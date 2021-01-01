« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 27636 times)

Online Walton Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 08:30:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:22:25 am
So let me get this right, there was a VAR check and they didnt bother to draw the lines? That grounds for dismissal, surely?
They DID draw the lines and they DID show it was not offside

The problem - allegedly - is that VAR believed the original decision was a GOAL, so its check confirmed that it was a goal and they said the decision stands.

What i cannot understand is why they didnt take play back.  Or communicated to the benches what had happened and given Spurs the opportunity (which actually i think they would have taken) to allow Liverpool to roll the ball into an empty net.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 08:32:07 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 08:30:59 am
They DID draw the lines and they DID show it was not offside

The problem - allegedly - is that VAR believed the original decision was a GOAL, so its check confirmed that it was a goal and they said the decision stands.

What i cannot understand is why they didnt take play back.  Or communicated to the benches what had happened and given Spurs the opportunity (which actually i think they would have taken) to allow Liverpool to roll the ball into an empty net.

The lines werent shown on Sky.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 08:32:54 am »
14 times the PGMOL have apologised since Webb has taken over yet not one media outlet is calling for his head. The media is just as much of a problem, when Robertson was elbowed they all closed tanks and the next day basically all laughed said it was accident and suck it up. Whereas roles reversed Robertson still would be serving a ban . Give it a day or two and the narrative will be the same even Neville was saying I don't want to see people lose their jobs . Why the fuck not it's a multi billion pound industry and decisions like yesterday could cost managers their jobs who knows we might not win another game for weeks off the back of the agony of losing like that
Logged

Online DrTobiasFunke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:29:51 am
You ask for the audio.

Surely the ref asks for them to check if its onside and a goal. They should then clearly say check complete, hes onside so its a goal

Yes and as others have said it shouldn't be on Klopp this time. The club need to demand that the audio is released.

I know it's a cliche to compare the refereeing to rugby but those refs are very clear and concise when communicating to each other. So simple to say "goal" or "no goal" like you said. These are supposed to be professionals and it's a complete farce.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 08:34:47 am »
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Today at 08:33:18 am
Yes and as others have said it shouldn't be on Klopp this time. The club need to demand that the audio is released.

I know it's a cliche to compare the refereeing to rugby but those refs are very clear and concise when communicating to each other. So simple to say "goal" or "no goal" like you said. These are supposed to be professionals and it's a complete farce.

Listen to the VVD sending off audio.

They dont know the rules and calling each other mate.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 08:36:20 am »
The apology/excuse doesnt add up though.

How could VAR honestly think that the on field decision was goal awarded? Was he not watching? Diaz celebration was cut short and Spurs have a free kick. At this point do they not get a message onto the pitch?
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 08:37:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:29:51 am
You ask for the audio.


Surely the ref asks for them to check if its onside and a goal. They should then clearly say check complete, hes onside so its a goal
If VAR is going to survive as a thing in our game then it has to look at the way rugby union do it. Make it totally transparent and the ref always finishes with something like so its ok to award the try? 
It is unbelievable what happened yesterday in our national game televised to a worldwide audience!
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • Six times...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 08:38:15 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:56:57 am
Also just seen he was apparently on VAR when Martinellis goal stood because lines couldn't be drawn to determine Saka being offside

Funny that

Darren Eng-ur-land needs to be fired, along with the rest of his colleagues involved in that shit show. The club need to be proactive in how they deal with this. Its got beyond the point of having to try and play nice with the officials, theres no point
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 08:39:02 am »
This is all more and more dodgy as it keeps going on. For me there is only 1 option, the game needs to be replayed.

Another thing which could happen is PGMOL are disbanded and another forum takes oversight on the officiating which has more accountability and transparency such as releasing the audio for VAR conversations.

They do it in other sports and I see no reason for them to not do it in football.

The club now need to take a lead on this and we cant let this lie. Ultimately thats 2 points taken away as a min and possibly 3 and under the circumstances its not acceptable. What I can probably see happen though is PGMOL trying to balance it up next week by giving us a dodgy decision which then screws another team up and that isnt the approach.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 08:39:10 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 08:37:29 am
If VAR is going to survive as a thing in our game then it has to look at the way rugby union do it. Make it totally transparent and the ref always finishes with something like so its ok to award the try? 
It is unbelievable what happened yesterday in our national game televised to a worldwide audience!

Its not hard either. Onfield decision is offside so please confirm.

What are VAR watching if they dont think the lino flagged ?

Also, if Spurs arent kicking off after they have said check complete then surely they realise there is a error.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:15 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 08:43:04 am »
The excuse is bullshit. When the score remained 0-0 and they are about to kick off again they could have contacted the ref to say it was a good goal. They awarded a penalty to Manu after the final whistle was blown.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 08:36:20 am
The apology/excuse doesnt add up though.

