport and how refs and their decisions are basically sacred. They hand out bans for players and managers questioning those decisions and for "bringing the game into disrepute". Then you have this case where they basically have admitted themselves that you cannot trust the referees' decisions, because they fucked up something simple like this. I have no idea how refs communicate during games amongst themselves and VAR, but this should be a case of the ref telling VAR "There was a goal, but we think it's offside." VAR doing the check and then replying "It was a good goal, no offside". That's  fucking it. It's not rocket-science. Yet, we get a story about VAR making assumptions about what has happened on the pitch and what decisions have been taken and then giving a reply that simply communicates the fact, that he has done what is expected of him without giving the actual outcome of his "analysis". I'm sorry, if that's the way they communicate during games, the whole organisation needs to be dissolved and people put in charge who know what they're doing.

We need to keep up pressure and do whatever we can to get the best outcome for us (and football in general), even if it is just more transparency in communication and a proper process being set up for how refs communicate with each other. They also need to bring in some outside (and independent) entity to keep a check on what PGMOL are doing and how they're trying to improve. The big problem is that still too few people seem to realise that change is needed and support for whatever the club are doing will probably be slim. Just look at that c*nt Neville. Live on Sky yesterday we was giving it the "Ohhhh, this is massive... Wow"-outrage because he probably thought this was expected from him. Today he's on Twitter giving it the "Shit happens, move on". And there's loads like him out there. That's why nothing will change. I don't expect that they'll change the outcome of that match like a replay (still think, that would be the right decision though), but I expect major changes in how PGMOL operate and how they are supervised from now on.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 12:50:39 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:09:34 am
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.

We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.

Says the c*nt who encouraged a riot and happy clapped when they broke into the toilet.

Fuck him.
Online Redsnappa

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 12:54:29 am »
Beep beep beep ... the sound of Vickery backtracking and still not understanding the issue  ::)


Tim Vickery
@Tim_Vickery
Just for the record - and to show it's not about this club or that club - I thought the Jones red was harsh
Online SpionBob

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 12:57:14 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:54:29 am
Beep beep beep ... the sound of Vickery backtracking and still not understanding the issue  ::)


Tim Vickery
@Tim_Vickery
Just for the record - and to show it's not about this club or that club - I thought the Jones red was harsh
Does he not think the offside was harsh too?😀
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 01:00:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:31:41 am
What would charge them with?

Refs could refuse to officiate matches unless given certain protections.
What stops the clubs from demanding another set of refs get brought in?
Like I say- it's potentially game-changing, AND IF IT HAS TO, then good! If it changes English football completely, then good!

Things need to change, and being afraid that PGMOL might "do something", so we should rather back off and shut up, is cowardice, irresponsible and immoral. It is clearly unhealthy and clearly not in the interest of the clubs and supporters who make football happen.

We can find referees anywhere and everywhere, anytime- IF there is significant support for that. They are not irreplaceable. They're trying to play a power game.
Online Redsnappa

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 01:01:58 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 12:57:14 am
Does he not think the offside was harsh too?😀

Chance would be a fine thing. He'd have to admit he was wrong for a start  ;D
Offline Romford_Red

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 01:06:10 am »
Quote from: AK1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm
Believe me our away fans and brighton fans will make an absolute mockery out of PGMOL next week. I imagine scenes like never before.  8)

Football without PGMOL is EVERYTHING
Offline johnybarnes

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 01:08:50 am »
Even bloody Goldbridge can see the bigger picture

https://twitter.com/markgoldbridge/status/1708606274919706641

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 01:09:57 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:00:40 am
What stops the clubs from demanding another set of refs get brought in?
Like I say- it's potentially game-changing, AND IF IT HAS TO, then good! If it changes English football completely, then good!

Brought in from where" We're not picking jurors from the general population. There's only a limited number of people who have the badges to officiate at PL matches. You'd also have us objecting to someone and our opponents potentially objecting to the alternative. Leaving us with no one.

I'm just as pissed off as any of the Wolves fans who were denied a penalty against Man United earlier this season.

Change needs to be in the process.

