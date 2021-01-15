« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 24441 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 01:42:46 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 08:59:54 pm
Salah nicking the ball from Bissouma with only a simple squared pass for a tap-in, but an imaginary foul is given.

Another utterly fucking ridiculous decision. Player falls over and its an automatic free kick.
Absolutely shafted.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 01:44:45 am »
The best Craig Burley said it was violent play on the Jones red card. Fucking prick.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:47:54 am »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 01:40:54 am
I am 100% sure that audio tape won't be released. You can mark my words on that. They will punish the refs, they will go to lower leagues for a few games and that's about it. From their point of wiev everything is fine. Before you know it, these knobh*ads will be on duty again in premier league.

Corrupt cheaters, that's all they are and that's all they deserve to be called.

Then it is up to the club to demand that the audio is released.

It is up to the club to demand that the PGMOL provide evidence as to how they mitigate against human error.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 01:49:11 am »
i was trying to explain the uproar to a friend who doesn't follow football so i explained "they check all the goals if its even close and they simply measure it hawkeye and its factual. but, just for the fuck of it they decided not to do it this time.  They suddenly decide to ignore procedure and not bother measuring  this time only and just rule out the goal, completely wrongly. Meantime, rooms full of people dont say a word about it and just happily move on. and all the tv guys waited till the games almost over to bother even mentioning the goal was good. "

Which is an accurate depiction and its just fucking depressing.

 But: the boys were fuckimg brilliant. Klopps right. they've pissed us off now this is a very nice catalyst.  9 men for 25 mins hard after 10 for 50 more on the road and spurs had no change from us. Literally epic.

We drew the game, just didn't get points for it. I mean the guys went out and drew the fucking game. they did that. shoulda won. epic doesn't begin to describe it.


Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 01:50:24 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:47:54 am
Then it is up to the club to demand that the audio is released.

It is up to the club to demand that the PGMOL provide evidence as to how they mitigate against human error.

The Club cannot do anything and anybody who thinks that they can is pushing an anti fsg agenda whilst wearing a tinfoil hat.

At least that's what I've been told.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 01:55:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.     


:lmao
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 02:05:47 am »
I think it's in very bad taste for the BBC MOTD to use that scumrag as our headline at the end of the progamme. At best, that's fucking ignorant.

As if that bullshit 'offside' wasn't enough.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 02:06:46 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:05:47 am
I think it's in very bad taste for the BBC MOTD to use that scumrag as our headline at the end of the progamme. At best, that's fucking ignorant.

As if that bullshit 'offside' wasn't enough.
the only 'paper' that had it on the back pages apparently
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 02:16:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:55:56 am

:lmao
Stop it now Andy!
This is a serious forum, can't you see!? You should only discuss what is "provable"!
Nothing of opinion, general discussion, and all that lark, else you're a dumb-dumb!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 02:19:04 am »
I dont think theres a conspiracy but I do think that was some incredibly poor refereeing all round. Im an optimist  we showed unbelievable heart there and were incredibly unlucky. Well win the league or be there or their abouts. Stupid game, city losing meant it was a free hit. We go again. The fact we were the better team at 10  and even 9  men says it all. Well be alright
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 02:19:18 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:50:24 am
The Club cannot do anything and anybody who thinks that they can is pushing an anti fsg agenda whilst wearing a tinfoil hat.

At least that's what I've been told.

Imagine being as bold as to ask for clarification of why a goal was disallowed.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 02:19:56 am »
Have to be up for a flight in four hours but Im absolutely fuming, is right.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 02:23:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:19:18 am
Imagine being as bold as to ask for clarification of why a goal was disallowed.



Why do they need to ask? The PGMOL has said they will contact the club over the disallowed goal.

When the club gets the PGMOL information then what?  Stamp one's feet and say it's not fair?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 02:32:14 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:19:56 am
Have to be up for a flight in four hours but Im absolutely fuming, is right.

I'm fucking livid mate.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 02:36:54 am »
Proud of them all and the manager. Alisson is an all time great, people should make a pilgrimage to watch one of the best ever to grace the English game
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 02:37:37 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:19:56 am
Have to be up for a flight in four hours but Im absolutely fuming, is right.
Good luck mate, but this may just turn out to be a blessing in disguise.
I've taken to drink- something I don't do, but I'm fucking furious!

I'm pissed up as I'm posting here! ;D

Aghh... fuck 'em!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 02:42:37 am »
The best motivation a manager and playing base could get.

Id back us in to win the league from here.

