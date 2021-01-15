Lost count of the density of ridiculousness during this game.



Because of the extreme absurdity of the obvious decisions, weve not even talked about the possible Joe Gomez penalty in the first half. All gets swept under the rug.



We know it, but surely, reasonable people should be thinking- "Something smells about this whole game..."Shafted in decision after decision.The VAR mistaking the call he's supposed to make.A player red-carded for a soft incident.Another one of our players hacked down and then had to be recalled.A yellow card for a player that would be red-carded a few minutes later, when it wasn't a yellow.A Spurs player, aggressively shoving one of our players in the face- after the ball was gone. A YELLOW CARD!A yellow card for Mo, because he had the audacity to be pissed off about an incorrect decision.NO yellow card for a player- already on a yellow, waving an imaginary yellow.. and he's not booked.Spurs barely booked all game - only near the end when they already knew the shitstorm there was to be.To top it off- a dodgy "explanation" of the disallowed goal- after almost 2 hours of "review".And the cherry on top- new revelation that the VAR just returned, LAST NIGHT, from reffing a game... in Abu Dhabi of all places!All this after City LOST today!All the while - for the rest of the game, the whole of PGMOL KNEW they fucked us with the disallowed goal!