Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 42849 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 10:48:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:19:00 pm
But we haven't been in this situation before in football, I wouldn't rule out anything.

I wonder if there is some interesting room in the seniority of officials at this point.

Normally the ref is the boss. The ONLY time VAR overrule the ref, effectively meaning that THEY are regarded as the top official at that point, is for offside goals.
So if the VAR thinks it is a goal, then their message to the ref is CONFIRMING a goal. Which you could argue means that the goal actually was awarded.
That would then, possibly, give ground for a replay or at least an adjustment of the score to 2-2, as the goal WAS awarded by the official with authority at that moment.

I'm probably reaching but it feels possible.
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 10:48:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:42:44 pm
They should get their ticket and travel costs refunded by the PL.

But on a positive note they outsung the Spurs dirge choir in the second half.

And the pre match trumpeter and Oliver Skipps weird square head complete the bizarre atmosphere at that ground.

Lucky bastards went to one of the games of the last 25 years or something! 

But ya, lets deal them in on the settlement  ;D  Seems like the right thing to do for a void cheated game.  A point you comp all attendee costs and you wont go jail immediately. but probably later but that's not us. Its sooo easy.   Dew it. Dew it.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:22:04 pm
Its all bullshit.

So people are supposed to believe that the VAR crew (there is more than one) didnt see that the linesman had raised his flag?

Nonsense, but okay Ill bite. After they completed the check you mean to tell me when the players werent heading to the centre circle and instead they are taking a free kick there was no time to inform the referee that a huge mistake is being made? And everyone in the VAR booth missed it?

Bull. Shit.

They've said once the free kick is taken they can't take play back ... sorry what? How is that different to any time they play on and await a VAR decision - the bit of play that occurred in between the incident and the penalty for the infringement is invalidated and redundant. How could they not have done the same thing here immediately after the free kick for offside was taken? None of their explanations make any sense whatsoever.
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 10:52:25 pm »
What options are available ?

Get the goal and point, nope

Get the game replayed, nope

They're the only two I'm arsed about. We've had a point taken off our league season. Actually deducted a point trying to fight Man City

There's no options. I don't care who gets sacked or who doesn't or about any sorrys
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:42:44 pm
They should get their ticket and travel costs refunded by the PL.

But on a positive note they outsung the Spurs dirge choir in the second half.

And the pre match trumpeter and Oliver Skipps weird square head complete the bizarre atmosphere at that ground.

The atmosphere was strange and Spurs supporters are a rather weird bunch. I know as I spend a lot of time in North London. Cringe hard with the bugle playing. Their main song is dire. And celebrating that win after the extent of corrupt officiating felt forced and small time to be honest.

Of all the grounds that look like shopping malls / car parks, its a nice one though Ive got to admit. I think its one of the new grounds that will age quite well. Would like to give it a visit in person one of these days. I read someone in here saying they pour a nice pint.

Defo looks like a toilet bowl from the sky though 😂
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 10:54:05 pm »
Fans of other teams think we dont have a leg to stand on. Because apparently this happens to every team. They can get to fuck.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 10:54:34 pm »
What is the point in devoting so much time and emotion to this game when the officials can influence the result so much?

My thoughts:

1. This decision not to award the Diaz goal is the worst decision I have ever seen. I have seen idiots say other teams have been robbed by other decisions so what makes this one such a big deal. This is incomparable and unprecedented because the technology identified the goal as onside and yet the officials managed, between all of them, to restart the game without the goal being awarded. It beggars belief how that can have occurred. Do not compare it to other decisions, many of which while diabolical, are subjective and open to interpretation

2. I don't buy the whole idea that this will galvanise us. The team was already galvanised, we don't need that. We needed the points.

3. The widely leaked scenario that the VAR and assistant thought the goal had been awarded and were being asked to check if it was onside and said "check complete" is not credible. They need to release the audio to the club and then to the public.

4. The "priming" of the referee by the VAR as he had the freeze-frame of the end of Jones challenge ready for review influenced the decision to award a red

5. On top of the VAR not awarding a legal goal, and requesting the ref review the decision not to award a red despite it not being a clear and obvious error (and them priming him to flash a red) the on-field refereeing was also disgraceful and horribly one-sided. The first yellow for Jota for the crime of "running" being one of multiple laughable decisions against us.

6. The Tottenham celebrations were excessive especially in light of the fact they created next to nothing against 9, and were probably inferior against 10 and certainly inferior against 11. Yes, there was a last minute winner but kids on the pitch and certain players (Son, Maddison, Romero, Bissouma) milking it after an incredibly fortunate win was difficult to watch. On the other hand the player I assume would be the most ungracious, Richarlison, rather than rubbling our noses in it, went instead to console Matip, and went up in my estimation for that.

7. A win or draw would have been very very helpful with City losing. It would have maintained our long unbeaten run in the league and against Spurs. To lose all that because of a litany of incredible decisions and the worst decision I have ever seen is hard to accept.

8. I am glad the club has issued a statement but the pressure needs to stay on. We can't be persuaded to drop it by other clubs who moan about decisions that have gone against them. This is an entirely different scenario and until the audio is released and a thorough investigation has revealed why that goal was not awarded we need to keep the foot on their neck - this result could ultimately affect CL positions or even titles. This is especially important due to reports of the same officials all reffing in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. I never ever bought into corruption theories in the past but the scale of ineptitude needed to not awarded that Diaz goal makes me wonder.

9. If they knew that they made such a colossal eff-up why did they not seek to do something about it or remedy it in some way. If anything, knowing they had royally screwed us over, they continued to stick the knife in in the second half. Did Hooper seem bothered about the worst decision in PL history when he sent off Jota for nothing or constantly fail to award us advantage or give soft fouls and nothing yellows (Robertson) against us. Romero went in for a forearm charge just after Robertson's booking and not a word mentioned about it. Usually officials are so peturbed by making such a bad decision they try to "even things out" in some way but that didn't happen here, the contrary in fact.

10. Could it have been communicated to Spurs to let us walk one in? If, as some have suggested, the rulebook said that they can't award the goal after restarting play then why not seek to remedy their godawful error in some way. There was no will to do so, the refereeing continued to screw us over. We were well and truly shafted in every way possible and still almost held out. I was heartbroken and so angry at the end. The concession of the last minute OG hurt a lot because we deserved so much more. There is something seriously wrong when the officials impact the result this much.