In fact, I'll be right back.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 02:46:02 am »
Surely the Darren England (VAR) and Michael Oliver (4th official) being in Abu Dhabi this week stuff cannot be true?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 02:52:42 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:46:02 am
Surely the Darren England (VAR) and Michael Oliver (4th official) being in Abu Dhabi this week stuff cannot be true?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:11 am
Darren England and Michael Oliver were in the Middle East just days ago and came back into the country last night.


Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 02:53:16 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:03:05 am
We know it, but surely, reasonable people should be thinking- "Something smells about this whole game..."
Shafted in decision after decision.

The VAR mistaking the call he's supposed to make.
A player red-carded for a soft incident.
Another one of our players hacked down and then had to be recalled.
A yellow card for a player that would be red-carded a few minutes later, when it wasn't a yellow.
A Spurs player, aggressively shoving one of our players in the face- after the ball was gone. A YELLOW CARD!
A yellow card for Mo, because he had the audacity to be pissed off about an incorrect decision.
NO yellow card for a player- already on a yellow, waving an imaginary yellow.. and he's not booked.
Spurs barely booked all game - only near the end when they already knew the shitstorm there was to be.
To top it off- a dodgy "explanation" of the disallowed goal- after almost 2 hours of "review".
And the cherry on top- new revelation that the VAR just returned, LAST NIGHT, from reffing a game... in Abu Dhabi of all places!
All this after City LOST today!
All the while - for the rest of the game, the whole of PGMOL KNEW they fucked us with the disallowed goal!

Clubs are usually docked points for wrongdoing or improper conduct... but suddenly it's an issue awarding points for MISTAKES by these authorities!?

Bingo!

Why such egregious errors? Desperation?

The Juventus model had a lot of nuance to it to such a degree it would be impossible to call it out and not be considered mentally challenged - eg, giving soft yellows to opposition key players so by the time they played Juventus those key players wouldn't be eligible, yes, calculated down to that level - imagine being in here and suggesting that? Saying that soft Fabinho card that put him on say 3 yellows was to make sure by the time we play [insert game] he'd get given two more and be out of the game. Dude, you've fucking lost it! I can imagine that shit being one hell of a pile on. Yet that is what they employed as part of their model.

But for all the nuances there were times when the fix simply had to go in because how results had gone and that's when suspicious, more questionable calls often occurred. Was there a fix in today anyway but desperation with city losing made them desperate, sloppy? Instead of do what you can to edge the match one way became a phone call that said whatever it takes, make sure it goes the way 'we' want. Who knows? They had replay back then but not VAR, of course. As I said, VAR simply has accentuated the egregious nature of some of this shit - the vast majority still don't buy it, never will, and that is their greatest ally. I get it, if match fixing is true, WTF are we all doing here?

And for those hoping the press is an ally against this - corporate media  ;D get the fuck out of here. I don't care how honest an individal reporter may be, their bosses are part of the system and i guarantee the news cycle won't miss a beat as usual and this will be as significant as that city handball at goodison. In your face fuck you and no one gives a shit to really take it to task.

My last thought (really, i mean it this time  :D) - just remember the Juventus mantra, iirc it was an italian phrase in the reports that was something along the lines 'the path to victory' or something. It wasn't to make Juventus win every game, get every decision, always be given favourable decisions.

They don't need help for most of it, the team can get them near the top as is.
All we need is to assure certain games/points here and there to make the difference
All we need is to assure the loss of games/points here and there for their main rivals to make the difference
Remove key players if possible for important games (this may or may not be a Juventus game even, it was to slant a given game in favour of whatever the result was advantageous to Juventus)
When Juventus doesn't get a decision (usually of no consquence cos they'd win the game anyway), blow it up as much as possible via TV punditry by one proven individual that did this (were there more? who knows, they proved one was on the take and he did the shit all season), he'd yell blue murder about it so the optics would read as 'look it doesn't go our way either', 'this is an outrage' etc

Prosecution from club members to match officials to those in the media occurred and was proven. The reports, as i said before, are online. It will never be one game one decision. It's a 'path to victory' of increments that are just enough to make the difference, that was the strategy, that's what worked, exposed by accident via recorded phone calls in an unrelated case (illegal tapping btw  ;D), then investigated as a result of those recordings and proven in court.

btw, i'm not even scratching the surface here, if you wanna totally depress yourself with the state of the game, remember Nasser Al-Khelaïfi - yeah, that guy, the one that threatened the life of an official when it didn't go PSGs way. Google him. Not a person whose threats you take lightly...

you can stick to non rumour shit, just read actual ratified reports from around the world involving a certain region that has its eye on football (besides other sports) and have for some time to the detriment of the game in the most disturbing of ways. these are people who don't give a shit about what it takes, they have form, whatever it takes is what do. this is not new to them.

if you just want to go down the pub, watch the game, talk to mates about footy, post in here at times, love when we win and be pissed when we dont, then do nothing, i get it, i dont blame you, i did that for years on end laughing at the tin foil hat boys. then the goodison handball incident occured and there was a pattern that season that was pretty clear to me and the handball was the cherry on top. it was a wife finding a pair of knickers in the car's glove box. so i researched, not conspiracy rumours, but actual reports

i wish i hadn't
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 02:53:29 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:46:02 am
Surely the Darren England (VAR) and Michael Oliver (4th official) being in Abu Dhabi this week stuff cannot be true?

