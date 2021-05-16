« previous next »
Thinking about Joness red again, in rugby the ref and video ref would look for any mitigating circumstances that would cause things to look worse than they did.

So in Joness case, the mitigating factor would be that he got his foot onto the ball and his foot slid over it. The next question would be if it looked intentional and for me it doesnt look like there was any intent. The yellow could have been for Jones stretching for a tackle that he shouldnt have attempted (Im trying to play Devils advocate here).
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
As pointed out on MOTD, the ref goes to look at it, and instead of seeing a replay, hes shown a still of the foot on the ankle. Fuckin joke.

See to me this is what is bonkers. Let's take the actual incident out of the equation and talk about the rule.
If you go over the top of the ball it is endangering an opponent. IF you make contact shouldn't fucking matter. So showing the contact first is ridiculous.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Seeing all these red cards, when ordinarily Klopp's teams have been remarkably disciplined over the years is a little concerning. 

I think it's time for the team to let the emotion and disappoint of last season go.
 
That emotion and disappointment helped ensure we prepared well and wouldn't allow a repeat, but it's time to be calm and controlled in games.  Because when we find that we look unplayable.

Perhaps I'm expecting too much from a relatively new and young side, but given City are showing they can falter, I'm worried we might look back on this season and think what might have been.

There was no emotion and disappointment from last year: we were shit last year.
Darren England's linkedin hahahahha

"I am exceptionally conscientious and methodical but I have learnt to adapt my approach when faced with the unexpected, finding out of the box solutions when appropriate. I work well as part of a team and have excellent communication skills that I have used effectively to engage, support and motivate others."

A south Yorkshire man of course.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Seeing all these red cards, when ordinarily Klopp's teams have been remarkably disciplined over the years is a little concerning. 

I think it's time for the team to let the emotion and disappoint of last season go.
 
That emotion and disappointment helped ensure we prepared well and wouldn't allow a repeat, but it's time to be calm and controlled in games.  Because when we find that we look unplayable.

Perhaps I'm expecting too much from a relatively new and young side, but given City are showing they can falter, I'm worried we might look back on this season and think what might have been.
:lmao
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:02:19 pm
For anyone brave enough to sit through this on MOTD, what did they think of the first red?
Harsh
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
If the ref saw a couple of full replays and judges it to be, then fine. He didn't, he came over to a screen already paused on the worst frame of the whole tackle - only showing the build-up to that frame, where Jones wins the ball and foot slides over the top of the ball afterwards. It's clearly the VAR official telling the ref: 'I think this is a red card.'

You could easily say it is a red card, it's not the worst decision of the many we were on the receiving end of, but you know similar tackles in the next few matches will receive different consequences, and different VAR replays/presentations (or no VAR intervention whatsoever).

It's a more subjective one that a legitimate goal being ruled out for a non-existent offside.

Couldn't agree more.

The Diaz offside is indefensible. My point is that we shouldn't combine the two. Adding in the Jones Red Card actually weakens our case.
Quote from: tunred on Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
shouldnt be officiating a professional game of football if youre overweight. I referee at semi-pro level in France and one of the first requirement is to be physically fit. No idea how they are allowed to referee in arguably the most physically demanding league when they are clearly overweight. If youre tired during the game youre likely going to miss some big decisions

Just all part of the boys' club that is the PGMOL. Or any institution where the members govern and review themselves, and appoint old boys to the review bodies. Overweight? Biased? Stupid? No problem. We'll look after you at all costs anyway.

It wouldn't have mattered if he was fit and could keep up though. This was all about an agenda today.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Seeing all these red cards, when ordinarily Klopp's teams have been remarkably disciplined over the years is a little concerning. 

I think it's time for the team to let the emotion and disappoint of last season go.
 
That emotion and disappointment helped ensure we prepared well and wouldn't allow a repeat, but it's time to be calm and controlled in games.  Because when we find that we look unplayable.

Perhaps I'm expecting too much from a relatively new and young side, but given City are showing they can falter, I'm worried we might look back on this season and think what might have been.

This is a misplaced sentiment. All red cards aside from Jota's (whatever you think of the first yellow, he should NOT be diving in like that, on a yellow when we're already down to 10) have been marginal, unfortunate or just plain wrong.
The sky reporter interviewing Klopp stated that the still image used for the Jones red card decision was a misuse of var. There are potentially two issues here.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Seeing all these red cards, when ordinarily Klopp's teams have been remarkably disciplined over the years is a little concerning. 

I think it's time for the team to let the emotion and disappoint of last season go.
 
That emotion and disappointment helped ensure we prepared well and wouldn't allow a repeat, but it's time to be calm and controlled in games.  Because when we find that we look unplayable.

