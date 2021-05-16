We were better than them with 11 players,we were far better than them with 10, with 9, again we were by far the better team.



This may have ended up as 3 points lost, however, this was 3 points gained on both a moral and kudos front, we were simply put, fantastic.



I believe (in my humble opinion) this result will do nothing to the team in the moral terms, and if anything, it will galvanise the team, not damage it. If anything and not that it needs it - but the fan base also will push on from this.



Bar the comical officiating of this game, we took this game to spurs and they know full well what was really the long term gauge to the league of this game - We will win the league. Ive said it to our crew before Villa and nothing has changed in my view, if anything, its added to it.



Up the pool!

