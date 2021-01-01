What is the point in devoting so much time and emotion to this game when the officials can influence the result so much?



My thoughts:



1. This decision not to award the Diaz goal is the worst decision I have ever seen. I have seen idiots say other teams have been robbed by other decisions so what makes this one such a big deal. This is incomparable and unprecedented because the technology identified the goal as onside and yet the officials managed, between all of them, to restart the game without the goal being awarded. It beggars belief how that can have occurred. Do not compare it to other decisions, many of which while diabolical, are subjective and open to interpretation



2. I don't buy the whole idea that this will galvanise us. The team was already galvanised, we don't need that. We needed the points.



3. The widely leaked scenario that the VAR and assistant thought the goal had been awarded and were being asked to check if it was onside and said "check complete" is not credible. They need to release the audio to the club and then to the public.



4. The "priming" of the referee by the VAR as he had the freeze-frame of the end of Jones challenge ready for review influenced the decision to award a red



5. On top of the VAR not awarding a legal goal, and requesting the ref review the decision not to award a red despite it not being a clear and obvious error (and them priming him to flash a red) the on-field refereeing was also disgraceful and horribly one-sided. The first yellow for Jota for the crime of "running" being one of multiple laughable decisions against us.



6. The Tottenham celebrations were excessive especially in light of the fact they created next to nothing against 9, and were probably inferior against 10 and certainly inferior against 11. Yes, there was a last minute winner but kids on the pitch and certain players (Son, Maddison, Romero, Bissouma) milking it after an incredibly fortunate win was difficult to watch. On the other hand the player I assume would be the most ungracious, Richarlison, rather than rubbling our noses in it, went instead to console Matip, and went up in my estimation for that.



7. A win or draw would have been very very helpful with City losing. It would have maintained our long unbeaten run in the league and against Spurs. To lose all that because of a litany of incredible decisions and the worst decision I have ever seen is hard to accept.



8. I am glad the club has issued a statement but the pressure needs to stay on. We can't be persuaded to drop it by other clubs who moan about decisions that have gone against them. This is an entirely different scenario and until the audio is released and a thorough investigation has revealed why that goal was not awarded we need to keep the foot on their neck - this result could ultimately affect CL positions or even titles. This is especially important due to reports of the same officials all reffing in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. I never ever bought into corruption theories in the past but the scale of ineptitude needed to not awarded that Diaz goal makes me wonder.



9. If they knew that they made such a colossal eff-up why did they not seek to do something about it or remedy it in some way. If anything, knowing they had royally screwed us over, they continued to stick the knife in in the second half. Did Hooper seem bothered about the worst decision in PL history when he sent off Jota for nothing or constantly fail to award us advantage or give soft fouls and nothing yellows (Robertson) against us. Romero went in for a forearm charge just after Robertson's booking and not a word mentioned about it. Usually officials are so peturbed by making such a bad decision they try to "even things out" in some way but that didn't happen here, the contrary in fact.



10. Could it have been communicated to Spurs to let us walk one in? If, as some have suggested, the rulebook said that they can't award the goal after restarting play then why not seek to remedy their godawful error in some way. There was no will to do so, the refereeing continued to screw us over. We were well and truly shafted in every way possible and still almost held out. I was heartbroken and so angry at the end. The concession of the last minute OG hurt a lot because we deserved so much more. There is something seriously wrong when the officials impact the result this much.