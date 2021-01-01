« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 31587 times)

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 12:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:36:42 am
It is almost a sport in itself to tune in every weekend just to see what these c*nts will think of next. It is honestly incredible.

It's quite entertaining in a car crashy 'I wish I could stop watching this' kind of way.
Logged

Online AK1892

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:44:57 am
Pardon me, haven't scrolled all of the previous pages.

So if the PGMOL acknowledge their error after the official analysis, can they gift us the goal, or no?

That is equal to UNDO the win for Tottenham, officially.

If anything could be done there could be a replay of the game. But that is also impossible because of numerous facts.

First Liverpool should make a protest of some sort and put some demands on table so premier league would even think about the idea of a replay

Second Premier League should propoose the replay to tottenham and liverpool due to huge amount of mistakes

Third Tottenham should first acknowledge the huge amount of mistakes which led to their and accept a replay, which they wouldn't and they won't, because they are c*nts.


And fourth, some clubs would then ask for a replay every single week, which would result in huge amount of extra games.

Good sportsmanship has gone. Refs are corrupt. PL is corrupt.... the world is corrupt.

This won't end until there is a huge change in global economics, not just football.

I feel like brexit only made things worse.


Logged

Online DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
We need a Der Spiegel style expose on these refs and PGMOL.

Someone needs to investigate them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 