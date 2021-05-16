« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2160 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Howard Webb has been in touch with Liverpool. Hopefully we told him to fuck off straight. Bring on the super league. The FA and Premier league are terrified of the bigger clubs leaving, honestly at the stage now where wed be better off getting away.

It's no better when a smaller club are done over but the way we're treated is a disgrace, given we drive much of the leagues revenues.

The leagues other big draw (red mancs) are treated with the upmost deference but Ferguson's legacy is all over PGMOL.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2161 on: Today at 03:01:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:00:06 pm
It's no better when a smaller club are done over but the way we're treated is a disgrace, given we drive much of the leagues revenues.

So we should be treated better because we earn more money?

Isnt that a form of corruption in itself?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2162 on: Today at 03:03:36 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:01:54 pm
So we should be treated better because we earn more money?

Isnt that a form of corruption in itself?

Yes. I mean a lot of the other smaller clubs such as Brighton who have also had a number of issues with disallowed goals will probably say, why can't there be the same fuss for us when something like this happens?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2163 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:48:36 pm
How do any of you know they are not already doing it? You just want instant action, the next few days will be pivotal. If things haven't changed then by all means contact them. But there is no way that things won't be changed after this. So, first lets see what actually happens.

I dont want instant action. Dont mistake us for being children Jill.

The club have had ages to give us some signs that theyre trying to drive a bit of change in officiating. Theres little evidence theyve tried. They respond to fan pressure though, and the time has come to pressure them, otherwise I fear they will do diddly squat.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2164 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Howard Webb has been in touch with Liverpool. Hopefully we told him to fuck off straight. Bring on the super league. The FA and Premier league are terrified of the bigger clubs leaving, honestly at the stage now where wed be better off getting away.

The super league was only ever a breakaway from
Uefa
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2165 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:01:54 pm
So we should be treated better because we earn more money?

Isnt that a form of corruption in itself?

We should be treated equally. We shouldn't be treated with such contempt.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2166 on: Today at 03:08:58 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:02:34 pm


Not sure that's glossing over anything mate.
i posted the article to highlight that. ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2167 on: Today at 03:09:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:00:06 pm
It's no better when a smaller club are done over but the way we're treated is a disgrace, given we drive much of the leagues revenues.

The leagues other big draw (red mancs) are treated with the upmost deference but Ferguson's legacy is all over PGMOL.
Absolutely. I hope the club were clear that enough is enough. What does Webb getting in touch do? Oh, were so sorry Liverpool. Give us the point or a replay if youre that sorry. The VAR team have been stood down. What a punishment!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2168 on: Today at 03:09:25 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:03:36 pm
Yes. I mean a lot of the other smaller clubs such as Brighton who have also had a number of issues with disallowed goals will probably say, why can't there be the same fuss for us when something like this happens?

There was a big backlash to the Wolves pen at Old Trafford not given.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2169 on: Today at 03:10:03 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:03:36 pm
Yes. I mean a lot of the other smaller clubs such as Brighton who have also had a number of issues with disallowed goals will probably say, why can't there be the same fuss for us when something like this happens?

And quite frankly theyd have a point.

From now on, I will certainly try to take my biased goggles off a bit more and call out shit when I see it.

Next time the opponents gets 2 soft red cards against us and a goal 1 metre onside chalked off because the VAR official was busy having a shit, I promise to be part of the change movement to call it out.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2170 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 03:08:13 pm
The super league was only ever a breakaway from
Uefa
Yes but it would have a knock on effect to league games eventually. Im actually massively against the idea in principle but we need to get away from the domestic league now, its gone too far.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2171 on: Today at 03:10:28 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:47:14 am
The home of betting syndicates.



That is enough for most professionals to lose their Job over, every cunting one of them needs cancelling.

And that's from somebody who sees nothing wrong with escorting.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2172 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Even so, those tackles arent always an automatic yellow cards. But of course, it was yesterday. Given what they had already done (soft Curtis Red) and knew (chalked off a legitimate goal) to then send Jota off was taking the living piss. They actually made mugs out of Liverpool yesterday. Rubbed our faces into a pile of shit. Properly stuck the boot in. It feels and looks highly personal now.

The point is Udogie should have been sent off when Jota got first booked, whether or not it was an actual yellow for Jota.

If he had been sent off, he wouldn't have been on the pitch to dispose Jota and then get tackled by Jota for the second yellow.

There is no doubt that Jota was stupid after being booked but doesn't change the fact the referee also made a mistake there, at the start of the season they drummed on about time wasting and asking for yellows.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2173 on: Today at 03:11:23 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:07:43 pm
I dont want instant action. Dont mistake us for being children Jill.

The club have had ages to give us some signs that theyre trying to drive a bit of change in officiating. Theres little evidence theyve tried. They respond to fan pressure though, and the time has come to pressure them, otherwise I fear they will do diddly squat.

What? Wow, you are really expecting us to single handily change the PGMOL? OMG.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2174 on: Today at 03:12:49 pm
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 02:00:50 pm
Any truth that Darren England was having a shite when the Diaz goal went in?

You jest, but I can certainly imagine those dickheads at Stockley Park sat around monitors all having a chat and a brew and not watching the fucking game until they get a ping to check something.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2175 on: Today at 03:14:51 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:11:23 pm
What? Wow, you are really expecting us to single handily change the PGMOL? OMG.

No Im obviously not  come on, I feel youre intentionally misinterpreting what Im saying for some reason.

The club could have backed Jurgen a bit more when he spoke out against officials and got a touch line ban. That would be a soft example to show the club were interested in calling out bs.

The club just rolled over on Hatzidakis clubbing Robertson over the head.

The club allowed Van Dijk to be scapegoated with a £100k fine.

Many examples where the club could have given us some evidence that they were interested in driving a bit of change on the officiating front.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2176 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm
Where's the statement from that fucking arse of a ref who fucked us over and over, above the VAR official fucking us over?

That gobshite with his bias hanging out of his pants like some drunken lout at 3 in the morning leaning against a wall outside some random pub.

Where is he?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2177 on: Today at 03:16:06 pm
A manager whose team would have performed as poorly as PGMOL would have been sacked ages ago.
Webb needs to go, and new refs should be brought in from abroad.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2178 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:14:51 pm
No Im obviously not  come on, I feel youre intentionally misinterpreting what Im saying for some reason.

The club could have backed Jurgen a bit more when he spoke out against officials and got a touch line ban. That would be a soft example to show the club were interested in calling out bs.

The club just rolled over on Hatzidakis clubbing Robertson over the head.

The club allowed Van Dijk to be scapegoated with a £100k fine.

Many examples where the club could have given us some evidence that they were interested in driving a bit of change on the officiating front.

Mate, I'm not misunderstanding. But people who constantly have it in for the owners are always doing this thing, everything is their bloody fault. But you never seem to say what it is that you are expecting them to do. That is what I am asking. You don't know that they didn't back Jurgen before, they don't have to make everything public.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2179 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:11:11 pm
The point is Udogie should have been sent off when Jota got first booked, whether or not it was an actual yellow for Jota.

If he had been sent off, he wouldn't have been on the pitch to dispose Jota and then get tackled by Jota for the second yellow.

There is no doubt that Jota was stupid after being booked but doesn't change the fact the referee also made a mistake there, at the start of the season they drummed on about time wasting and asking for yellows.

And the first player to be penalised for waving the imaginary yellow card, our very own MacAllister.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #2180 on: Today at 03:18:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:08:41 pm
We should be treated equally. We shouldn't be treated with such contempt.

But you were implying we should be treated better because of the money we bring in.

