Lost count of the density of ridiculousness during this game.
Because of the extreme absurdity of the obvious decisions, weve not even talked about the possible Joe Gomez penalty in the first half. All gets swept under the rug.
We know it, but surely, reasonable people should be thinking- "Something smells about this whole game..."
Shafted in decision after decision.
The VAR mistaking the call he's supposed to make.
A player red-carded for a soft incident.
Another one of our players hacked down and then had to be recalled.
A yellow card for a player that would be red-carded a few minutes later, when it wasn't a yellow.
A Spurs player, aggressively shoving one of our players in the face- after the ball was gone. A YELLOW CARD!
A yellow card for Mo, because he had the audacity to be pissed off about an incorrect decision.
NO yellow card for a player- already on a yellow, waving an imaginary yellow.. and he's not booked.
Spurs barely booked all game - only near the end when they already knew the shitstorm there was to be.
To top it off- a dodgy "explanation" of the disallowed goal- after almost 2 hours of "review".
And the cherry on top- new revelation that the VAR just returned, LAST NIGHT, from reffing a game... in Abu Dhabi of all places!
All this after City LOST today!
All the while - for the rest of the game, the whole of PGMOL KNEW they fucked us with the disallowed goal!Clubs are usually docked points for wrongdoing or improper conduct... but suddenly it's an issue awarding points for MISTAKES by these authorities!?