PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL



This is simply bizarre.Firstly, are they paying so little attention to the game that they don't realise it was given offside? All three of them in the booth?Secondly, as soon as the re-start with a free kick VAR should instruct the ref to stop the game. There cannot be a rule that says as soon as its restarted it can't be stopped immediately if there was a mistake - if there is, then the rules are not fit for purpose. Even more stupid than they appear at the moment.As for the red cards, I will be astonished if either are rescinded. if they were to rescind them then a viable question is how much has to go wrong before a game is replayed?We all know Jones' card was not a red, even Neville said so at the time. Jota's first booking is not a booking either, but they cannot admit to all these mistakes otherwise they open not just a can of worms but a whole worm farm.Something significant has to happen to reset all this. The PGMOL are in a catastrophic mess.