Perhaps I'm expecting too much from a relatively new and young side, but given City are showing they can falter, I'm worried we might look back on this season and think what might have been.

Bed
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm
End of the day do we really believe that bloke has gone

'Fuck, that's a goal. Nah bollocks to that Klopp was a twat to my mate Paul Tierney, and I hate scousers aswell the queen booing bastards'

You know something, I actually started this post not believing that could be.

But it really really could be actually

yes and no, see this was the 'problem' with how people looked at the game during the implementation of the Juventus model in Italy - a fan base crying foul against their team, as tho they were out to stop that team, but that wasn't the case, what was actually going on was making sure 'another' team, Juventus, won the league. Cos a fan base crying foul play is always gonna get mocked as tin foil hat boys (including by their own), Juventus totally relied on that. I'm not going all over that shit again, but the original reports are online and easily accessed and was/is a blueprint for corruption in footy as long as someone has enough money/influence to pay for it.

there is nothing in the Juventus model that couldn't be implemented today in any league if there was a will to do it by an entity of sufficient resources to do it

the only difference really is that the introduction of VAR will just make it more obvious...

did you see the girl in the red dress?

most don't, it's the most reliable aspect they can count on
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Pretty much agree with this.

Its become very trendy to bash conspiracy theorists. Easy to bully them and call them kooks, and then hide in a corner like a coward when it turns out they maybe had a point.

Sorry, but I think the people that dont question stuff are the fools. People that blindly trust that people in authority usually have our best interests at heart are blind. Power corrupts. Money corrupts.
Hear, hear
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Seeing all these red cards, when ordinarily Klopp's teams have been remarkably disciplined over the years is a little concerning. 

I think it's time for the team to let the emotion and disappoint of last season go.
 
That emotion and disappointment helped ensure we prepared well and wouldn't allow a repeat, but it's time to be calm and controlled in games.  Because when we find that we look unplayable.

Perhaps I'm expecting too much from a relatively new and young side, but given City are showing they can falter, I'm worried we might look back on this season and think what might have been.

This is a very different team from last year. The core of last season's team are gone. The core of this team is the future. I think this bodes well, and as klopp said. I learned a lot from this defeat
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
Couldn't agree more.

The Diaz offside is indefensible. My point is that we shouldn't combine the two. Adding in the Jones Red Card actually weakens our case.
Not sure its possible to weaken our case. Theres no argument about our case. Its an open and shut case. Then again, what is our case?!! Its not going to be overturned and given as 2-2 so we get a point. So thats that isnt it?

Edit: I guess youre talking about the Jones red card.
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
yes and no, see this was the 'problem' with how people looked at the game during the implementation of the Juventus model in Italy - a fan base crying foul against their team, as tho they were out to stop that team, but that wasn't the case, what was actually going on was making sure 'another' team, Juventus, won the league. Cos a fan base crying foul play is always gonna get mocked as tin foil hat boys (including by their own), Juventus totally relied on that. I'm not going all over that shit again, but the original reports are online and easily accessed and was/is a blueprint for corruption in footy as long as someone has enough money/influence to pay for it.

there is nothing in the Juventus model that couldn't be implemented today in any league if there was a will to do it by an entity of sufficient resources to do it

the only difference really is that the introduction of VAR will just make it more obvious...

did you see the girl in the red dress?

most don't, it's the most reliable aspect they can count on

This is the main issue and how it can work

Every fan in the league is laughing tonight. Loving it

Until it happens to them. Then every other team is laughing at them, including us

It's actually the perfect crime really
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
There's two different explanations here. Either the VAR official thought the goal was given and just agreed with that, thinking that saying "check complete" was enough, or (as Shearer suggested) he knew it had been given offside but failed to communicate properly with the ref and use the full wording they normally do. Not sure which is worse.
Its like theyve got their own fucking morse code. Can they not just use full sentences. Why are you restarting the game there? It wasnt offside, the goal should stand. Wasnt hard was it?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Quote from: AK1892 on Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm
Which game was that?

some exhibition game
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm
See to me this is what is bonkers. Let's take the actual incident out of the equation and talk about the rule.
If you go over the top of the ball it is endangering an opponent. IF you make contact shouldn't fucking matter. So showing the contact first is ridiculous.

Agree completely.

Jones Red Card isn't down to the Ref it is down to the pricks who have used justification for making contact with the ball as some justification for doing someone.

Look at Jones's reaction he knows he has followed through and caught Bissouma. He knows it wasn't intentional but he also knows he is skating a fine line.
The fat bald c*nt of a ref needs sacking, should never been seen again. Same with the piece of garbage in the VAR room. And that South Yorkshire pig leading them all should resign as well - the refereeing has gotten shockingly worse under his reign.
The reason they missed the offside was because they were still celebrating getting Jones sent off.
I've never seen the ref screen showing a picture like they did today. Surely the the screen should show the tackle from start to finish not the end product.
And is Maddison related to that ref because he never left his side continually whispering in his ear, little rat.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Pretty much agree with this.

