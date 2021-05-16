What? Wow, you are really expecting us to single handily change the PGMOL? OMG.
No Im obviously not
come on, I feel youre intentionally misinterpreting what Im saying for some reason.
The club could have backed Jurgen a bit more when he spoke out against officials and got a touch line ban. That would be a soft example to show the club were interested in calling out bs.
The club just rolled over on Hatzidakis clubbing Robertson over the head.
The club allowed Van Dijk to be scapegoated with a £100k fine.
Many examples where the club could have given us some evidence that they were interested in driving a bit of change on the officiating front.