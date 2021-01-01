« previous next »
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 10:37:41 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:30:55 am
Come on now, the fella who made the mistake was in UAE on Thursday, being paid by the owners of City to operate VAR over there. The mistakes are beyond anything weve seen in previous seasons. I can admit to my own bias when its a 50-50, but yesterday wasnt even about the football. Ive not been one for the conspiracy angle, but the circumstantial evidence really is mounting to the point where there should be some investigation to clear it up. Maybe even implement rules where referees cant work for other leagues whose owners have control of clubs in the same league.

In general we suffer from bias against us a lot because a lot of the officials are from Manchester and don't like us, but they still have to at least pay lip service to impartiality.

Yesterday's match went way beyond that.

You could compare it a bit to the Brentford game at home last season. Taylor is a Manc but he tries not to blatant in our games at least. However, after the fans booed the anthem before the match, it seemed clear he decided he was giving us nothing that day. It was embarrassing as they got  free kick every single time they went down. They were time wasting all game and got away with it. Ali took less time on a goal kick and then got booked.

Then there was Newcastle away where we scored two perfectly good goals (last season). Kavanagh the Manc on VAR spent 5 minutes poring over the goals to see if he could rule them out. He couldn't, so they at least stood.

The ref and VAR had decided they were giving us nothing from the get-go yesterday.
Online vicar

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL

This is simply bizarre.
Firstly, are they paying so little attention to the game that they don't realise it was given offside? All three of them in the booth?
Secondly, as soon as the re-start with a free kick VAR should instruct the ref to stop the game. There cannot be a rule that says as soon as its restarted it can't be stopped immediately if there was a mistake - if there is, then the rules are not fit for purpose. Even more stupid than they appear at the moment.

As for the red cards, I will be astonished if either are rescinded. if they were to rescind them then a viable question is how much has to go wrong before a game is replayed?
We all know Jones' card was not a red, even Neville said so at the time. Jota's first booking is not a booking either, but they cannot admit to all these mistakes otherwise they open not just a can of worms but a whole worm farm.

Something significant has to happen to reset all this. The PGMOL are in a catastrophic mess.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 10:39:13 am »
I think systematic bias is a better description than conspiracy.

The refs are largely liverpool hating mancs, and thats all there is to it
This problem is much older than the oil money
Online Red-Soldier

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 10:39:26 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:24:35 am
I've said before that I simply cannot accept that there is match fixing on that level. Not because of any naivety but because if I believe that, there's no point to watching.

So putting that aside, allowing someone to basically do a second job and arrive for their main job tired and not fully fit for their duties, is another level of incompetence that needs talking about.

Why not?  Look at how easy it is to do.

Why don't they go down the rugby and cricket route, with the replays and tech.  Lots of transparency there.
Online Legs

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:36 am
The club need to demand that the audio is made public or they can at least hear it themselves.

PUBLIC please EVERYBODY needs to hear it as its no good PGMOL cherry picking which audio is released.

It should all be released its 2023 no excuse for it not to be if cricket/rugby can do it or afford so can football.

Im at the stage where foreign refs need to come in or women refs as least they look in shape and not bloated beer bellies.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 10:40:55 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:35:04 am
The biggest problem with this is you need definite proof. It's perfectly okay to suspect it but until you have proof that stands the test of time, people are not going to come out and admit it. If you are taking on the likes of Abu Dhabi they have the world's best lawyers. It's not something you can do unless you know the proof in a hundred per cent.

Yes, but we dont need proof in the legal definition as fans. I think I've seen enough to suspect corruption, so Im considering whether to stop following football.

As an example outside of footy, Rishi Sunak contracted the new emergency alert system to Fujitsu, who then immediately subcontracted the project to Infosys, his wifes company. Perfectly legal as its arms length and we cant directly prove Sunak has any influence over Fujitsu choosing the subcontractor. But its pretty obvious its corruption.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:29:11 am
See... I've reached this beautiful tranquil state where I don't give a flying bollox what happens in the world of professional football anymore. Don't get me wrong, I still watch us, and support us, and will always want us to win, but my emotional investment in the game is long gone. Some might say that disqualifies me from commenting on yesterday's events, but on the contrary, as someone who now watches us play for pleasure, I can objectively say that we get away with absolute fucking shit loads, particularly when we play at home. Alas, you obviously don't share my view point and that's ok too. As you were

Did you get much pleasure out of last nights game?

I watch for pleasure too, as probably most on here do, I would suggest.  They don't watch football because they hate it  ;)

I'm guessing they didn't get much pleasure from the match, after the 25th minute.
Online Peabee

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:40:12 am
PUBLIC please EVERYBODY needs to hear it as its no good PGMOL cherry picking which audio is released.

It should all be released its 2023 no excuse for it not to be if cricket/rugby can do it or afford so can football.

Im at the stage where foreign refs need to come in or women refs as least they look in shape and not bloated beer bellies.

Yeah the rugby system should be implemented. We should be asking why dont the PGMOL want to hear decisions played out live? I know some rugby fans and they never seem to have all this controversy in every game.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:43:05 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:39:13 am
I think systematic bias is a better description than conspiracy.

The refs are largely liverpool hating mancs, and thats all there is to it
This problem is much older than the oil money

Usually, but it has to be subtle enough for no attention to be drawn to it from the likes of Sky or MOTD. It's often all the little things that add up in a game rather than necessarily match changing ones.

There was nothing subtle about what we witnessed yesterday though. It went far beyond "Manchester United fan from Manchester refs LFC game".
Online Victor

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 10:43:33 am »
On one hand you only need to read the reviews of other matches in the papers to see this happens every week to other clubs as well as ourselves but on the other hand it seems to happen more frequently to us than most already this season weve seen MacAllisters red overturned and the confession re Diaz disallowed goal yesterday and thats just the ones theyve owned up to.

The level of incompetence here is astounding  they are supposed to be a professional body providing a service  can you imagine what would happen to an accountant or a barrister if this level of incompetence was shown in their work ? If they managed to avoid being struck off from their professional body no-one in their right mind would ever employ them again.

The way this season has gone PGMOL need to look at sackings not suspensions  otherwise theyre simply img bringing themselves into disrepute and showing they cannot reach the standard the premier league requires
Online Bread

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 10:44:06 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:14:57 am
Is it ok to be absolutely livid over the incompetence of the officials whilst being equally embarrassed at the number of posters crying conspiracy?

Or is the taking of mutually inclusive view points frowned upon on here these days?

Not going to lie, I've resisted the urge to join the tin-foil hat brigade for years now, but I'm on the verge myself of throwing around the C word. Just how utterly inept does it have to get before we start thinking that there's more to it?

Corruption has happened in football before, we've seen it, particularly in Italy. Why can't it happen in England? It's starting to feel naive that it's simply human error every time it occurs.
Online Barryg21

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 10:44:36 am »
Weirdly, I think changes will come from yesterday
The more comes out the worse PGMOL sound
I think in 6 months we will look back at last night as the start of a change......
