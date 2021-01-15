We know it, but surely, reasonable people should be thinking- "Something smells about this whole game..."

Shafted in decision after decision.



The VAR mistaking the call he's supposed to make.

A player red-carded for a soft incident.

Another one of our players hacked down and then had to be recalled.

A yellow card for a player that would be red-carded a few minutes later, when it wasn't a yellow.

A Spurs player, aggressively shoving one of our players in the face- after the ball was gone. A YELLOW CARD!

A yellow card for Mo, because he had the audacity to be pissed off about an incorrect decision.

NO yellow card for a player- already on a yellow, waving an imaginary yellow.. and he's not booked.

Spurs barely booked all game - only near the end when they already knew the shitstorm there was to be.

To top it off- a dodgy "explanation" of the disallowed goal- after almost 2 hours of "review".

And the cherry on top- new revelation that the VAR just returned, LAST NIGHT, from reffing a game... in Abu Dhabi of all places!

All this after City LOST today!

All the while - for the rest of the game, the whole of PGMOL KNEW they fucked us with the disallowed goal!



Clubs are usually docked points for wrongdoing or improper conduct... but suddenly it's an issue awarding points for MISTAKES by these authorities!?



Bingo!Why such egregious errors? Desperation?The Juventus model had a lot of nuance to it to such a degree it would be impossible to call it out and not be considered mentally challenged - eg, giving soft yellows to opposition key players so by the time they played Juventus those key players wouldn't be eligible, yes, calculated down to that level - imagine being in here and suggesting that? Saying that soft Fabinho card that put him on say 3 yellows was to make sure by the time we play [insert game] he'd get given two more and be out of the game. Dude, you've fucking lost it! I can imagine that shit being one hell of a pile on. Yet that is what they employed as part of their model.But for all the nuances there were times when the fix simply had to go in because how results had gone and that's when suspicious, more questionable calls often occurred. Was there a fix in today anyway but desperation with city losing made them desperate, sloppy? Instead of do what you can to edge the match one way became a phone call that said whatever it takes, make sure it goes the way 'we' want. Who knows? They had replay back then but not VAR, of course. As I said, VAR simply has accentuated the egregious nature of some of this shit - the vast majority still don't buy it, never will, and that is their greatest ally. I get it, if match fixing is true, WTF are we all doing here?And for those hoping the press is an ally against this - corporate mediaget the fuck out of here. I don't care how honest an individal reporter may be, their bosses are part of the system and i guarantee the news cycle won't miss a beat as usual and this will be as significant as that city handball at goodison. In your face fuck you and no one gives a shit to really take it to task.My last thought (really, i mean it this time) - just remember the Juventus mantra, iirc it was an italian phrase in the reports that was something along the lines 'the path to victory' or something. It wasn't to make Juventus win every game, get every decision, always be given favourable decisions.They don't need help for most of it, the team can get them near the top as is.All we need is to assure certain games/points here and there to make the differenceAll we need is to assure the loss of games/points here and there for their main rivals to make the differenceRemove key players if possible for important games (this may or may not be a Juventus game even, it was to slant a given game in favour of whatever the result was advantageous to Juventus)When Juventus doesn't get a decision (usually of no consquence cos they'd win the game anyway), blow it up as much as possible via TV punditry by one proven individual that did this (were there more? who knows, they proved one was on the take and he did the shit all season), he'd yell blue murder about it so the optics would read as 'look it doesn't go our way either', 'this is an outrage' etcProsecution from club members to match officials to those in the media occurred and was proven. The reports, as i said before, are online. It will never be one game one decision. It's a 'path to victory' of increments that are just enough to make the difference, that was the strategy, that's what worked, exposed by accident via recorded phone calls in an unrelated case (illegal tapping btw), then investigated as a result of those recordings and proven in court.btw, i'm not even scratching the surface here, if you wanna totally depress yourself with the state of the game, remember Nasser Al-Khelaïfi - yeah, that guy, the one that threatened the life of an official when it didn't go PSGs way. Google him. Not a person whose threats you take lightly...you can stick to non rumour shit, just read actual ratified reports from around the world involving a certain region that has its eye on football (besides other sports) and have for some time to the detriment of the game in the most disturbing of ways. these are people who don't give a shit about what it takes, they have form, whatever it takes is what do. this is not new to them.if you just want to go down the pub, watch the game, talk to mates about footy, post in here at times, love when we win and be pissed when we dont, then do nothing, i get it, i dont blame you, i did that for years on end laughing at the tin foil hat boys. then the goodison handball incident occured and there was a pattern that season that was pretty clear to me and the handball was the cherry on top. it was a wife finding a pair of knickers in the car's glove box. so i researched, not conspiracy rumours, but actual reportsi wish i hadn't