Its become very trendy to bash conspiracy theorists. Easy to bully them and call them kooks, and then hide in a corner like a coward when it turns out they maybe had a point.

Sorry, but I think the people that dont question stuff are the fools. People that blindly trust that people in authority usually have our best interests at heart are blind. Power corrupts. Money corrupts.

Conspiracy theorists are getting more right than they get wrong these days. This is because there are a lot of conspiracies going on. Frankly, this is one of them.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm
The sky reporter interviewing Klopp stated that the still image used for the Jones red card decision was a misuse of var. There are potentially two issues here.

and I hope that isnt forgotten in all the (rightful)  attention given to the not offside goal.

That was unbelievable, freeze frame on that very moment. His mind was made up before seeing the clip.
I wont say much about the officials, nothing will change so theres little point. It will all come out one day. Disgrace.

What I will say is what fucking heroes our team were in the face of all that. Robbed of a point they more than deserved. But it was back to the Liverpool v the world mentality weve recently had. Players and fans. Were going to have some fun and great days with this team. Liverpool 2.0 indeed
Jonsey, for me you can see the ball itself actually moves his foot upwards. He almost "steps on it" albeit at a weird angle. Way different than going right over the top and crushing somebody or just grazing it and same. that guy wasn't even hurt a little and gakpo left in a brace. There was no endangerment because it wasn't dangerous. but buddy got his Oscar on of course.

I dont think there was either intent to injire or actual injiry notwithstanding the minimal contact. the freeze frame needed to come with a speed indicator 0.000007mph  . in fact they should add that, i wonder if they can calculate the speed at contact. Jones was quite low on the scale.
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Conspiracy theorists are getting more right than they get wrong these days. This is because there are a lot of conspiracies going on. Frankly, this is one of them.

There isn't a conspiracy because nobody is particularly interested in covering it up.

Even if I hadn't really thought there was anything going on before it was wheeled out, that excuse would genuinely have changed my mind. It's insulting. Who's actually buying the "they're just crap at their jobs" excuse after that?
Cheated.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Pretty much agree with this.

Its become very trendy to bash conspiracy theorists. Easy to bully them and call them kooks, and then hide in a corner like a coward when it turns out they maybe had a point.

Sorry, but I think the people that dont question stuff are the fools. People that blindly trust that people in authority usually have our best interests at heart are blind. Power corrupts. Money corrupts.

dont want to derail the thread, so this is my last word on it

they lied us into a war, when a cruise missile went off course and went into a school, some fuckers were going to bed that night knowing this is the direct result of lies they were responsible for, and still they slept like babies - that's the most heinous end of corruption in authority and footy is of no concern whatsoever by comparison

corruption absolutely relies on people either not knowing the truth and therefore cannont make an informed opinion, or seeing it as clear as day and excusing it as something other than corruption cos that would just be 'insane' to think that way

either way, they always win... unless they get very unlucky like the Juventus case, absolute luck was the catalyst of that whole thing being exposed, thankfully some had the stomach to see it through once the corruption had come to light and what they found was 'insane', from refs being bought to pundits on the telly being in on it (i kid you not)

we haven't learned
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:54:55 pm
There isn't a conspiracy because nobody is particularly interested in covering it up.

Even if I hadn't really thought there was anything going on before it was wheeled out, that excuse would genuinely have changed my mind. It's insulting. Who's actually buying the "they're just crap at their jobs" excuse after that?

Nobody !!

This is why nothing is in the bag we should make top 4 as we are clearly 2nd-3rd best at worst but the leveller is the officials this is where Utd grab CL places maybe Newcastle are the new Utd and start to get some nice favours.

Nobody is convincing me its not bent the Rodri handball a few years back was the catalyst for me.
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
I wont say much about the officials, nothing will change so theres little point. It will all come out one day. Disgrace.

What I will say is what fucking heroes our team were in the face of all that. Robbed of a point they more than deserved. But it was back to the Liverpool v the world mentality weve recently had. Players and fans. Were going to have some fun and great days with this team. Liverpool 2.0 indeed

Well said. 22/10/2017 - We lost 4-1 at Spurs which began a run over the next three years in which we looked untouchable.

One of the things we always done so well in Klopp's first few years was use that us against the world mentality. We barely ever lost a match then lost the next one. That's how I think it'll be again going forward. Union SG, Brighton and Hove Albion - You lot are fucked, lads. The grace of the October international break will only give the next unlucky bastards another week's reprieve.