> Refs declare their decision using microphones and displayed on the broadcast.
> VAR reviews footage and states decision broadcast around the stadium and on the TV.
> Pitch Side Monitors - Refs to see footage from before contact (Jones) and possibly real time.
> Captains Call - Possibly introduce 2 reviews per team per half.


Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 01:10:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:09:57 am
Brought in from where" We're not picking jurors from the general population. There's only a limited number of people who have the badges to officiate at PL matches. You'd also have us objecting to someone and our opponents potentially objecting to the alternative. Leaving us with no one.

I'm just as pissed off as any of the Wolves fans who were denied a penalty against Man United earlier this season.

Change needs to be in the process.

> Refs declare their decision using microphones and displayed on the broadcast.
> VAR reviews footage and states decision broadcast around the stadium and on the TV.
> Pitch Side Monitors - Refs to see footage from before contact (Jones) and possibly real time.
> Captains Call - Possibly introduce 2 reviews per team per half.



Then we agree.
But before that change, we need to FORCE it, and to force it, we need to make threats.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 01:13:33 am »
This match needs to be replayed for fair resolution and conclusion!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 01:20:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:10:51 am
Then we agree.
But before that change, we need to FORCE it, and to force it, we need to make threats.

What's the threat?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 01:25:30 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:13:33 am
This match needs to be replayed for fair resolution and conclusion!

In response to Ireland being robbed by Thierry Henry's handball back in 2009.

Quote
"In the reply, FIFA states that the result of the match cannot be changed and the match cannot be replayed. As is clearly mentioned in the Laws of the Game, during matches, decisions are taken by the referee and these decisions are final."
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 01:26:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:20:27 am
What's the threat?
"In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 01:26:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:09:57 am
Brought in from where" We're not picking jurors from the general population. There's only a limited number of people who have the badges to officiate at PL matches. You'd also have us objecting to someone and our opponents potentially objecting to the alternative. Leaving us with no one.

I'm just as pissed off as any of the Wolves fans who were denied a penalty against Man United earlier this season.

Change needs to be in the process.

> Refs declare their decision using microphones and displayed on the broadcast.
> VAR reviews footage and states decision broadcast around the stadium and on the TV.
> Pitch Side Monitors - Refs to see footage from before contact (Jones) and possibly real time.
> Captains Call - Possibly introduce 2 reviews per team per half.

There are thousands of ex players who could get the badges & in most cases they'd end up earning more than they did whilst playing.

Fear of not having refs is not a good enough reason to let said refs act like they're bent as hell.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 01:29:05 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:26:56 am
There are thousands of ex players who could get the badges & in most cases they'd end up earning more than they did whilst playing.

Fear of not having refs is not a good enough reason to let said refs act like they're bent as hell.
It's the power these refs hold mate. They even drive the fear of God into our supporters.
That is not a fully functioning "fairness-based" system.

That is a dictatorship.

"No, let's please not escalate things.."
"It's better to be safe than sorry.."
"Let's play nice and be good little boys and girls."
"Shhht! You'll make them mad!"

That is not a good system.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2597 on: Today at 01:29:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:25:30 am
In response to Ireland being robbed by Thierry Henry's handball back in 2009.

Then we are at the mercy of these corrupted buffoons.
Unless.....

Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:26:45 am
In badminton, the player is given 3 opportunities to challenge line calls.
If their challenge is correct, their 3 opportunities is maintained. A wrong challenge reduces the number of opportunities.
The visual line call by Hawkeye is transmitted on the big screen for public viewing instantly.
Maybe they could introduce this in football? For the managers to challenge questionable decisions of referees.
With some modifications of procedures.
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2598 on: Today at 01:36:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm
::)

He's not been on all day Pool.

That post I quoted was after 2am yesterday.

Last Active:Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm



So he's been around just hasn't posted. Wonder why? Finding a new angle to go after FSG perhaps.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2599 on: Today at 01:50:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:36:34 am
That post I quoted was after 2am yesterday.

Last Active:Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm



So he's been around just hasn't posted. Wonder why? Finding a new angle to go after FSG perhaps.

Sounds like you need him to. But this is the shit I've been going on about, why even bring them up ? 

IMO it's for no other reason that to start the circular argument again.

I'm happy with the statement, now I want them to keep it up whenever we get fucked over, take that weight off the Boos and the players, do you agree ?
