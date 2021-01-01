On the Jones red card, agree that it looked bad (especially when VAR helpfully freeze frames the moment of contact for a good few seconds), but when Skipp's challenge on Diaz last season didn't even warrant a foul, ESPN's VAR analysis of the incident said:



"Tierney obviously saw that Skipp won the ball but completely missed the follow-through contact, and should have awarded a free kick to Liverpool and showed the yellow card. On a weekly basis we see similar tackles, where a player is stepping into a challenge, gets the timing slightly wrong and catches the opponent above the boot. It has been consistent throughout the season that these haven't been VAR red cards. To cross the threshold for intervention, the VAR is looking for a player coming in with force, leaving the ground or making contact from behind high above the boot."



Have the rules changed this season for VAR intervention (genuine question, because the rules seem to change on an almost weekly basis so I can't keep track)? To me, Jones doesn't come in with force, doesn't leave the ground, and doesn't make contact from behind. So bad as the challenge may have looked in ultra-slow motion, there hasn't been precedent for VAR to intervene and upgrade to a red.

