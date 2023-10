Can't tell you how much that pissed me off last night. Spend all week looking forward to a big game and we get robbed like that. In a league we've lost by a fingertip twice in recent years where every game counts. It's not asking for help from referees it's asking them to do their fucking jobs properly. To read they were in the UAE a couple of nights before...well, you don't want to lean into conspiracies but at the very very least there's a major fatigued issue there and, with state ownership, a conflict of interest for British referees to be on their payroll.



It's honestly left me feeling like what is the point. Getting so emotionally invested in something none of us have control over and increasingly even our own players and their performances can't control. Any tips on how to simply give less of a fuck about this sport?