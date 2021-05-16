« previous next »
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL
It is extremely rare that I am still furious hours after a game has finished, weirdly it is not the result that makes me angry either. Just gutted for the boys who gave their soul on the pitch to have not picked up a point.

Whilst all the media focus is directed at the disallowed goal, you have to re-watch the game to see error after error after error from the dumb assed cheat officials. If they are not cheating they are certainly not fit to referee at any level after that.

I do not know what the club can do after weeks of this shite but I hope their legals can compile a case and start suing these seemingly bullet proofed shysters, else football has lost all its integrity.

Someone mentioned earlier in the thread that football is now like a movie or some docu-soap crap, part scripted and part true to life, which is pretty much how I see it.

City lose, same manager who during his Barca reign they are now investigating for ref cheating bias..

Andy Heaton said Darren England just got back from the Middle Easy where he officiated an exhibition match.

Corruption and cheating.

Im still fucking fuming this morning.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL

Thats utter ridiculous.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL
Sorry excuse.
All of them should be sacked.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.     

Not sure it's a conspiracy theory that a lot of the country has it in for Liverpool and that could feed through to some of the refs. 

We've consistently had the worst VAR calls against us since the rules came in.  We're the only team that heavily features on every list of worst ever VAR decisions - this stuff isn't happening to other teams with such regularity.  The Pickford on Van Dijk, Kane on Robertson with no red cards.. you can't find it elsewhere.  Even this season, you're not going to find sending offs like Mac Allisters or van Dijks in other games (or the extended ban for van Dijk, last we see of that).  Rashford being played onside against us was the worst offside decision of last season, and Diaz yesterday will be the worst of this season.  Try and find worse.. all I see is teams complaining about close calls that could go either way.

Liverpool not being very popular with the officials making them biased is hardly up there with flat-earth theory.
Still feel so angry about that game , I dont mind losing when deserved but that is the most undeserved loss theres been in so many years . The players give everything, fought until the very end, every single one of them.

Robbed of a perfectly good goal. Not many (if any) teams in this league would be able to play with 8 outfield players for the majority of a half and still look comfortable and defend so well. Im so encouraged by what I saw.

The reaction from Darwin who didnt play a single minute going up to our fans, touching the badge, fist pumping. Like he said, its  Liverpool (the players and fans) against everyone else.

Is there any on field footage of the ref during the offside?

Surely the audio will be a conversation and Darren England will say to him that its a goal and check complete.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL
Are we seriously expected to believe that?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL

This is horse shit. With previously released audio there is plenty of back and forth, they just sat in silence and only said "check complete"?. Didn't think to say anything as they were preparing to take a FK either?

They are so obviously lying, I look forward to the next version of events they put out when they are caught lying.
We're all frustrated, but are we motivated enough to become "internet terrorists" again and start aggressively lobbying the PL's major sponsors?

God, I'd like to do something more than just bitch about this.
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 07:04:05 am
We're all frustrated, but are we motivated enough to become "internet terrorists" again and start aggressively lobbying the PL's major sponsors?

God, I'd like to do something more than just bitch about this.
I doubt that the Saudis would bat an eyelid if we start lobbying them
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:03:56 am
This is horse shit. With previously released audio there is plenty of back and forth, they just sat in silence and only said "check complete"?. Didn't think to say anything as they were preparing to take a FK either?

They are so obviously lying, I look forward to the next version of events they put out of when they are caught lying.

We need to release a statement asking for the audio.

You wouldnt expect a fuck up of this magnitude when they were able to communicate for the red card.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Pretty much agree with this.

Its become very trendy to bash conspiracy theorists. Easy to bully them and call them kooks, and then hide in a corner like a coward when it turns out they maybe had a point.

Sorry, but I think the people that dont question stuff are the fools. People that blindly trust that people in authority usually have our best interests at heart are blind. Power corrupts. Money corrupts.

Ok I'll bite.

The reason not to trust conspiracy theories in general is not because you trust those in authority 'have our best interests at heart', it's because you have a deep suspicion in the ability of corruption, both power and money, to control things in the way that the conspiracy theory demands. That is, conspiracy theorists have a naive belief in the ability of power to control and direct events. They should, ironically, be more suspicious.

On here conspiracy theories are rife when it comes to the refs, the minority are those who dismiss them. That's not to say the majority of posters believe them necessarily, just that the majority of posts on the subject go one way.