There's a link in the VAR thread. You have to click on lineups and then officials


Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:35:18 am
https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/fixtures/d5f295d8-0f45-11ee-afb1-d481d7b85086
Take a look at who the Match Official and Var is for this game
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 02:56:43 am »
If a level of incompetence reaches beyond a certain threshold you have to assume intent.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 02:59:48 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:53:29 am
There's a link in the VAR thread. You have to click on lineups and then officials

I am curious. Out of all referees in the world why English referees
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 03:03:43 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:59:48 am
I am curious. Out of all referees in the world why English referees
And also turn it around- I'm curious... Out of all the places to go to and referee... why do English refs go to fucking Abu Dhabi to do so?
Shouldn't they be reffing lower league games or cup games if not Prem games?

WTF are you doing in fucking City's Abu Dhabi- reffing a game, ya fucking soft piece of shit!? PGMOL not averse to a little two-timing?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 03:30:02 am »
I dont even know how youre supposed to compete when youre coming up against that. Pretty much got every big decision wrong, and thats before you even consider some of the yellows and fouls called against us.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 03:36:06 am »
Really hard to process that. How they can spend that long ensuring Jones gets sent off, but not ensure an actual goal is awarded to a team who have scored a goal is just incredible. Surely from that point there might be a bit of an inclination to even it up a touch, yet all of the key decisions continued to go against us. Not only the 50/50s but the 90/10 decisions too. This might be the worst officiated match I've ever seen us involved in. We've had 4 red cards in 6 games and not one of them was a clearcut decision - all of the tight ones are going against us at the moment, but throw in the abysmal calls like Diaz's goal and Jota's first yellow and we have been absolutely fucked by refereeing.

I just don't know what the answer is though. This incompetence isn't going anywhere. We need refs, so how can we get rid of these when nobody else wants to do the job. The situation is so frustrating and there's no outlet for it, we just complain to each other. But we've been robbed of potentially 3 points today and there is no way we can be compensated for that. Change is needed.

I think refs working outside of their home country is potentially helpful -- it removes most subconscious bias, most of the threat of explicit bias and if they rotate on an annual basis there's little chance of any issues building up between refs and particular clubs.

Aside from that, our boys are heroes. I'm gutted for them but I can't wait to see them come back fighting next week.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 03:41:41 am »
The game was at 10.30 am here and Ive had all day to think about it.

Usually I get over terrible calls from refs pretty quickly. But today has been brutal.

Really hurts. And I feel so sorry for the players and Klopp.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 03:58:09 am »
That should have been a lovely game of football to watch, two footballing teams - no time-wasting, no parking of busses, could have been a classic - with Son, Salah, Maddison, Szoboszlai, Alisson etc, the best in the premier league, some of the best in the world - fucking ruined
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 04:17:59 am »
VAR fucked up, but not enough is being made of the fact that the onfield Lino stuck his flag up when Luis was 2 ft onside.

The club better not fucking roll over in this.  Absolute fucking nuts.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 04:29:20 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:58:09 am
That should have been a lovely game of football to watch, two footballing teams - no time-wasting, no parking of busses, could have been a classic - with Son, Salah, Maddison, Szoboszlai, Alisson etc, the best in the premier league, some of the best in the world - fucking ruined

Referees have been ruining prime games for a while. Plenty of times we've heard that the English game is exciting, physical and non stop. However, referees are making it a soulless, non contact sport

What happened to letting the game run? That first Jota card was an absolute disgrace and it seemed like every Liverpool challenge was either a fk, yellow or red.

11 vs 11, we win that easily. Would have even fancied us at 10 vs 11
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 04:33:41 am »
Is it so hard for them to AT LEAST pretend that they serve in fairness?

I mean... At least just don't make it too obvious, right? If they don't like Liverpool.

That's how you want to let the Premier League marketing business goes on.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 04:37:57 am »
I AM SO proud of this team, playing away with complete corruption from the referees, all decision went against us, two mans down and still fight to the end only lost though an unlucky own goal. If we can keep this form and mentality I am super confident we will win the league this year.
