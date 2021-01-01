he was the same ref that denied wolves their penno against united as well...



Im trying to be rational and look at it without red bias and a feeling PGMOL are out to get usCorrect. This is the ref who Webb came out and apologised for almost immediately after the game.And the ref who was demoted for a couple of weeks as a result.He is given the big match of the weekend, which becomes even more vital as whoever wins goes topIm sure he was determined not to make any errors, and as is the way of humans, I fear he tried too hard and let the pressure get to him.Webb doesnt want games re-refereed, he wants VAR to be used at a very minimum. So this feller gives a yellow but is advised he has made a mistake. He must be in the mindset of oh fuck I got it wrong again, VAR wouldnt interfere if I hadnt  and sends off Jones.His whole performance from then on is full of fear. Every little foul he sees is second guessed in his own head. Because? Because he knows Webb has hung him out once, and might do it again.If we believe the Diaz goal was a cock up, with a goal disallowed when a goal was given, that must have been communicated to him at some point, presumably right after they took their free kick.That fellers head must have been all over the shop. He wouldnt have been human not to feel stupid with millions watching him.Only a narcissist of Webb like proportions, could make a decision like that and believe they were right. (See World Cup final)The guy is worried about his job, his mortgage, his lifestyle, because Webb will not hesitate to blame him in order to protect himself. Remember Webb has caused this problem by confusing the roles and the remit of VAR.I am actually almost feeling sorry for the feller in the middle. I blame Webb. He has caused this deterioration in standards, because he sees VAR as an affront to referees infallibility, because he never ever made a mistake worth mentioning.