And it's normally not that clear what people are actually claiming.
1. Is it corruption in the sense that certain clubs are bribing refs to be bias against us? And also, presumably, bribing refs to be bias for them? The sports washers are prime candidates here.
2. Is it PGMOL/ the PL who have a deliberate and agreed agenda against us to try and ensure that we don't win things?

The much more likely situation is that we've got a combination of a. variance, we had vey few red cards for ages, now we're getting a bunch. We got given very few penalties for a while, now we've been given a few b. rank incompetence c. technology and a ruleset which empowers rank incompetence to influence the game more and d. some de facto bias against us. So, for example, Salah getting very few fouls relative to his touches in the opposition half compared to other players, particularly English players, isn't, I suggest, a deliberate agenda against us. But humans being what they are, driven much more by the elephant than the rider (to use an analogy popularised by psychologist Jonathan Haidt), it wouldn't be surprising if they're influenced by all sorts of things.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:03:33 am
Are we seriously expected to believe that?

It's so amazingly stupid that it is entirely believable to be honest.

I particularly like the idea that when play was restarted with a free kick instead of a kick-off the VAR saw nothing amiss!
Quote from: leroy on Today at 07:09:27 am
It's so amazingly stupid that it is entirely believable to be honest.
True. In Serie A, you can see in the VAR room when theyre making decisions. Why not here? Why is it so secretive?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:08:28 am
We need to release a statement asking for the audio.

You wouldnt expect a fuck up of this magnitude when they were able to communicate for the red card.

The club really need to grow a fucking backbone and stop leaving Jürgen to the wolves. Same with the Tierney thing, Salah getting fuck all for years, the Saturday 12.30 kick offs etc.

Someone behind the scenes need to speak out officially on behalf of the club and take the heat, bunch of cowards.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:10:29 am
True. In Serie A, you can see in the VAR room when theyre making decisions. Why not here? Why is it so secretive?

Agreed mate.  No real reason why the audio couldn't be shown live like they do in cricket.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:10:29 am
True. In Serie A, you can see in the VAR room when theyre making decisions. Why not here? Why is it so secretive?

Sky get the audio feed too.

The audio feed for the VVD sending off was hilarious. The ref could barely speak as he was out of breath and they didnt know the rules.
I woke grumpy and still angry, never happened before. Snapped at the wife for reason, now will have to make amends for the rest of the week. Fuck you PGMOL.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:03:33 am
Are we seriously expected to believe that?

Well I'm not.... on a par with  saying "my dog ate my homework".
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL
How on earth didn't the Var official know what the onfield call was? Don't the officials communicate with each other. All officials involved deserve to be suspended for that level of incompetence.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:12:19 am
Sky get the audio feed too.

The audio feed for the VVD sending off was hilarious. The ref could barely speak as he was out of breath and they didnt know the rules.
Bunch of absolute dimwits.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL

This has to be a game changer, its so unbelievably incompetent. The fact that when confirming an on field decision, theyre not even confirming what they have checked but merely saying check complete. Thats not clear and concise. It should be Hi Simon, check complete, go with the on field decision of goal.  The referee then would have been able to correct him or gain clarity by saying the goal has actually been disallowed.

Im also not buying that spurs taking the free kick means they cant roll play back, thats just ludicrous. United have been given a penalty after the full time whistle ffs, but we cant have play roller back by a few seconds for a factually incorrect decision?

The biggest league in the world, referees paid professionally and on a full time basis. Gary Neville said he didnt want to see people lose jobs over this, well Im sorry but I do. This is gross incompetence (at best) at the highest level of sport and is not the first time this season this referee has fucked up on VAR. Another admission of wrong, an apology and another week off for him simply wont cut it.

I can accept the odd mistake here and there, but not every week and not at this level of incompetence.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:03:33 am
Are we seriously expected to believe that?

They're trying to gaslight us Bob.
That's bullshit, if he sees the ref not giving the goal he can stop play. Release the fucking audio and either give us a rematch or a draw.
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:15:27 am
I woke grumpy and still angry, never happened before. Snapped at the wife for reason, now will have to make amends for the rest of the week. Fuck you PGMOL.

