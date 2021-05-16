Pretty much agree with this.



Its become very trendy to bash conspiracy theorists. Easy to bully them and call them kooks, and then hide in a corner like a coward when it turns out they maybe had a point.



Sorry, but I think the people that dont question stuff are the fools. People that blindly trust that people in authority usually have our best interests at heart are blind. Power corrupts. Money corrupts.



Ok I'll bite.The reason not to trust conspiracy theories in general is not because you trust those in authority 'have our best interests at heart', it's because you have a deep suspicion in the ability of corruption, both power and money, to control things in the way that the conspiracy theory demands. That is, conspiracy theorists have a naive belief in the ability of power to control and direct events. They should, ironically, be more suspicious.On here conspiracy theories are rife when it comes to the refs, the minority are those who dismiss them. That's not to say the majority of posters believe them necessarily, just that the majority of posts on the subject go one way.And it's normally not that clear what people are actually claiming.1. Is it corruption in the sense that certain clubs are bribing refs to be bias against us? And also, presumably, bribing refs to be bias for them? The sports washers are prime candidates here.2. Is it PGMOL/ the PL who have a deliberate and agreed agenda against us to try and ensure that we don't win things?The much more likely situation is that we've got a combination of a. variance, we had vey few red cards for ages, now we're getting a bunch. We got given very few penalties for a while, now we've been given a few b. rank incompetence c. technology and a ruleset which empowers rank incompetence to influence the game more and d. some de facto bias against us. So, for example, Salah getting very few fouls relative to his touches in the opposition half compared to other players, particularly English players, isn't, I suggest, a deliberate agenda against us. But humans being what they are, driven much more by the elephant than the rider (to use an analogy popularised by psychologist Jonathan Haidt), it wouldn't be surprising if they're influenced by all sorts of things.