How could VAR honestly think that the on field decision was goal awarded? Was he not watching? Diaz celebration was cut short and Spurs have a free kick. At this point do they not get a message onto the pitch?
He's also not listening. They're constantly talking about what the decision is or possibly is, or what to look for between them based ont the audio released for other incidents
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 08:43:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:43:04 am
The excuse is bullshit. When the score remained 0-0 and they are about to kick off again they could have contacted the ref to say it was a good goal. They awarded a penalty to Manu after the final whistle was blown.

Yep its a lie, we must demand the audio as part of a legal process.
Logged

Online scousejon

  • Isn't called Jon, doesn't live in Woolton and definately doesn't sell iPhone cases
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • If it aint broke dont hicks it
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 08:44:12 am »
Enough is enough. 

Years and years of wrong decisions.  There is more at work here than just incompetence.  To have so many people getting things so wrong so often is some accomplishment.  Only explanation is corruption.  Decisions are massively skewed against us.

Yesterdays officials, all of the have to go.  They all had a responsibility and they should have stepped in.  The ref knew he fucked up, you could see it on his face. 

Webb must resign immediately. 
Logged
JFT 96

"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,002
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 08:46:01 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:13:22 am
Howard Webb needs to go. He is in charge and has allowed officials to fly to the Middle East for a money earning jolly days before theyre meant to officiate on a high profile game here. There are any number of ways that can be perceived and that is his problem, he has undermined the integrity of the competition here.
I was with you until you made the wild assumption that the 'competition' still had some integrity left in it.

That, alongside credibility, has long since departed, sadly.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online stonty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 08:47:19 am »
Liverpool were robbed of a goal, but are apologies enough? | Astro SuperSport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSAYtB3XmEk

Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 08:48:07 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm
he was the same ref that denied wolves their penno against united as well...

Im trying to be rational and look at it without red bias and a feeling PGMOL are out to get us

Correct. This is the ref who Webb came out and apologised for almost immediately after the game.
And the ref who was demoted for a couple of weeks as a result.
He is given the big match of the weekend, which becomes even more vital as whoever wins goes top

Im sure he was determined not to make any errors, and as is the way of humans, I fear he tried too hard and let the pressure get to him.
Webb doesnt want games re-refereed, he wants VAR to be used at a very minimum. So this feller gives a yellow but is advised he has made a mistake. He must be in the mindset of oh fuck I got it wrong again, VAR wouldnt interfere if I hadnt and sends off Jones.
His whole performance from then on is full of fear. Every little foul he sees is second guessed in his own head. Because? Because he knows Webb has hung him out once, and might do it again.
If we believe the Diaz goal was a cock up, with a goal disallowed when a goal was given, that must have been communicated to him at some point, presumably right after they took their free kick.
That fellers head must have been all over the shop. He wouldnt have been human not to feel stupid with millions watching him.
Only a narcissist of Webb like proportions, could make a decision like that and believe they were right. (See World Cup final)
The guy is worried about his job, his mortgage, his lifestyle, because Webb will not hesitate to blame him in order to protect himself. Remember Webb has caused this problem by confusing the roles and the remit of VAR.
I am actually almost feeling sorry for the feller in the middle. I blame Webb. He has caused this deterioration in  standards, because he sees VAR as an affront to referees infallibility, because he never ever made a mistake worth mentioning.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 08:50:31 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.   

I think your point is that there can be no explanation as to why they didnt correct the error..case closed.  However, they will make something up based on the rules because this is an unregulated business unlike the one you probably work in. The Abu Dhabi trip adds a layer of context that means their explanation is even less credible. BTW This is the same thick fan base that brought down the cowboys and supported the families to get justice, and more recently forced the French police to admit their attack on us. Scousers are not known for being thick, far from it.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 08:50:57 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:48:07 am
Im trying to be rational and look at it without red bias and a feeling PGMOL are out to get us

Correct. This is the ref who Webb came out and apologised for almost immediately after the game.
And the ref who was demoted for a couple of weeks as a result.
He is given the big match of the weekend, which becomes even more vital as whoever wins goes top

