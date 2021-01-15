« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 12:53:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:11 am
Darren England and Michael Oliver were in the Middle East just days ago and came back into the country last night.



I don't know how much a gun has to smoke anymore

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 12:53:59 am
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 12:52:14 am
Im still fuming, i just cant get my head around what happened.. and knowing nothing will come of it makes it worse.


It's the modern game too much money there definitely being influenced
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 12:55:26 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:46:36 am
Assistant VAR is an interesting job. Isnt his role to keep a close eye on proceedings to look for clear and obvious factual errors?

YOU HAD ONE FUCKIN JOB!
And, I am assuming they also failed to see Jota not tripping anyone, a word in the ear might have been useful there as well hey, were they both actually asleep?
The only thing they did today was alert the ref to Jones and leave the still on the screen for him to look at.
Interesting to see how much they were paid for their midweek job this week, their sideline.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 12:57:51 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:51:21 am
Luis Diaz goal was onside by half a metre.  ;D
yeah it wasn't even a close decision really
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:00:20 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:51:04 am
He was probably checking his phone  ::) :o
Probably checking on his gold watch.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:01:17 am
42 pages, but I'm not surprised in the slightest.

Just browsing about online I don't think I've ever seen so many fans of other clubs calling out this shit show for what it is. Lots saying how bad the officials were, how good Liverpool were and how we were blatantly robbed.

You know it's bad when the likes of Neville and multiple opposition fans are calling it out. That game was a new low for supposedly professional officialdom in this league. A shocking, abject mess. Heads really should roll.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:01:33 am
I want city to be apologised to

They're the only team I can think of who hasn't been
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:02:46 am
Very proud of our boys. If thats what it takes to beat us, we are going to have one hell of a season.

I'm still livid, none of the excuses wash. That was something else, I have no problem losing if it's a fair game but that felt like they decided before the game they wouldn't allow us to go top.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.     
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:03:05 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:21:58 am
Lost count of the density of ridiculousness during this game.

Because of the extreme absurdity of the obvious decisions, weve not even talked about the possible Joe Gomez penalty in the first half. All gets swept under the rug.
We know it, but surely, reasonable people should be thinking- "Something smells about this whole game..."
Shafted in decision after decision.

The VAR mistaking the call he's supposed to make.
A player red-carded for a soft incident.
Another one of our players hacked down and then had to be recalled.
A yellow card for a player that would be red-carded a few minutes later, when it wasn't a yellow.
A Spurs player, aggressively shoving one of our players in the face- after the ball was gone. A YELLOW CARD!
A yellow card for Mo, because he had the audacity to be pissed off about an incorrect decision.
NO yellow card for a player- already on a yellow, waving an imaginary yellow.. and he's not booked.
Spurs barely booked all game - only near the end when they already knew the shitstorm there was to be.
To top it off- a dodgy "explanation" of the disallowed goal- after almost 2 hours of "review".
And the cherry on top- new revelation that the VAR just returned, LAST NIGHT, from reffing a game... in Abu Dhabi of all places!
All this after City LOST today!
All the while - for the rest of the game, the whole of PGMOL KNEW they fucked us with the disallowed goal!

Clubs are usually docked points for wrongdoing or improper conduct... but suddenly it's an issue awarding points for MISTAKES by these authorities!?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:04:16 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:16:11 am
Darren England and Michael Oliver were in the Middle East just days ago and came back into the country last night.




Oh my god. This has corruption written all over!
It's almost like it was set up to expose them. Or they're just so clueless they set themselves up by mistake.

I'm repeating what I said before. This is a SCAM of global proportions and has to be investigates by the highest authoroties.  It's not just about Liverpool, Premier League or Football... it's about finding out how much money has been washed through this whole unbelievable saga.

If they are found guilty... then this could be huge!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:04:55 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am


Al, you've obviously been paid off by the PGMOL, Abu Dhabi, MBS and the mole people.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:05:42 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.     

They won't

You'll get a sorry and it'll be moved on

I think the fact our referees are in the middle east saying they're not getting paid is extremely concerning. Wether it's pertinent or not to this

But as I said above. I'm still waiting for City to be apologised to
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:10:15 am
I'm still absolutely fuming
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:11:23 am
Funny how Webb joining PGMOL has made it even worse.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:13:46 am
The Reds are coming up the Hill Boys..  :scarf

And todays result and Refereeing fiasco isn't going to stop us. In fact it will only make our resolve greater.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:13:48 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:23 am
Funny how Webb joining PGMOL has made it even worse.

Not for everyone. This week I saw a city player pushing an injured wolves player off the field and not getting sanctioned...

So...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:17:05 am
Final thoughts of the day- what a fucking team we have. If we are ever allowed to compete on a level playing field we'd win the lot
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:17:44 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 


Shut up man, they should not be allowed to ref anywhere but the UK and especially not in the head chopping states.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:18:10 am
Shafted! I'm tired of this shit!

I'm off to drown my sorrow in a few beers- something I've never done in my life as I don't drink but at some point.... and then off to bed.

You lot are the best! And I'm so proud of my team! Spurs and PGMOL though... get to fuck!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:19:20 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:13:46 am
The Reds are coming up the Hill Boys..  :scarf

And todays result and Refereeing fiasco isn't going to stop us. In fact it will only make our resolve greater.

