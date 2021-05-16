Even so, those tackles arent always an automatic yellow cards. But of course, it was yesterday. Given what they had already done (soft Curtis Red) and knew (chalked off a legitimate goal) to then send Jota off was taking the living piss. They actually made mugs out of Liverpool yesterday. Rubbed our faces into a pile of shit. Properly stuck the boot in. It feels and looks highly personal now.



The point is Udogie should have been sent off when Jota got first booked, whether or not it was an actual yellow for Jota.If he had been sent off, he wouldn't have been on the pitch to dispose Jota and then get tackled by Jota for the second yellow.There is no doubt that Jota was stupid after being booked but doesn't change the fact the referee also made a mistake there, at the start of the season they drummed on about time wasting and asking for yellows.