So if the PGMOL acknowledge their error after the official analysis, can they gift us the goal, or no?



That is equal to UNDO the win for Tottenham, officially.



If anything could be done there could be a replay of the game. But that is also impossible because of numerous facts.First Liverpool should make a protest of some sort and put some demands on table so premier league would even think about the idea of a replaySecond Premier League should propoose the replay to tottenham and liverpool due to huge amount of mistakesThird Tottenham should first acknowledge the huge amount of mistakes which led to their and accept a replay, which they wouldn't and they won't, because they are c*nts.And fourth, some clubs would then ask for a replay every single week, which would result in huge amount of extra games.Good sportsmanship has gone. Refs are corrupt. PL is corrupt.... the world is corrupt.This won't end until there is a huge change in global economics, not just football.I feel like brexit only made things worse.