100% agree.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34' Son 36' Gakpo 45+4' og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:19:40 am
OK, so I'm going to turn this around - if VAR thought the goal had been awarded they should still have drawn the lines to check since, as we are constantly being told, visuals can be deceiving.

Never mind the large C Conspiracy and Cover-up for now - what has been suggested as the explanation is straight up evidence of a conspiracy to cover up their mistake during the match - this ought to be enough for misconduct proceedings of their own. As soon as the mistake was realised the game should have been suspended and, if necessary (because Spurs wouldn't allow the ball to be walked into the net), abandoned.

That is, of course, if it's true - only one way to tell, though - Audio! Tonight!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:21:34 am
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 01:19:40 am
OK, so I'm going to turn this around - if VAR thought the goal had been awarded they should still have drawn the lines to check since, as we are constantly being told, visuals can be deceiving.

Never mind the large C Conspiracy and Cover-up for now - what has been suggested as the explanation is straight up evidence of a conspiracy to cover up their mistake during the match - this ought to be enough for misconduct proceedings of their own.

That is, of course, if it's true - only one way to tell, though - Audio! Tonight!

Exactly, their bullshit excuses do not pass the sniff test.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:23:30 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.   

Prove to who ? It's LFC, the club will submit to the PGMOL as usual . They don't have to prove anything.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:24:45 am
There's been a collective fuck LFC over since the Klopp Teirney event.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:24:47 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:59 am
FFS we have some thick fans.

Please stop with the nonsense based upon where officials were in midweek or whether there was bias. That simply isn't provable. 

What is provable is that the Diaz goal was 100% legitimate. They have admitted that.

So forget the conspiracy theories and let them prove that their protocols and procedures allowed for the goal to be disallowed through human error. Let them prove that their procedures allowed a simple miscommunication about whether an onfield official had allowed or disallowed a goal could lead to a catastrophic error.

This isn't human error. There is a basic checklist for every goal. So let them explain how the VAR and the assistant VAR failed to follow the procedure. Let them explain why the game wasn't stopped until the VAR and assistant VAR had followed procedure and above all let them explain why there rules and procedures allowed such a catastrophic error to occur.   


Don't be naive... fixing matches and buying refs isn't something new to the world of football. The ways of doing so just got more advanced and harder to track. If you think after 4 red cards in 7 games and which of all 4 can be seriously questioned, after 3-4 huge mistakes from VAR and refs in one day that this is not a sign for alarm? And then on top of what happened today these refs were "on duty" in some saudi league just days before?

I tell you mate english football has a huge problem on their hands. And everyone can see it now except you and a few other fans. Managers say it, players say it, pundits say it, PGMOL admits it and you call us biased??
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:27:04 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:05:42 am
They won't

You'll get a sorry and it'll be moved on

I think the fact our referees are in the middle east saying they're not getting paid is extremely concerning. Wether it's pertinent or not to this

But as I said above. I'm still waiting for City to be apologised to

So why not have a club statement asking for an explanation of the rules? Followed up by a demand for an explanation of what protocols and procedures that are in place to mitigate human error.

Surely the first check when a goal is scored is whether there was an offside or not. That is surely quickly followed by if it is a legitimate goal then the restart occurs in the centre circle.

All officials are microphoned up and each goal has a set procedure. They have to check whether there was a foul in the build-up. whether there was a handball in the build-up then they check whether the last pass was offside. All of the procedures and protocols have to be completed before play can restart.

Are we to really to believe that ALL of the officials were happy that all of the protocols had been followed within 8 seconds?

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:28:45 am
Darren England needs to be seen at the job centre Monday morning or the club should be putting in a legal claim
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:29:21 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
exactly, it makes it worse!

Weve had a team be allowed to take a penalty after a game has ended in the past,and in Germany a team (Mainz) got to come back onto the field from the dressing room to take a penalty.   He could have made this right when the ball went out seconds later.   If this is true, its even worse than the original fuck up, cos it means they decided not to correct it.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:29:44 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:24:45 am
There's been a collective fuck LFC over since the Klopp Teirney event.

It was also before... it was something that led to klopp-tierney.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:30:21 am
We're fucking cursed.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:31:13 am
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 01:24:47 am

Don't be naive... fixing matches and buying refs isn't something new to the world of football. The ways of doing so just got more advanced and harder to track. If you think after 4 red cards in 7 games and which of all 4 can be seriously questioned, after 3-4 huge mistakes from VAR and refs in one day that this is not a sign for alarm? And then on top of what happened today these refs were "on duty" in some saudi league just days before?

I tell you mate english football has a huge problem on their hands. And everyone can see it now except you and a few other fans. Managers say it, players say it, pundits say it, PGMOL admits it and you call us biased??


Set about proving it then.

The audio tape is available when it suits the PGMOL so listen to the audio tape, the decision making and above all the protocols the officials should be following. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 01:31:31 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
Nope not having it.

If thats happened, when the game is restarted with a kick off as opposed to an LFC free kick, why has Darren England not said to the referee wtf are you doing, that was offside.

If this turns out to be their actual explanation, this is huge.

Yep. Surely VAR should be screaming into the ref's ear to stop. It's a wild excuse
