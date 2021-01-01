I see Neville is out shilling for his mates in PGMOL...tweets about how our statement is dangerous and that we should just accept the so-called apology, chalk it down to an error and move on. People who hate the club will use this narrative and it totally missed the point.



We need to know how and why that error was made. Release the audio, answer all our queries about how this could have possible happened and then we'll move on. But the PGMOL statement after the game and the excuse about them thinking the goal was awarded makes zero sense. We need to go after these fuckers now, they have gotten away with plenty against us down through the years and could always hide behind subjective interpretation and honest mistakes and all that. Despite the fact that as Tomkins data shows the big decisions disproportionally affect us we just had to accept it. Well, not now, a goal was incorrectly adjudged to be offside. The technology showed it was onside, and despite using the technology the goal was still not awarded. It makes zero sense how that could happen. So please explain how it happened, please release the audio and let's not let the club haters stop us from getting whatever the answers are.