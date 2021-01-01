« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 43945 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,077
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm »
I hope Howard Webb has the same restless night's sleep that I had last night, the unctuous baldy twat....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,733
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:19:18 am
Imagine being as bold as to ask for clarification of why a goal was disallowed.

It's interesting since the club put out their statement on the issue that you're running silent. This wasn't your only post on the subject yesterday taking the club to task and calling for them to act, as per your norm.

Now that they have acted....silence.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
It's interesting since the club put out their statement on the issue that you're running silent. This wasn't your only post on the subject yesterday taking the club to task and calling for them to act, as per your norm.

Now that they have acted....silence.

 ::)

He's not been on all day Pool.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm
Lino: "Did Lovren touch the ball or not?"

Moss: "I dont know"

Lino: "I need to know if he touched it or not. If he didn't touch it then its offside"

Moss: "I've no idea"

Moss" Im giving a penalty"


Fuck me im somehow even more fuming being reminded of this
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,228
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm »
Moss must've been the most obese top flight ref ever.  How the fuck did this man pass the ref's bleep test?
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 12:01:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm
Moss must've been the most obese top flight ref ever.  How the fuck did this man pass the ref's bleep test?

What?! He ate a pie EVERY time the bleep bleeped. No one has even come close to that level since. Truly elite.
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.

We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.
Logged

Online aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 12:10:21 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
I wonder if there is some interesting room in the seniority of officials at this point.

Normally the ref is the boss. The ONLY time VAR overrule the ref, effectively meaning that THEY are regarded as the top official at that point, is for offside goals.
So if the VAR thinks it is a goal, then their message to the ref is CONFIRMING a goal. Which you could argue means that the goal actually was awarded.
That would then, possibly, give ground for a replay or at least an adjustment of the score to 2-2, as the goal WAS awarded by the official with authority at that moment.

I'm probably reaching but it feels possible.

You're not reaching.  Under VAR protocol the final say on offside is with VAR.  PGMOL have stated that the VAR ruled it was a goal.   Every goal must be checked with VAR for offside.   


We've seen VARs draw lines incorrectly and rule a goal offside when it wasn't but in that case their decision is final even if it was incorrect.   In our case the VAR ruled correctly the goal was onside. They've admitted it!!


There has never been a goal ruled legitimate by a match official in PL history for the team to then not get awarded it.    Going to be interesting to see how the PL approaches this. 


Also the story about miscommunication is a smokescreen.  There can be miscommunication but when the referee is about to restart the game with a free kick for offside there's absolutely no mistake about what's happening.    Surely the VAR having just ruled it was a goal would be shouting down the radio to stop the game and award the goal all previous communication issues aside.

It's a ridiculous explanation that doesn't stack up. 

At that stage Luis Diaz scoring a goal is an indisputable fact.   Interesting to see how the PL approaches this.   
Logged
Klopp that!

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm
What is the point in devoting so much time and emotion to this game when the officials can influence the result so much?

My thoughts:



Nicely summerised.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
Last season we could see how vindictive the referees got when we started to question their decisions. Well we've gone full nuclear with that statement. We've basically - rightly - questioned their integrity. We're not getting a penalty decision again this season.

It's going to be a fight to the death here. If we're not going to get a replay - much as I think we should - we're going to settle for the complete destruction of PGMOL and the rotten cabal behind them. We're gathering our pitchforks, and going to twat the fucking shit out of anyone in our way.

Onwards.

We may as well go head-to-head with them. We have nothing to lose anymore. They can't possibly be more impartial towards us at this point. Time to start getting lawyers involved. They've created this situation.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 12:18:22 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Fuck me im somehow even more fuming being reminded of this

Also think back to that Henderson winner against Everton a few years back when Mane was "offside".

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12106220/everton-2-2-liverpool-jordan-henderson-denied-dramatic-last-gasp-winner-by-var-offside-call-in-pulsating-derby
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,865
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 12:21:39 am »
If PGMOL are happy for English refs to go and your other countries, Im sure they wont object to the PL bringing in refs from another country for a weekend or two.

I know the answer.
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Fuck me im somehow even more fuming being reminded of this

You're welcome  ;D
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,035
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 12:22:16 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:12:20 am

We may as well go head-to-head with them. We have nothing to lose anymore. They can't possibly be more impartial towards us at this point. Time to start getting lawyers involved. They've created this situation.

Going to court / taking legal action over this would be an incredibly counter productive thing to do for the club and a stupid precedent to set so we almost certainly won't do it
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 12:24:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:16 am
Going to court / taking legal action over this would be an incredibly counter productive thing to do for the club and a stupid precedent to set so we almost certainly won't do it

Why?
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,985
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 12:25:20 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:09:34 am
I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.

We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.
c*nts! Not even hiding their vindictive corruption.
Power corrupts, as they say.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 