Im sure he was determined not to make any errors, and as is the way of humans, I fear he tried too hard and let the pressure get to him.
Webb doesnt want games re-refereed, he wants VAR to be used at a very minimum. So this feller gives a yellow but is advised he has made a mistake. He must be in the mindset of oh fuck I got it wrong again, VAR wouldnt interfere if I hadnt and sends off Jones.
His whole performance from then on is full of fear. Every little foul he sees is second guessed in his own head. Because? Because he knows Webb has hung him out once, and might do it again.
If we believe the Diaz goal was a cock up, with a goal disallowed when a goal was given, that must have been communicated to him at some point, presumably right after they took their free kick.
That fellers head must have been all over the shop. He wouldnt have been human not to feel stupid with millions watching him.
Only a narcissist of Webb like proportions, could make a decision like that and believe they were right. (See World Cup final)
The guy is worried about his job, his mortgage, his lifestyle, because Webb will not hesitate to blame him in order to protect himself. Remember Webb has caused this problem by confusing the roles and the remit of VAR.
I am actually almost feeling sorry for the feller in the middle. I blame Webb. He has caused this deterioration in  standards, because he sees VAR as an affront to referees infallibility, because he never ever made a mistake worth mentioning.

I feel zero sympathy for him, hes two stone overweight and cant keep up with the game for starters. Fucking protected big giant bald baby, if you cant handle the pressure resign, but he wont hell continue to get paid a huge amount to fail weekly and still get his all expenses holidays paid to shag ladyboys.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 08:54:51 am »
The communication worked fine for the red card.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Would Liverpool have grounds to sue them for this mistake?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,126
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 08:55:07 am »
BREAKING: Official statement from Liverpool FC Owner, John W Henry:

Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:50:57 am
I feel zero sympathy for him, hes two stone overweight and cant keep up with the game for starters. Fucking protected big giant bald baby, if you cant handle the pressure resign, but he wont hell continue to get paid a huge amount to fail weekly and still get his all expenses holidays paid to shag ladyboys.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 08:56:59 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:55:06 am
Would Liverpool have grounds to sue them for this mistake?

Unlikely.

It would put us 1-0 up but then they could argue that Spurs come back and win.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:59 am
Unlikely.

It would put us 1-0 up but then they could argue that Spurs come back and win.

Sounds like a reason to get a replay or a points reallocation.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 08:59:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:55:07 am
BREAKING: Official statement from Liverpool FC Owner, John W Henry:
;)
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:55:07 am
BREAKING: Official statement from Liverpool FC Owner, John W Henry:


 :lmao

at least that put a smile on my face, thanks mate
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Wrongful offsides should not be a thing in this day and age. Goal line technology is flawless.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 09:01:00 am »
It has to go the way of rugby with audio over the speakers.

The red card is hilarious as they just show him a still to begin with and wind it back. No accountability why they think thats a red.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:17 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:59:53 am
Wrongful offsides should not be a thing in this day and age. Goal line technology is flawless.

Remember when they didnt turn it on in that Villa match ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 09:04:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:01:00 am
It has to go the way of rugby with audio over the speakers.

The red card is hilarious as they just show him a still good begin with and wind it back. No accountability why they think thats a red.
in rugby they take mitigating circumstances into account. Var just focussed on the fact that Joness boot made contact with bissoumas shin. Var is just so inept/corrupt.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • Six times...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 09:06:44 am »
Neil Atkinsons TAW round up email is pretty much perfect. The only thing Id have added is some sort of call to arms to our fans to do something about it. Can we not all cancel our Sky subscriptions (I already have) in protest? Stop going to the games until heads roll? I know its all fanciful, but nothing is going to chance unless we do something to affect it.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 09:07:04 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:04:10 am
in rugby they take mitigating circumstances into account. Var just focussed on the fact that Joness boot made contact with bissoumas shin. Var is just so inept/corrupt.

Hes shown a still and then the incident in slow mo.

We need the audio of that conversation too.

This still could have been used: https://x.com/timd2704/status/1708246601888649230?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 09:09:24 am »
Taking the positive that its put us massively in the spotlight at last.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 09:10:21 am »
Incredibly proud of the players and staff despite the result. The result always matters, but I don't think it does in this moment if that makes sense. I was just so impressed with our determination, our shape, our covering and everything else despite the numerical disadvantage(s) and the referee openly wearing a Spurs shirt. Twice this season now in similar circumstances we've been right up against it at a tough away ground and instead of folding, we've dug deep and we got rewarded at Newcastle and were really unfortunate not to get rewarded yesterday.

Hopefully Gakpo's injury isn't a serious one. This team with some more time to gel and maybe and addition or two in the next couple of windows is going to be set up fantastically for the seasons ahead. This squad of players will win the league, be it this season or in the coming ones. I'm 100 percent sure of it.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,689
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 09:11:02 am »
Did the big screen in the ground display no goal, offside? If so who operates that screen with theVAR info?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:11:02 am
Did the big screen in the ground display no goal, offside? If so who operates that screen with theVAR info?

Its not operates by VAR apparently.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 