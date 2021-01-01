« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 33230 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:18:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/sep/30/var-and-human-error-combine-in-agonising-fashion-for-liverpool

Well cant see any glossing over here.

Pretty clear criticism of the offside and also Joness sending off.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL

That cannot possibly end as the excuse

'Oh wait a minute it's still 0-0....er....ah fuck it'

I know I've made that sound comical but that's truly what they're saying went on
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm »
There is an assistant VAR in the room and a technology operator along with main VAR ref.

Are we suppose to believe all three watching the game thought it was given as a goal?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:20:27 pm
That cannot possibly end as the excuse

'Oh wait a minute it's still 0-0....er....ah fuck it'

I know I've made that sound comical but that's truly what they're saying went on

Can you imagine any organization in any field in the world which considers itself "the best in the world" allowing one ENORMOUS section of it - in this case, the officiating - to be this atrociously, blatantly, embarrassingly incompetent and just never do anything about it? This league desperately needs independent oversight.

What a rotten shitshow that was.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 01:33:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:20:24 pm
Well cant see any glossing over here.

Pretty clear criticism of the offside and also Joness sending off.

although the 'micro-offside thing is still weird to me, when it was so clear to the eye how very much onside he was.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 01:36:11 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 09:34:42 am
I quite liked the spurs manager up until the point of his post match interview. Diverting attention from the incompetence by saying therell always be errors is laughable. Your team benefited and took the points, take the opportunity to call it out. I look forward to him being on the receiving end of it. Klopp on the other hand, shows absolute class in his response to being given the news live on air.

He dumped in my estimation too. Starting to think this mate mate stuff is just his schtick. Has more than a whiff of Brendan Rodgers about him. Dumped Celtic pretty quick too when something better came along
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 01:40:38 pm »
Can't tell you how much that pissed me off last night. Spend all week looking forward to a big game and we get robbed like that. In a league we've lost by a fingertip twice in recent years where every game counts. It's not asking for help from referees it's asking them to do their fucking jobs properly. To read they were in the UAE a couple of nights before...well, you don't want to lean into conspiracies but at the very very least there's a major fatigued issue there and, with state ownership, a conflict of interest for British referees to be on their payroll.

It's honestly left me feeling like what is the point. Getting so emotionally invested in something none of us have control over and increasingly even our own players and their performances can't control. Any tips on how to simply give less of a fuck about this sport?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 01:41:20 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:03:05 am
We know it, but surely, reasonable people should be thinking- "Something smells about this whole game..."
Shafted in decision after decision.

The VAR mistaking the call he's supposed to make.
A player red-carded for a soft incident.
Another one of our players hacked down and then had to be recalled.
A yellow card for a player that would be red-carded a few minutes later, when it wasn't a yellow.
A Spurs player, aggressively shoving one of our players in the face- after the ball was gone. A YELLOW CARD!
A yellow card for Mo, because he had the audacity to be pissed off about an incorrect decision.
NO yellow card for a player- already on a yellow, waving an imaginary yellow.. and he's not booked.
Spurs barely booked all game - only near the end when they already knew the shitstorm there was to be.
To top it off- a dodgy "explanation" of the disallowed goal- after almost 2 hours of "review".
And the cherry on top- new revelation that the VAR just returned, LAST NIGHT, from reffing a game... in Abu Dhabi of all places!
All this after City LOST today!
All the while - for the rest of the game, the whole of PGMOL KNEW they fucked us with the disallowed goal!

Clubs are usually docked points for wrongdoing or improper conduct... but suddenly it's an issue awarding points for MISTAKES by these authorities!?

Well said. Anyone that cant see the agenda against us is in complete denial. I know what I see and it became too damn obvious in the Spurs game
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:40:38 pm
Can't tell you how much that pissed me off last night. Spend all week looking forward to a big game and we get robbed like that. In a league we've lost by a fingertip twice in recent years where every game counts. It's not asking for help from referees it's asking them to do their fucking jobs properly. To read they were in the UAE a couple of nights before...well, you don't want to lean into conspiracies but at the very very least there's a major fatigued issue there and, with state ownership, a conflict of interest for British referees to be on their payroll.

It's honestly left me feeling like what is the point. Getting so emotionally invested in something none of us have control over and increasingly even our own players and their performances can't control. Any tips on how to simply give less of a fuck about this sport?

There is no point becoming emotionally invested in this fraud of a sport. Its utterly corrupt and soulless by this point. It doesnt vaguely resemble what I started watching in the 80s.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 01:42:55 pm »
Talking of the spurs manager. Was watching a stream and at half time there was this mad advert pretty much asking everyone to get behind the spurs manager cos he was Australian. Never seen anything like it. Bizarre. Was like an advert for a toy at Christmas
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 01:46:08 pm »
On the Jones red card, agree that it looked bad (especially when VAR helpfully freeze frames the moment of contact for a good few seconds), but when Skipp's challenge on Diaz last season didn't even warrant a foul, ESPN's VAR analysis of the incident said:

"Tierney obviously saw that Skipp won the ball but completely missed the follow-through contact, and should have awarded a free kick to Liverpool and showed the yellow card. On a weekly basis we see similar tackles, where a player is stepping into a challenge, gets the timing slightly wrong and catches the opponent above the boot. It has been consistent throughout the season that these haven't been VAR red cards. To cross the threshold for intervention, the VAR is looking for a player coming in with force, leaving the ground or making contact from behind high above the boot."

Have the rules changed this season for VAR intervention (genuine question, because the rules seem to change on an almost weekly basis so I can't keep track)? To me, Jones doesn't come in with force, doesn't leave the ground, and doesn't make contact from behind. So bad as the challenge may have looked in ultra-slow motion, there hasn't been precedent for VAR to intervene and upgrade to a red.
 
