PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2280 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:38:31 pm
Should have asked him why he booked Torres when he was the player fouled. We had the free kick and he booked him. Masch was booked for asking why?
Bennett was Fergies puppy.
Yep, cant argue with that. Didnt come across well.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2281 on: Today at 06:46:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:35:25 pm
VAR dont put footage in the ground.

They don't but they do put what Roberto said.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2282 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 06:37:04 pm
So what is the comsensus here as to what will happen?

scenario 1) The match is replayed over a full 90 minutes due to less than competent officiating unduly influencing the result

scenario 2) The match carries on 10 vs 11 with us 1-0 up from 34 minutes?

scenario 3) We get awarded 1 or 3 points due to unfairly having a goal chalked off.

scenario 4) The VAR team and referee get sacked from all future football officiating.

scenario 5) The VAR team and referee get a short paid holiday and are then reinstated to cause further havoc in the future.

I'd accept any of the first 4 but I expect it will be 5.

Scenario 6) All the match officials are hanged,drawn and quartered  :thumbup
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2283 on: Today at 06:58:14 pm
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 06:37:04 pm
So what is the comsensus here as to what will happen?

scenario 1) The match is replayed over a full 90 minutes due to less than competent officiating unduly influencing the result

scenario 2) The match carries on 10 vs 11 with us 1-0 up from 34 minutes?

scenario 3) We get awarded 1 or 3 points due to unfairly having a goal chalked off.

scenario 4) The VAR team and referee get sacked from all future football officiating.

scenario 5) The VAR team and referee get a short paid holiday and are then reinstated to cause further havoc in the future.

I'd accept any of the first 4 but I expect it will be 5.

5

Be brushed under the carpet. Small chance Webb does another shite segment on MNF in which he addresses a minority of the incidents from the game not including them all so as not to appear as incompetent as they are
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2284 on: Today at 07:04:26 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:58:14 pm
5

Be brushed under the carpet. Small chance Webb does another shite segment on MNF in which he addresses a minority of the incidents from the game not including them all so as not to appear as incompetent as they are

The first 4 are a non-starter but what matters now is future games. How much more of this are we going to have to put up with?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2285 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm
We were better than them with 11 players,we were far better than them with 10, with 9, again we were by far the better team.

This may have ended up as 3 points lost, however, this was 3 points gained on both a moral and kudos front, we were simply put, fantastic.

I believe (in my humble opinion) this result will do nothing to the team in the moral terms, and if anything, it will galvanise the team, not damage it. If anything and not that it needs it - but the fan base also will push on from this.

 Bar the comical officiating of this game, we took this game to spurs and they know full well what was really the long term gauge to the league of this game -  We will win the league. Ive said  it to our crew before Villa and nothing has changed in my view, if anything, its added to it.

Up the pool!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2286 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:46:51 pm
They don't but they do put what Roberto said.

They dont do that either.

Its unacceptable either way but we have to rally round now and go on another winning run.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2287 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:35:25 pm
VAR dont put footage in the ground.

It's going from VOR (video operating room) 100%
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2288 on: Today at 07:14:03 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:12:52 pm
It's going from VOR (video operating room) 100%

Thats not what Sly / BBC have said.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2289 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:14:03 pm
Thats not what Sly / BBC have said.

Then they have, at best, no idea.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2290 on: Today at 07:15:25 pm
I've talked about this a few times recently, I haven't watched a Liverpool game since the CL final.
After 32 years of obsession, I'd had enough for many reasons. Shit like last night being one of them. And I've felt great about it.
But this actual incident, couple with the effort we put in with 9 men, has fucking galvanised me, let alone the team.
Im fucking angry and I'll sure as shit be tuning in to the next game.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:16:53 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:05:48 pm
We were better than them with 11 players,we were far better than them with 10, with 9, again we were by far the better team.

This may have ended up as 3 points lost, however, this was 3 points gained on both a moral and kudos front, we were simply put, fantastic.

I believe (in my humble opinion) this result will do nothing to the team in the moral terms, and if anything, it will galvanise the team, not damage it. If anything and not that it needs it - but the fan base also will push on from this.

 Bar the comical officiating of this game, we took this game to spurs and they know full well what was really the long term gauge to the league of this game -  We will win the league. Ive said  it to our crew before Villa and nothing has changed in my view, if anything, its added to it.

Up the pool!

I'm not even lying when I say I thought we were going to win it with 9 men. When we won that free kick late on and Robertson took it early (he should have took his time and conceived to have kept it in the corner looking back!) - I honest to god thought we'd probably go and win it. Like Newcastle away but on crack. That alone is fucking crazy. The belief is back and while we might not be able (or allowed to) win the league I'm convinced we're not ending this season empty handed.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2292 on: Today at 07:23:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:37 pm
They dont do that either.

Its unacceptable either way but we have to rally round now and go on another winning run.

 :thumbup







Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2293 on: Today at 07:26:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:23:46 pm
:thumbup









Its reported that this isnt in the VAR Control Room.

I just dont know how they can over complicate something so simple.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2294 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:16:53 pm
I'm not even lying when I say I thought we were going to win it with 9 men. When we won that free kick late on and Robertson took it early (he should have took his time and conceived to have kept it in the corner looking back!) - I honest to god thought we'd probably go and win it. Like Newcastle away but on crack. That alone is fucking crazy. The belief is back and while we might not be able (or allowed to) win the league I'm convinced we're not ending this season empty handed.
Dya know what mate, considering all the circumstances that cost us this game - what a night of pissed up positive reds, singing(literally) our praises, with a massive vibe of - we are doing this.

One point of note - as ever, the best pint of lager in an away end for the 3rd/4th year on the trot. Got a free one as well!great staff, real people not shipped in students.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2295 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:15:25 pm
I've talked about this a few times recently, I haven't watched a Liverpool game since the CL final.
After 32 years of obsession, I'd had enough for many reasons. Shit like last night being one of them. And I've felt great about it.
But this actual incident, couple with the effort we put in with 9 men, has fucking galvanised me, let alone the team.
Im fucking angry and I'll sure as shit be tuning in to the next game.

This 100%. It's hard to take, but it's one game in the season. Plenty of our other rivals will drop points to Spurs this season (albeit in less of a ridiculous manner).
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2296 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm
Lads, we may have lost this battle but we will, win the war.

Not going to preach to any on here, but as a home and awayer, whilst pissed off with the refereeing and officiating of this game, do not for one minute let that detract from how good we are. The foot soldiers are in agreement / we are back.

Accentuate the positive and disregard the negative. Only in this place, does the opposite happen.

Up the Pool!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2297 on: Today at 07:45:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:42:36 pm
Klopp is hated by them all. Thats the issue.

They hate him because he's the Liverpool manager. We had dubious calls against us before Klopp arrived. The bias was always there, but with VAR in place it's more blatant.