Whatever you do, do not buy her garage flowers or it'll be two weeks in her bad books.
Yeah the anti conspiracy theorist brigade are of course entitled to this opinion but we are not talking UFOs or flat earth here.

Political corruption exists, plain to see. Power and money do a lot of talking.

Corruption in football does exist so trust in these authorities is in question, especially when, as is highlighted here, the decisions made are in secrecy, with the added silencer on players and managers giving an opinion to. You have players betting on teams, normally caught and fined or whatever but it's there. Numerous accounts worldwide of ref bribery, why would you think England is far more upstanding and fair? Since the Saudi's bought football and the media it has gotten 10 times worse to.
If the club does not make an issue out of this match, it will be a missed opportunity to get at PGMOL formally.
For me this is so bad, Webb needs to go at the very least.  He is ultimately responsible for the performances of his officials.

Football has accountability throughout, from fans to players, managers and owners.... but not officials it would seem.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:08:37 am
And it's normally not that clear what people are actually claiming.
1. Is it corruption in the sense that certain clubs are bribing refs to be bias against us? And also, presumably, bribing refs to be bias for them? The sports washers are prime candidates here.
2. Is it PGMOL/ the PL who have a deliberate and agreed agenda against us to try and ensure that we don't win things?

Or 3 - simple human bias.

Paul Tierney accounts for a good chunk of the worst decisions against us - if he's making a decision in the heat of the moment and he's not sure, it's probably going to go against Liverpool (or for the Manchester clubs).  It's led to many of the worst decisions you're going to see.

I think we're seen as a soft touch as well, there just isn't the same reaction to bad reffing decisions costing Liverpool points as there are with Manchester United.  They go more ballistic when close calls go against them than we do with the most blatant errors.

Maybe it's a hangover from the Fergie days where refs knew if they give Man United a bad call that's them getting punished.  That must play on the ref's mind in the crunch moments, it must feel safer giving the calls against Liverpool when so much of the country is against us.

Not sure how it's going to change, we've of course reacted (Scouse not English), and been lambasted for lack of patriotism with stuff like the national anthem and not caring for England FC like the rest of the country.

We're still better off with VAR.  The calls for LiVARpool were reactions to the times refs gave completely wrong decisions against us which VAR simply must overturn.
Honesty feel like fucking it all off after watching that. We are fighting with the equivalent of a hand tied behind our back with all the off field rules that arent being followed or then punished. The absolute circus of decision making in that game is just incomprehensible, whether error or something more sinister, its making a mockery of the competition.

Heads need to roll for this. But they wont. The boys club that make the rules, and police themselves will ride it out. We wont hear the audio. We wont get anything beyond a hollow apology for the offside. In the meantime, the attention also diverts from how crazy that first red was. Sky will make a meal of it, but no-one will hold anyone accountable. City will win the league again. Rinse and repeat.
We need to be realistic about all this. Were never going to get the match restarted/replayed. That just opens up a Pandoras Box, never going to happen.

Like I said earlier on though, the club cannot miss this opportunity to step on the toes of the PGMOL, demand the audio and seek legal action in some form. What that looks like I dont know but can only realistically expect some form of monetary compensation
Remember in 2nd half when Dom took a free kick too quickly, as ball was rolling
Ref pulled It back
So you can do that
But you can't pull a free kick back when it should be a kick off after a goal? madness

The other crazy thing is, according to Neville, the ref knew it was a good and they were debating in his ear to pull it back. But he didn't
And then gave us NOTHING in 2nd half. Its humour nature to want to even things out
That Mo could (LOL) on Bissouma
When Dom took that quick free kick he was laughing when he pulled in back - like they were mates
When the Spurs player waved imaginary card

Or they all could have said 2 mins injury time at at the end, not 6

So many chances for them to even it out even the tiniest bit....but no, they just made it worse
 

The club should demand that Webb steps down IMO.

I think we should also demand that PL starts recruiting referees from abroad. That would automatically make it less of a boys club
Fucking shit is corrupt, fuck this, fuck it all. Fucling shirt for 130 quid..
Im not sure why PGMOL would invent the story. Its awful and hardly PR.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:40:10 am
The club should demand that Webb steps down IMO.

I think we should also demand that PL starts recruiting referees from abroad. That would automatically make it less of a boys club

How the fuck does that help? Fucking idiot
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL

We should release a statement and ask for the audio to be released.
